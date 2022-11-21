Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza ShopTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/21 - 11/27)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Ryan Poehling Seizing Opportunity, Why He’s Sticking in NHL This Time (+)
The locker stall next to Ryan Poehling was empty. Fellow bottom-six forward Brock McGinn already had left practice at PPG Paint Arena and departed the locker room. After a switch to left wing and an unblemished three-win road trip, including an end-to-end rush to set up Evgeni Malkin for a goal in Malkin’s 1000th game on Sunday, Poehling is starting to draw a lot of attention. He’s finding the ice time and confidence with these Pittsburgh Penguins that he did not have with the Montreal Canadiens, who drafted him in the 2017 first round (25th overall).
Penguins Practice: No. 1 Power Play Gets New Look
The Pittsburgh Penguins’ power play got a bit of an overhaul during practice Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena. Mike Sullivan tweaked the makeup of both units, notably going with two defensemen on the points of the No. 1 group. He moved Jeff Petry to the No. 1 power play,...
A-Streaking They Will Go, But What Does it Mean?
You can come up with whatever descriptive word you want – snowball, compile, amass, or the one that is often associated with sports, streak. It certainly applies to a bunch of NHL teams through around the first quarter of the season, and the Pittsburgh Penguins are no exception. Teams...
Penguins Grades: Sullivan Can’t Watch, Pens Toughen Up in Win over CGY (+)
The Pittsburgh Penguins had on their holiday plate a chance to win their fourth game in a row and the man of the hour, Evgeni Malkin, played the fitting hero on the night the organization honored him for playing his 1000th game (Sunday in Chicago). After a tight-checking final third period and overtime that did not produce a winner, Malkin buried his seventh-round shootout, and the memory will have a perfect ending.
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Tuesday, November 22
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Tuesday, November 22 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the Tuesday NHL card from a betting perspective. Subscribe on your favorite platform. DraftKings Sportsbook Ice Guys. States: PA, NY, NJ, MA. DEPOSIT BONUS.
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Yardbarker
The Steelers Could Technically End Up With Two 1st Round Picks In April’s Draft
This season has not been the norm for the Pittsburgh Steelers . The organization is starting a first-round rookie quarterback in Kenny Pickett for the first time since 2004, when Ben Roethlisberger took the helm, has a record of just 3-7, and sits at the bottom of the AFC. Barring an absolute miracle, Mike Tomlin ‘s group will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and have some serious decisions to make in the off-season. The front office was a small seller at the deadline, trading wide receiver, Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a 2023 second round pick and that has the potential to open an awesome opportunity for Pittsburgh.
Yardbarker
Steelers Worked Out Four Players
Wright, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Tulsa back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns and returned to Cleveland on a futures contract for the 2020 season. However, the Browns waived Wright and he later signed on to the Falcons’ practice squad. Atlanta brought...
Pirates claim former top prospect off waivers
The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed first-baseman Lewin Diaz off waivers from the Miami Marlins.
4 Penguins Quarter-Mark Thoughts: Vague Trade Scuttle & Addition by Subtraction
There is vague trade scuttle floating about that Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall is looking into options … just like every other GM. However, for Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman to bring it up on his recent 32 Thoughts podcast probably means there’s a little more heat than average check-ins. The Penguins’ stars are shining, the defensemen are turning around their seasons, and the bottom six lineup is significantly better with the less expensive configuration.
Penguins Promote Hennes to Assistant Coach
The Pittsburgh Penguins have named Ty Hennes an assistant coach to Mike Sullivan. He had been their skating and skills development coach for the past four years. Hennes, 43, has worked on the bench since the 2019-20 season after spending the previous two seasons helping the coaching staff from the press box at home games.
Penguins vs. Flames, Game 20: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins (9-7-3) will attempt to win their fourth game in a row Wednesday night when they host the Calgary Flames (9-7-2) in their unofficial tradition of a Thanksgiving-eve home game. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has 10 points in his last three games, as the Penguins are inching their way toward the team they are to become.
DraftKings Maryland Promo Code: $200 in Free Bets for NFL Thanksgiving Games
No Thanksgiving is complete without a steady helping off NFL football, and DraftKings Sportsbook players in Maryland will have an opportunity to sign up and bet on football for the very first time. When they do, this DraftKings MD promo code offer will turn a $5 wager on games like Lions-Bills or Giants-Cowboys into a $200 bonus.
FanDuel Maryland Promo Is Giving a $200 Guaranteed Thanksgiving Bonus
Sports betting apps launched officially on Wednesday, and the new FanDuel Maryland promo offer is the best way to start on America’s favorite sportsbook app as a loaded day of NFL Thanksgiving action is now here. FanDuel Sportsbook. States: MARYLAND. REGISTRATION BONUS. BET $5, GET $200!. MARYLAND BONUS!. The...
Wichita Eagle
Is It Over for the Steelers?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves staring at the worst question you can be asked about an NFL franchise, is this season over?. With a 3-7 record and no consistent spark, it's hard to find the light to bring a positive answer to the question. That being said, there's no need to sit around gloomy because the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't Super Bowl Champions.
Pgh Hockey Now
Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com
Comments / 0