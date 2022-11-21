ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Trevor Noah plays coy when asked about Dua Lipa dating rumors

By Caroline Blair
 3 days ago

Not a Dula Peep .

Trevor Noah stayed mum while asked about his rumored relationship with Dua Lipa.

The soon-to-be former “Daily Show” host , 38, leaned back in his chair and laughed when asked about the “latest headlines” with Lipa, 27, in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter .

“It’s just amazing to me how powerful these things are,” Noah said, admitting that he’s not the biggest fan of having his love life in the tabloids.

Noah recalled a particular occasion in which he was photographed hugging a “mystery woman” – who ended up being his friend’s wife – over the summer, following his split from Minka Kelly.

“The family calls the husband, like, ‘Oh my God, Trevor’s having an affair with your wife,’” he told the outlet.

“And my friend’s like, ‘I’m in the picture, too,’ and they’re like, ‘Well, that’s not what the tabloids say.’”

Both Noah and Lipa have kept quiet on their new romance after they were spotted on a date night at Miss Lily’s in New York City’s East Village in September.

An insider told Page Six at the time that the “Levitating” songstress was “smitten” with the comedian, who was a total “gentleman” all night.

The source emphasized that while the outing was “definitely a date,” the two were still in the “very early” stages of a possible relationship. Although they went home “separately,” they shared a “corner lip kiss” at the end of the night.

“There is definitely interest on both ends,” our insider gushed.

Prior to Lipa, Noah dated Kelly, 42, but they split in May after dating since 2020.

Meanwhile, the “One Kiss” songstress has been single since calling it quits with Anwar Hadid in December 2021 after more than two years of dating.

