Disney Just Surprised Everyone and Made Bob Iger CEO Again
Guess who’s back, back again? Iger’s back. Tell a friend. That’s right, Bob Iger is back in charge of Disney now, a Sunday night revelation that seemingly came out of nowhere, though it follows a disappointing earnings report less than two weeks ago. Disney’s board of directors...
Twitter employee says the NY office cafeteria is serving 2 types of mac and cheese but grilled shrimp is off the menu, as cost-cutting continues
Twitter's free lunches have faced scrutiny from Elon Musk before. He previously claimed the lunches were costing the company $400 per meal.
Another massive tech company plans to cut 10K jobs: reports
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — While tech companies like Meta Inc., Twitter and Salesforce have been in the headlines for layoffs lately, there’s one Bay Area tech giant we haven’t heard about cutting jobs. But that could be about to change. Google is planning on laying off about 6% of its workforce — roughly 10,000 people […]
Warner Bros. Discovery Cutting Back on Sports Workforce
Warner Bros. Discovery Sports cut more than 10% of its workforce on Tuesday. The layoffs affected roughly 70 employees across Turner Sports, Bleacher Report, and the company’s studio operations, with some open positions being eliminated. Turner Sports, which became a division of Time Warner in 1996, handles broadcasts for...
Nike Jumps Further into Metaverse With Virtual Sneaker Platform
The world’s largest sportswear company is taking its talents to the metaverse. Nike plans to launch online store and trading platform .SWOOSH, which will house virtual sneakers and apparel and allow users to collect and display items they own. The platform, which opens registration on Friday, will also provide education on the metaverse and Web3.
Fox Doubling Ad Prices For USA vs. England World Cup Match
With excitement building on both sides of the Atlantic, Fox Sports has doubled advertising prices for its telecast of Friday’s big World Cup match between the USA and England (2 p.m. ET). Fox is charging advertisers $600,000 for 30-second commercial spots during its coverage of the Black Friday showdown...
FanDuel Is Gambling On ‘Under-Loved’ Sports Media Rights
FanDuel is looking to elevate some under-covered sports in the hopes that it can pique the interest of sports bettors. Chief Commercial Officer Mike Raffensperger reportedly told investors this week that the company plans to buy the media rights to “under-loved” sports to air on FanDuel TV network.
