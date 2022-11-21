ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

969wsig.com

Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia

While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

Seafood dishPhoto byPhoto by Farhad Ibrahimzade on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love to eat seafood from time to time and you also live in Virginia, here is a list of six amazing restaurants in Virginia that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them before.
VIRGINIA STATE
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Virginians urged not to move firewood

With cooler weather and shorter days, it is becoming increasingly common to use firewood during cozy times with friends and family. Unfortunately, moving firewood to another location also increases the likelihood of spreading destructive forest and agricultural pests like the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, Asian long horned beetle, and spotted lanternfly as they “hitchhike” to destroy crops, infect more trees and sometimes even entire forests.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

The Virginia Breeze continues to exceed expectations

As many people hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, Virginians are taking advantage of the state’s inner-city bus service in record numbers. In less than a year of service, a new line along I-81 from Bristol to D.C. is already exceeding expectations. Virginia has had a bus line...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

VIPC awards $1.5 Million in Commonwealth Commercialization fund grants

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation’s (VIPC) Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) announced more than $1.5 million in funding for 24 Virginia-based businesses and university researchers in Q3 2022. The CCF program has awarded more than $42 million to the Virginia technology ecosystem since 2012 for...
VIRGINIA STATE
baltimorenews.net

Do You Need a Medical Marijuana Card in Virginia?

Do you need a medical marijuana card in Virginia? That all depends on whether you'd like access to legal medical cannabis. Marijuana is now legal in some form in over half of the United States. This has led to many people asking the question, do I need a medical marijuana card in Virginia?
VIRGINIA STATE
chathamstartribune.com

VDOT: Winter is coming and crews are prepared

The Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for residents of south-central Virginia: Winter is coming, and VDOT is ready. “We have our plan in place, and now we just need to see what the winter throws at us weather-wise,” said Len Stevens, communications manager with VDOT’s Lynchburg district, which stretches from Nelson County in the north to Danville and Halifax in the south, and from Lynchburg in the west to Cumberland and Prince Edward counties in the east.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Sheetz selling gas for under $2 a gallon

Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz has lowered the price of unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. Sheetz will keep that price through Nov. 28. That is $1.43 cheaper than the average gas price in Virginia, according to AAA, and $1.69 per gallon lower than the average price of gas predicted for the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.
VIRGINIA STATE

