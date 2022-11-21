ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WDBJ7.com

Community members providing gifts to senior citizens in need

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program is in full swing across the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg. Community members can sponsor a senior citizen in need this holiday season by buying a few gifts off their wish lists. A dozen trees are scattered around Roanoke and Lynchburg with the name of a senior and what they need.
WSET

Flames of Memory luminary display planned for National D-Day Memorial

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A beautiful display of light and support is coming to the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. The Flames of Memory display consists of thousands of luminarias shining in recognition of Overlord's 4,415 fallen and in tribute to the ultimate sacrifice each serviceman made to relight the lamp of freedom.
WDBJ7.com

Crowds come out for 3rd annual “Battle of the Badges” in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Robert Flood first brought a charity basketball game to the community while he was working at Lincoln University in Missouri. Then three years ago, he brought the “Battle of the Badges” charity basketball game to the Lynchburg community. “We didn’t do it during COVID,...
WSLS

Mill Mountain Star in Roanoke turns 73 years old

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s time to celebrate the iconic Roanoke Star. On Wednesday, the Roanoke Star turned 73 years old. The iconic landmark that gave the Star City its nickname was first lit in 1949. The 88-foot-tall structure is the largest free-standing man-made star in the world. It...
wfxrtv.com

Duck Donuts will keep you caffeinated with Black Friday deal

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you need a little extra pep in your step to let you shop until you drop on Black Friday, Duck Donuts has your back. Hattie Lowrance, Manager at the Duck Donuts in Roanoke, joined Good Day Virginia’s Amanda Kenney and Evan Johnson to talk about their very first Black Friday deal.
WSET

Project Imagine honors latest class of graduates

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Seven teenagers were honored on Tuesday through Project Imagine. This graduation is for completing life skills training and goal-setting exercises through Project Imagine, a community violence intervention collaborative that steers gang-prone kids off the streets and into completing school and becoming employed. Graduates from the...
WSET

The Perfect Present Waiting For You at Spearman Artisanry

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Spearman Artisanry has amazing and unique items to help you give the perfect Christmas present this year. Their Mistletoe Market starts just in time for Black Friday! Emily found out how it works and what you can expect to find inside!
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Skip Barber Racing School to Relocate Headquarters in Virginia and Establish Performance Driving School

Automotive education and entertainment company to invest $8.9 million, create 24 jobs in Halifax County. RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced Skip Barber Racing School, the world’s largest automotive education and entertainment company offering driving and racing schools at the finest tracks in America, will invest $8.9 million to relocate its headquarters from Lakeville, Connecticut, and establish a performance driving school at the VIRginia International Raceway (VIR) in Halifax County. VIR will construct a 25,000-square-foot facility within the Motorsport Technology Park to lease to Skip Barber Racing School for the operation. Virginia successfully competed with California and Texas for the project, which will create 24 new jobs.
WSET

Skip Barber Racing School to relocate HQ to VIRginia International Raceway in Halifax Co.

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that Skip Barber Racing School, the world's largest automotive education and entertainment company offering driving and racing schools at the finest tracks in America, will invest $8.9 million to relocate its headquarters from Lakeville, Connecticut, and establish a performance driving school at the VIRginia International Raceway (VIR) in Halifax County.
WSET

Academy Center for the Arts hosts World Cup watch party in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Come out to support the U.S. Men's Soccer team at a Watch Party hosted at the Academy Center for the Arts. The U.S. will face off against England at 2:00 p.m. EST on Friday, and doors will open at 1:00 p.m. The Academy Center for the Arts will host this free event, which they said will include prizes, concessions, and a great atmosphere.
WSLS

Free grease disposal kits available to Lynchburg, Bedford residents

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg and Bedford authorities are encouraging residents to think twice before pouring grease down the drain, and offering some tools to combat a growing issue. One of the biggest problems in some Lynchburg and Bedford area sewer systems is the buildup of fats, oils, and grease...
WSLS

Rookie’s coming to Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg residents will soon see a sweet new development in River Ridge Mall. Rookie’s will be coming to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg, making it the second location in the area. The first Lynchburg shop opened in Sept. of 2021, as we reported. According to...
