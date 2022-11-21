Read full article on original website
2 dead, 11 injured after stolen car causes wrong-way pileup crash at high-rate of speed: CPD
Seven vehicles were involved in the crash at 87th and Cottage Grove after a stolen vehicle caused a chain-reaction crash while driving the wrong way at a high rate of speed, police say.
Speeding driver in stolen Dodge Charger kills 2, injures 16 in multi-car Chicago crash
CHICAGO (WGN) — Two people are dead and 16 people were injured after a driver in a stolen car was driving the wrong way and caused a multi-car crash Wednesday evening on Chicago’s South Side, according to police. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. near East 87th Street and South Cottage Grove Avenue. In […]
cwbchicago.com
Driver was going 75 mph when he slammed into car fleeing CPD traffic stop, killing 1, injuring 6: officials
Chicago — A Chicago man was driving left of the center line at about 75 mph when he collided with another car on Michigan Avenue, killing the other driver and injuring six people, including himself, prosecutors said Wednesday. Kendall Sprouts, 18, was ordered to pay a $2,000 bail deposit...
At Least 2 Dead, 16 Hospitalized in Fatal High-Speed Crash on Chicago's South Side
Chicago police and firefighters remain on the scene of a fatal high-speed crash that involved at least eight vehicles on the city’s South Side. According to Chicago police, the collision happened near the intersection of South Cottage Grove Avenue and 87th Street on Wednesday evening. At least eight vehicles...
1 Killed in Head-On I-55 Crash After Airborne Vehicle Flips Into Oncoming Traffic
The driver of a vehicle struck head-on when a high-speed crash sent another car airborne before it flipped and landed in oncoming traffic on Interstate 55 in Cook County has passed away, authorities said Tuesday. According to Illinois State Police, the accident happened just after 8:45 a.m. on the expressway...
Morgan Park HS senior charged in wrong-way, fatal crash was allegedly driving at 75 mph
Reckless homicide charges have been filed against Kendall Sprouts, 18, who collided with a car that was trying to elude police in the South Loop. He was speeding and driving in the wrong lane when his Infiniti slammed into a Hyundai Sonata.
'Real tragic': 2 kids hospitalized after being pulled from icy Palatine pond, police say
Video shows a thin layer of ice on the pond where the two boys fell in.
Driver arrested after car slams into River North Walgreens
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was arrested after he drove a stolen car into a River North Walgreens Monday evening.The Land Rover was traveling south on Clark Street around 5:14 p.m. when it struck the drugstore at 641 N. Clark St., at Ontario Street, according to Chicago police.The car then reversed and struck the building at least once more police said. No injuries were reported related to the crash. The driver, 32-year-old Nathan Thomas, was arrested, and has been charged with felony counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and criminal damage to property, and misdemeanor counts of driving on a suspended license and reckless driving.Thomas is due to appear in bond court on Tuesday.
Two boys, ages 4 and 6, declared dead after they were pulled from Palatine pond
Two boys died hours after being pulled from a pond Wednesday afternoon in suburban Palatine, officials said. Two boys, 4 and 6, were pulled from the pond and were taken to the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old boy injured in drive-by shooting on Near West Side
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting on the Near West Side Wednesday night. Police say around 10 p.m. the victim was outside in the 200 block of South Western Avenue when he was shot at by someone in a black sedan. The victim was hit...
fox32chicago.com
Man pulls knife on passenger at CTA Blue Line station on Northwest Side: police
CHICAGO - A man pulled knife on another man at a CTA Blue Line platform on the Northwest Side early Thursday morning. Police say the victim told responding officers that the unidentified offender accused him of taking his belongings while showing a knife. The men were on at a CTA...
Car went airborne after multiple-car crash on I-55
CHICAGO — Police responded to a multiple-car crash on I-55 which caused a car to go airborne, flip multiple times and hit another car Monday morning. Police said the crash took place near Interstate 55 and Central Avenue just before 9:00 a.m. when one car was driving at a high speed before it hit another […]
fox32chicago.com
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside Waukegan shopping mall
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - One person is dead after a shooting at a shopping mall parking lot in Waukegan Wednesday evening. Waukegan police say around 6:20 p.m. three victims were found shot outside a strip mall in the 1300 block of North Green Bay Road. A man in his 20s and...
Pedestrian killed in West Garfield Park hit-and-run crash: Chicago police
At the scene, officers were combing the area for evidence, including a shoe left in the crosswalk.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police release photo of pickup truck involved in hit-and-run that killed 71-year-old man
CHICAGO - Chicago police released a photo of the vehicle wanted in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred Wednesday morning. At about 6:36 a.m., a 71-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle in the 4600 block of South California Avenue. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the...
WGNtv.com
CPD: Woman shoots man attempting to get in her car on South Side
CHICAGO — A woman shot a man in the head, who was attempting to get in her car, early Wednesday morning on the South Side — according to Chicago police. Just before 2:10 a.m., police said four male suspects exited a black sedan in the 1300 block of East 89th Street and one of them attempted to open another vehicle armed with a handgun.
Chicago Police Search for Driver Who Hit, Killed Woman in Crosswalk, Then Fled Scene
Police are searching for the driver of a fatal hit-and-run on Chicago's West Side. Authorities released images Tuesday of a tan-colored, four-door SUV, believed to be a 1995-2000 Jeep, which they say struck a 42-year-old woman as she walked in a crosswalk around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Pulaski.
nadignewspapers.com
Man shot reportedly on Devon Avenue
A man reported that he was shot at about 3 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the 5800 block of West Devon Avenue near Caldwell Avenue in Edgebrook, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police. The 30-year-old man reported that while driving west on Devon a white sport utility vehicle approached...
fox32chicago.com
Crews fight commercial fire at scrap metal dealer in Dolton: officials
CHICAGO - The Dolton Fire Department was on the scene of a commercial fire around noon on Wednesday. The building on fire is located at 14059 Cottage Grove Avenue in Dolton. There is a scrap metal dealer located at the address. There is no report of injuries at this time....
3 injured when car crashes into Food 4 Less in Crest Hill, employees say
Three people were injured when a car crashed into a grocery store in Crest Hill Tuesday.
