CBS Chicago

Driver arrested after car slams into River North Walgreens

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was arrested after he drove a stolen car into a River North Walgreens Monday evening.The Land Rover was traveling south on Clark Street around 5:14 p.m. when it struck the drugstore at 641 N. Clark St., at Ontario Street, according to Chicago police.The car then reversed and struck the building at least once more police said. No injuries were reported related to the crash. The driver, 32-year-old Nathan Thomas, was arrested, and has been charged with felony counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and criminal damage to property, and misdemeanor counts of driving on a suspended license and reckless driving.Thomas is due to appear in bond court on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

14-year-old boy injured in drive-by shooting on Near West Side

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting on the Near West Side Wednesday night. Police say around 10 p.m. the victim was outside in the 200 block of South Western Avenue when he was shot at by someone in a black sedan. The victim was hit...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Car went airborne after multiple-car crash on I-55

CHICAGO — Police responded to a multiple-car crash on I-55 which caused a car to go airborne, flip multiple times and hit another car Monday morning. Police said the crash took place near Interstate 55 and Central Avenue just before 9:00 a.m. when one car was driving at a high speed before it hit another […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside Waukegan shopping mall

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - One person is dead after a shooting at a shopping mall parking lot in Waukegan Wednesday evening. Waukegan police say around 6:20 p.m. three victims were found shot outside a strip mall in the 1300 block of North Green Bay Road. A man in his 20s and...
WAUKEGAN, IL
WGNtv.com

CPD: Woman shoots man attempting to get in her car on South Side

CHICAGO — A woman shot a man in the head, who was attempting to get in her car, early Wednesday morning on the South Side — according to Chicago police. Just before 2:10 a.m., police said four male suspects exited a black sedan in the 1300 block of East 89th Street and one of them attempted to open another vehicle armed with a handgun.
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Man shot reportedly on Devon Avenue

A man reported that he was shot at about 3 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the 5800 block of West Devon Avenue near Caldwell Avenue in Edgebrook, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police. The 30-year-old man reported that while driving west on Devon a white sport utility vehicle approached...
