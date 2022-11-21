ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker break up again

By Emily Selleck
 3 days ago

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have reportedly called it quits for a second time.

The former couple, who started dating in 2020, quietly broke up last month, People reports .

“Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority,” a source told the outlet.

The insider cited their demanding jobs — Jenner’s 818 Tequila brand and Booker’s position on the Phoenix Suns — as cause for the amicable split.

However, they plan to stay in touch after reportedly coming to the decision together.

“They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best,” a second source added.

Page Six has reached out to reps for Kardashian and Booker for comment.

The split comes just a few months after the “Kardashians” star, 27, and the NBA player, 26, called it quits for the first time.

Back in June, sources told Page Six they were on different pages about where the relationship was heading.

“While they care for each other, Devin was not going to propose marriage and his priority is his career,” the insider told us. “Kendall’s career also dominates her life.”

They finally confirmed their relationship in February 2021.
Shortly after news broke that they ended their two-year relationship, the pair were photographed at Soho House in Malibu together.

However, one insider told us it was just a “PR stunt,” adding, “Her team does not want it to look like she was dumped. Her people requested the meet-up.”

The former couple first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jenner and Booker split for the first time in the summer of 2022.
Jenner finally made things Instagram-official when she posted a photo of herself and Booker cuddling on social media for Valentine’s Day 2021.

Although they kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight, the private pair attended Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding together in May.

They were most recently spotted on a Hawaii getaway together in August.

