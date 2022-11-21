ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville basketball misses out on another 5-star recruit for 2023 class, AJ Johnson

By Brooks Holton, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago
Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne is now 0 for 2 in his pursuit of five-star guards for the Cardinals' 2023 recruiting class.

AJ Johnson, the highest-rated senior still available on 247Sports' composite rankings, signed with Texas last week but waited until Monday afternoon to announce he'll be joining the Longhorns next season, according to a report from On3's Joe Tipton.

Louisville joined LSU and a jump to the professional ranks as finalists for Johnson's pledge, but the 6-foot-5 guard did not visit U of L before making his college decision; he canceled a trip to watch the Cardinals' annual tipoff event in October at Slugger Field due to a reported "sickness in the family."

Coincidentally, Johnson told On3 that what he saw on his visits to Austin sold him on Chris Beard's program, which is currently ranked No. 11 in the USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll and 25th on 247Sports' rankings of 2023 recruiting classes nationwide.

"I chose Texas because I have seen what they do every day and the people around them," Johnson told On3.com. "I just feel like it’s where I’ll be the most comfortable."

Johnson comes in at No. 15 overall on 247Sports' composite rankings of the 2023 class. He is the No. 2 combo guard in the country, trailing only Kentucky signee DJ Wagner at the position.

Wagner, of course, also had Louisville as one of his finalists after Payne hired his grandfather, Milt Wagner, as director of player development and alumni relations in May. Like Johnson, the No. 1 recruiting in the country did not make an official visit to U of L before decided to take his five-star prowess to Lexington.

The Cardinals' 2023 class currently stands at just two members after November's early signing period: Williams and former Male High School star Kaleb Glenn. U of L ranks 33rd on 247Sports' national leaderboard.

Louisville is off to its first 0-3 start since the 1986-87 season with Payne at the helm of his alma mater, but the first-year head coach believes his team's record "should not deter a recruit from coming here."

"I think recruiting is going well," Payne said last Thursday before alluding to but not naming the five-star 2024 prospects who have visited U of L this fall: Carter Bryant (SF), Elliot Cadeau (PG), Trentyn Flowers (SF) and Karter Knox (SF).

"We're gonna keep plugging away," he added. "I want this to be an example of, 'Let's build it.' It's not just about what star you are. It's about your makeup, who you are as a person, (and) does it fit to this culture that I'm trying to build? If you're telling me that you're already there and you're five-star and you don't care about teammates and you just want to shoot balls, this may not be for you.

"If you're telling my you're a dream-chaser and that you're about team and that you're a giver and your parents know what you want out of life and what you're trying to do with this game ... come here. We'll help you.

"I think we've relayed that message in a good way. I have examples of people that have done it on my staff. You have to look past where it is today and see where it's gonna be in the future. ... You come here to change what's been broken. Let's fix it, together."

Reach recruiting and trending sports reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @brooksHolton.

