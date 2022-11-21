F-M, J-D swimmers take part in state championships

WEBSTER – Girls swimmers from Fayetteville-Manlius and Jamesville-DeWitt concluded their seasons with appearances at last weekend’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships.

Contested at the Webster Aquatic Center near Rochester, the NYSPHSAA meet had Red Rams senior Gwen Lister make it all the way to 15th place in the 100-yard breaststroke, ahead of Hornets freshman Elise Wratney.

Wratney had swam the event in one minute, 1:06.65 seconds during the season, topping Lister’s 1:08.81. Here, Lister was 22nd in Friday’s qualifying round with 1:08.44 as Wratney went 1:08.89.

Moving on to Saturday’s final, Lister put up her quickest race of the fall, a 1:07.23 as Wratney went 1::07.91 to get 22nd place. Both of them trailed the winning 1:03.75 from East Hampton’s Jane Bierley.

Elsewhere, F-M junior Georgia Langan, in the 50 freestyle, went 24.84 seconds in the opening round and 25.04 in the finals, neither an improvement on her season-best 24.81 as she finished 25th overall. Corning’s Angelina McKee won with 23.56.

Langan and Wratney joined Cecilia Cao and Grace Reyna in the 200 freestyle relay, where the Hornets went through a disqualification for leaving the block too soon.

On the diving board, J-D’s Kayla McQuaid scored 203.55 points in the opening round, less than four points from advancing to the second round but settling for 25th place.

A handful of Section III swimmers medaled, including Mexico/Oswego’s Alexa von Holtz (fourth in the 200 individual medley), Skaneateles’ Alice Spaulding (seventh in the 100 freestyle) and Baldwinsville’s Eva Smith (seventh in the 100 backstroke).