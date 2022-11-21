Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDBJ7.com
Community members providing gifts to senior citizens in need
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program is in full swing across the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg. Community members can sponsor a senior citizen in need this holiday season by buying a few gifts off their wish lists. A dozen trees are scattered around Roanoke and Lynchburg with the name of a senior and what they need.
WSET
Protect Your Body This Holiday Season With Tips from Rehab Associates of Central VA
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Rehab Associates of Central Virginia wants to warn you before you get into full Christmas mode, keep your body in mind! You can easily overdo it decorating and preparing your home for the holidays. Emily found out some tips to help you avoid injury this holiday season.
WSET
'My heart is with you': Va. leaders remember shooting victims amid Thanksgiving season
(WSET) — On Thanksgiving, many Virginians are turning their thoughts to what they're thankful for and spending time with family, but Virginia leaders are recognizing that recent gun violence in the state and country has destroyed the happiness of many others. On Thanksgiving eve, Senator Mark Warner took to...
WHSV
Augusta County couple recovers together after motorcycle accident
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Andrew and Kristy Mackenzie met in 1984. “Oh gosh, When I saw him I just had this feeling. The way he looked at me and the way I looked at him, it was just amazing,” Kristy Mackenzie explained. By 1985 they were married. Over...
WSET
Flames of Memory luminary display planned for National D-Day Memorial
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A beautiful display of light and support is coming to the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. The Flames of Memory display consists of thousands of luminarias shining in recognition of Overlord's 4,415 fallen and in tribute to the ultimate sacrifice each serviceman made to relight the lamp of freedom.
WSET
Wolfbane Productions Putting on Free Christmas Show in Appomattox
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Wolfbane Productions is putting on a free special event for the holidays in Appomattox. It's a great chance to see everything they can do, because as Emily found out, 2023 is going to be a busy time for the company!
WDBJ7.com
Crowds come out for 3rd annual “Battle of the Badges” in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Robert Flood first brought a charity basketball game to the community while he was working at Lincoln University in Missouri. Then three years ago, he brought the “Battle of the Badges” charity basketball game to the Lynchburg community. “We didn’t do it during COVID,...
WSLS
Mill Mountain Star in Roanoke turns 73 years old
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s time to celebrate the iconic Roanoke Star. On Wednesday, the Roanoke Star turned 73 years old. The iconic landmark that gave the Star City its nickname was first lit in 1949. The 88-foot-tall structure is the largest free-standing man-made star in the world. It...
wfxrtv.com
Duck Donuts will keep you caffeinated with Black Friday deal
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you need a little extra pep in your step to let you shop until you drop on Black Friday, Duck Donuts has your back. Hattie Lowrance, Manager at the Duck Donuts in Roanoke, joined Good Day Virginia’s Amanda Kenney and Evan Johnson to talk about their very first Black Friday deal.
WSET
Giving back in the Hill City: How folks helped those in need over the Thanksgiving holiday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg community gave back to those in need in big ways on Thanksgiving, making sure many were well-fed and happy. Several groups served food to the hungry on Thursday. Lynchburg Daily Bread. Lynchburg Daily Bread serves hot meals seven days a week, and holidays...
WSET
Project Imagine honors latest class of graduates
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Seven teenagers were honored on Tuesday through Project Imagine. This graduation is for completing life skills training and goal-setting exercises through Project Imagine, a community violence intervention collaborative that steers gang-prone kids off the streets and into completing school and becoming employed. Graduates from the...
WSET
Lord Botetourt County High School closes for potential gas leak
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A potential gas leak at Lord Boteourt High School has caused the school to close. On Facebook Botetourt County Public Schools announced the closure and said the measures are out of prioritizing the safety of students and staff. Students who were on the way...
WSET
The Perfect Present Waiting For You at Spearman Artisanry
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Spearman Artisanry has amazing and unique items to help you give the perfect Christmas present this year. Their Mistletoe Market starts just in time for Black Friday! Emily found out how it works and what you can expect to find inside!
WSET
Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office announces first K9 team in VA to certify new 'Hound Test'
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, November 4th the Bedford County Sheriff's Office announced that Sergeant Hall and K9 Hoover were the first K9 team in Virginia to certify on the new North American Police Work Dog Association "Hound Test". According to deputies, the team traveled to Florida where...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Skip Barber Racing School to Relocate Headquarters in Virginia and Establish Performance Driving School
Automotive education and entertainment company to invest $8.9 million, create 24 jobs in Halifax County. RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced Skip Barber Racing School, the world’s largest automotive education and entertainment company offering driving and racing schools at the finest tracks in America, will invest $8.9 million to relocate its headquarters from Lakeville, Connecticut, and establish a performance driving school at the VIRginia International Raceway (VIR) in Halifax County. VIR will construct a 25,000-square-foot facility within the Motorsport Technology Park to lease to Skip Barber Racing School for the operation. Virginia successfully competed with California and Texas for the project, which will create 24 new jobs.
WSET
Skip Barber Racing School to relocate HQ to VIRginia International Raceway in Halifax Co.
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that Skip Barber Racing School, the world's largest automotive education and entertainment company offering driving and racing schools at the finest tracks in America, will invest $8.9 million to relocate its headquarters from Lakeville, Connecticut, and establish a performance driving school at the VIRginia International Raceway (VIR) in Halifax County.
WSET
Academy Center for the Arts hosts World Cup watch party in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Come out to support the U.S. Men's Soccer team at a Watch Party hosted at the Academy Center for the Arts. The U.S. will face off against England at 2:00 p.m. EST on Friday, and doors will open at 1:00 p.m. The Academy Center for the Arts will host this free event, which they said will include prizes, concessions, and a great atmosphere.
WSLS
Free grease disposal kits available to Lynchburg, Bedford residents
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg and Bedford authorities are encouraging residents to think twice before pouring grease down the drain, and offering some tools to combat a growing issue. One of the biggest problems in some Lynchburg and Bedford area sewer systems is the buildup of fats, oils, and grease...
WSLS
Rookie’s coming to Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg residents will soon see a sweet new development in River Ridge Mall. Rookie’s will be coming to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg, making it the second location in the area. The first Lynchburg shop opened in Sept. of 2021, as we reported. According to...
13newsnow.com
'Could it have worked?' | Explaining Virginia's 'Red Flag' law, and whether it can be applied in the deadly UVA shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Months before the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia, investigators say they had already come across the name Christopher Jones. “Received information Mr. Jones made a comments about possessing a gun," UVA's Chief of Police Tim Longo said. In the same news conference where authorities...
