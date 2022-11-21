Read full article on original website
Report: Virginia could do more to stop drugged driving
A new report from the Virginia State Crime Commission reviewed the state's laws regarding intoxicated driving and found that there are several enforcement barriers that the general assembly could address.
WSET
'My heart is with you': Va. leaders remember shooting victims amid Thanksgiving season
(WSET) — On Thanksgiving, many Virginians are turning their thoughts to what they're thankful for and spending time with family, but Virginia leaders are recognizing that recent gun violence in the state and country has destroyed the happiness of many others. On Thanksgiving eve, Senator Mark Warner took to...
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar nears December, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to prep for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in Virginia.
969wsig.com
Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia
While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
6 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
Seafood dishPhoto byPhoto by Farhad Ibrahimzade on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love to eat seafood from time to time and you also live in Virginia, here is a list of six amazing restaurants in Virginia that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them before.
NBC12
Tribes awarded state grants for the first time to conserve Va. forestland
In a mission to gain back lands lost since Capt. John Smith’s first expeditions throughout the Chesapeake Bay in 1608, state and federally recognized Indigenous tribes are tapping into state funds. Last week, two tribes were awarded grants directly from the Virginia Land Conservation Fund (VLCF) to acquire and...
Chesapeake Shooting: WUSA9 reached out to 140 Virginia lawmakers, here's what some say about gun violence prevention
VIRGINIA, USA — In light of yet another mass shooting, WUSA9 reached out to all 140 Virginia lawmakers in the General Assembly to ask how they would prevent further gun violence. WUSA9 made the requests following a week-and-a-half of violence in the Commonwealth. On Tuesday night, an employee walked...
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelers
VIRGINIA – The Sheetz convenience store chain is reducing the price of unleaded gas to $1.99 a gallon through November 28 at several locations throughout the valley. The special Thanksgiving week price will be available at the many Virginia Sheetz stores offering Unleaded 88 gas.
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Virginians urged not to move firewood
With cooler weather and shorter days, it is becoming increasingly common to use firewood during cozy times with friends and family. Unfortunately, moving firewood to another location also increases the likelihood of spreading destructive forest and agricultural pests like the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, Asian long horned beetle, and spotted lanternfly as they “hitchhike” to destroy crops, infect more trees and sometimes even entire forests.
WSET
'Fighting back:' Virginia AG Miyares pushes to keep Title 42 border policy in place
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares asked the United States District of Columbia District Court to permit a group of states led by Arizona and Louisiana to intervene in Huisha-Huisha v. Mayorkas, a case in which a judge terminated the Title 42 policy. Miyares said this...
wvtf.org
The Virginia Breeze continues to exceed expectations
As many people hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, Virginians are taking advantage of the state’s inner-city bus service in record numbers. In less than a year of service, a new line along I-81 from Bristol to D.C. is already exceeding expectations. Virginia has had a bus line...
WSET
VIPC awards $1.5 Million in Commonwealth Commercialization fund grants
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation’s (VIPC) Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) announced more than $1.5 million in funding for 24 Virginia-based businesses and university researchers in Q3 2022. The CCF program has awarded more than $42 million to the Virginia technology ecosystem since 2012 for...
baltimorenews.net
Do You Need a Medical Marijuana Card in Virginia?
Do you need a medical marijuana card in Virginia? That all depends on whether you'd like access to legal medical cannabis. Marijuana is now legal in some form in over half of the United States. This has led to many people asking the question, do I need a medical marijuana card in Virginia?
With 804 set to run out of numbers, Virginia board picks new area code
With expectations that the 804 area code will run out of phone numbers by mid-2024, a new area code has been approved for parts of central Virginia and the Northern Neck.
WSLS
When to leave to beat holiday traffic jams on I-81; Peak travel times in Virginia
VIRGINIA – Road work and an influx of travelers could make for a travel nightmare this holiday season. “It’s going to be a very busy weekend on the roadways,” said AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson Morgan Dean. Peak travel days are Wednesday and Sunday with 1.3 million Virginia drivers...
America’s first Thanksgiving overshadowed by what happened in Virginia soon thereafter
TWO YEARS AGO we marked the 400th anniversary of the first Thanksgiving in New England. Remembered and retold as an allegory for perseverance and cooperation, the story of that first Thanksgiving has become an important part of how Americans think about the founding of their country. But what happened four...
WSET
'Click It or Ticket:' Virginia DMV highlights presence of officers Thanksgiving week
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is reminding drivers to buckle up during the Thanksgiving holiday – and every day. State and local police officers across Virginia will be on the lookout for unbelted motorists during the Click It or Ticket campaign, which runs from November 26-30.
cardinalnews.org
A new push to overturn Virginia’s uranium mining moratorium may be on the horizon
Want more news from Southwest and Southside Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We have a weekly weather newsletter now, too. The largest uranium deposit in the United States is in Pittsylvania County at a 3,000-acre site called Coles Hill. The uranium was found in 1979, but...
chathamstartribune.com
VDOT: Winter is coming and crews are prepared
The Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for residents of south-central Virginia: Winter is coming, and VDOT is ready. “We have our plan in place, and now we just need to see what the winter throws at us weather-wise,” said Len Stevens, communications manager with VDOT’s Lynchburg district, which stretches from Nelson County in the north to Danville and Halifax in the south, and from Lynchburg in the west to Cumberland and Prince Edward counties in the east.
WTOP
Sheetz selling gas for under $2 a gallon
Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz has lowered the price of unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. Sheetz will keep that price through Nov. 28. That is $1.43 cheaper than the average gas price in Virginia, according to AAA, and $1.69 per gallon lower than the average price of gas predicted for the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.
