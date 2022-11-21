Read full article on original website
South Korea 0, Uruguay 0
Goalies_South Korea, Seung Gyu Kim, Jo Hyeonwoo, Beom-keun Song; Uruguay, Sergio Rochet, Sebastian Sosa, Fernando Muslera. Yellow Cards_Caceres, Uruguay, 57th; Gue-sung, South Korea, 88th. Referee_Clement Turpin. Assistant Referees_Nicolas Danos, Cyril Gringore, Jerome Brisard. 4th Official_Istvan Kovacs. A_41,663. ___. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may...
World Cup host Qatar must conquer nerves before Senegal
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — There’s a good chance the World Cup will go from bad to worse for the Qatar team if the players don’t conquer their nerves when they face African champion Senegal in their second group match. “We usually say that you learn from mistakes.”...
Switzerland 1, Cameroon 0
Cameroon 0 0 — 0 Switzerland 0 1 — 1 Second Half_1, Switzerland, Embolo, (Shaqiri), 48th minute. Goalies_Cameroon, Andre Onana, Simon Ngapandouetnbu, Devis Epassy; Switzerland, Yann Sommer, Philipp Kohn, Gregor Kobel, Jonas Omlin. Yellow Cards_Fai, Cameroon, 36th; Elvedi, Switzerland, 64th; Akanji, Switzerland, 83rd. Referee_Facundo Tello. Assistant Referees_Ezequiel Brailovsky,...
Striker contest looming as Dutch face Ecuador at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The contest between Ecuador striker Enner Valencia and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay could help decide who wins their match at the World Cup on Friday. The two forwards have different styles — Valencia is more powerful and direct, Depay more subtle and skilled — but...
Portugal 3, Ghana 2
Second Half_1, Portugal, Ronaldo, (penalty kick), 65th minute; 2, Ghana, Ayew, 73rd; 3, Portugal, Felix, (Fernandes), 78th; 4, Portugal, Leao, (Fernandes), 80th; 5, Ghana, Bukari, 89th. Goalies_Ghana, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Ibrahim Danlad; Portugal, Diogo Costa, Rui Patricio, Jose Sa. Yellow Cards_Kudus, Ghana, 45th; Ayew, Ghana, 49th; Seidu,...
2022 World Cup Scoring Leaders
Neymar upbeat on social media after injury at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil star Neymar sounded upbeat early Friday, despite injuring his right ankle in the team’s World Cup opener, with the player celebrating victory over Serbia and looking forward to the remaining matches in Qatar. Neymar sprained his ankle in the second half of Brazil’s...
2022 World Cup Glance
At Doha, Qatar (Al Thumama) At Doha, Qatar (Al Thumama) Qatar vs. Senegal, 8 a.m. At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Khalifa) Netherlands vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m. Netherlands vs. Qatar, 10 a.m. At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Khalifa) Ecuador vs. Senegal, 10 a.m. GROUP B. W L T GF GA Pts. England 1...
Thursday’s Sports In Brief
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo became the first male player to score at five World Cups with his 65th-minute penalty in Portugal’s 3-2 victory over Ghana on Thursday. Days after his contract was terminated at Manchester United following a tell-all interview, he let his soccer do the...
