Tips for Thanksgiving fun in Rockland and beyond: Angle

The Thanksgiving Day countdown has begun. Still looking to go out for the feast? Our Jeanne Muchnick made a list. Find it here.

Looking for activities and thinking about heading into NYC? If you're interested in going to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, our Karen Croke has tips here. Going into Manhattan to see all the holiday displays and want to grab a quick and affordable bite? Jeanne Muchnick has some tips for that too; find them here.

Looking for that post-feast hike? Check out options in Rockland and beyond here.

And if you want to burn calories and participate in giving on Thanksgiving morning, there's still time to register for the annual 5-mile Turkey Trot. Head over to Bridges in the Palisades Center from noon to 8 p.m. tonight, tomorrow or Wednesday to sign up. The event takes place at Rockland Lake at 8:30 a.m. Thursday (an 8:15 a.m. start for those who use wheelchairs) and raises money for The Marisa Fund. Registration fee is $40.

