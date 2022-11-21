Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Gisele Bündchen Is 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce and Working With Her Healer, Source Says
Gisele Bündchen's split from Tom Brady hasn't been easy. The same day that the one-time couple announced that they've finalized their divorce, a source tells ET that the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things with Tom." The pair, who tied the knot in 2009, are parents to Vivian,...
Gisele Bündchen Spotted With New Man In Her Life; Tom Brady's Camp Reacts
A few weeks after Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen confirmed their divorce; the latter, reportedly, has a new man in her life. The supermodel is now in Costa Rica with her kids, Vivian Lake and Benjamin Rein, along with the jiu-jitsu hunk Joaquim Valente.
Tom Brady Reveals His Thanksgiving Plans Following Divorce
This Thanksgiving will be a bit different for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. In late October, he finalized his divorce with Gisele Bundchen. So, what will Brady do this Thanksgiving? He announced on the "Let's Go!" podcast that he'll continue to be grateful for his family. “Thanksgiving, it’s always time for...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Tom Brady’s Hail Mary to Save His Marriage Revealed
Tom Brady reportedly tried to “make things work” with Gisele Bündchen ahead of their divorce announcement on Friday. A source told People magazine of the split, "This was not Tom's idea. This was never Tom's idea." The insider claimed Tom "wanted to do whatever he needed to...
Why Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds Still Aren’t Married After 10 Years of Dating
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds have had a long relationship. However, despite being together for 10 years, some fans wonder why they are not married.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
E! News
See Tom Brady’s 15-Year-old Son Jack Turn Into a Football Star on Buccaneers Field
Watch: Tom Brady Prioritizing His Kids Following Gisele Bundchen Split. A future Heisman winner has touched down on the Buccaneers field. Tom Brady's son Jack, who the NFL star shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, put his football skills to good use on his dad's turf. As seen in a photo shared to Tom's Instagram page Nov. 23, the 15-year-old holds a football while running on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers field.
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Furious Rant
The Arizona Cardinals had a game to forget on Monday night. They got absolutely embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers, 38-10, and are now 4-7 overall. A big moment came late in the game, even though Arizona was trailing 31-10 at the time. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hit tight end George Kittle on a short out route and he still took it the distance.
Patriots HC Bill Belichick gives Adam Thielen icy cold shoulder after Vikings loss
Thanksgiving season is upon us and yet New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will find it difficult to name things he’s grateful for in the immediate aftermath of the Patriots’ 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, instead of being thankful, feelings of vindictiveness may be the dominant emotion in Belichick’s mind, especially towards Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen.
Bernie Kosar - The Browns are 3-7 not because of the quarterback, which makes the situation a little scary
Browns Legend and Host of the Bernie Kosar Show, Bernie Kosar joins Jason Lloyd and Jon Rudder to talk about his Jacoby Brissett’s play so far, Deshaun Watson returning and concussion issues involved with players from his era.
NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
ESPN Analyst Ben Watson Storms Off Set After College Football Host Cracks Wife Joke: WATCH
Usually, college football fans tune into ESPN to see the drama that occurs on the field each and every Saturday.... The post ESPN Analyst Ben Watson Storms Off Set After College Football Host Cracks Wife Joke: WATCH appeared first on Outsider.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
WATCH: Tom Brady’s Daughter Makes Heartwarming Appearance in New Video
Kicking off a Fall Sunday with some cuteness, Tom Brady’s daughter Vivi made a heartwarming appearance on her father’s latest Instagram post. While promoting the new Gummyknit from his brand, Tom Brady’s daughter asked a pretty important question. What is that? “Vivi, it’s my favorite new fabric that we developed at Brady,” the NFL legend stated. “Super cozy and ultra stretchy. We refer to it as the MVP around here of loungewear. It’s available now.”
LOOK: Brittany Mahomes Posts Thanksgiving Pic With Patrick Mahomes, Daughter Sterling
People all over the country are giving thanks for their blessings today as we celebrate Thanksgiving 2022. And, as is clear from her recent Twitter post, Brittany Mahomes has a lot to be thankful for!. The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes is certainly counting her blessings today...
Eight Ex-Patriots Among 2023 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Semifinalists
Twenty-eight players were announced Tuesday as semifinalists for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. More than a quarter of them played at least part of their careers with the New England Patriots. Among the former Patriots to reach the semifinal round of Hall of Fame voting were safety...
Troy Aikman Reveals 1 NFL Coach He'd Hire Over Anyone Else
Following this Monday night's game between the Cardinals and 49ers, ESPN's Troy Aikman appeared on "SportsCenter" to discuss what unfolded in Mexico City. During his conversation with Scott Van Pelt, Aikman raved about the 49ers' chances of being a Super Bowl contender. He then made a bold statement about head coach Kyle Shanahan.
NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Tom Brady's Son
Even following his divorce to longtime wife Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady is making family a priority. On Wednesday, Brady had his oldest son, Jack, with him at practice with the Buccaneers. "My inspiration," Brady wrote in a photo posted on Instagram. The photo shows Brady watching his son playing quarterback...
