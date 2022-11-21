ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals His Thanksgiving Plans Following Divorce

This Thanksgiving will be a bit different for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. In late October, he finalized his divorce with Gisele Bundchen. So, what will Brady do this Thanksgiving? He announced on the "Let's Go!" podcast that he'll continue to be grateful for his family. “Thanksgiving, it’s always time for...
TAMPA, FL
extratv

Tom Brady’s Hail Mary to Save His Marriage Revealed

Tom Brady reportedly tried to “make things work” with Gisele Bündchen ahead of their divorce announcement on Friday. A source told People magazine of the split, "This was not Tom's idea. This was never Tom's idea." The insider claimed Tom "wanted to do whatever he needed to...
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
E! News

See Tom Brady’s 15-Year-old Son Jack Turn Into a Football Star on Buccaneers Field

Watch: Tom Brady Prioritizing His Kids Following Gisele Bundchen Split. A future Heisman winner has touched down on the Buccaneers field. Tom Brady's son Jack, who the NFL star shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, put his football skills to good use on his dad's turf. As seen in a photo shared to Tom's Instagram page Nov. 23, the 15-year-old holds a football while running on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers field.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Furious Rant

The Arizona Cardinals had a game to forget on Monday night. They got absolutely embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers, 38-10, and are now 4-7 overall. A big moment came late in the game, even though Arizona was trailing 31-10 at the time. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hit tight end George Kittle on a short out route and he still took it the distance.
ClutchPoints

Patriots HC Bill Belichick gives Adam Thielen icy cold shoulder after Vikings loss

Thanksgiving season is upon us and yet New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will find it difficult to name things he’s grateful for in the immediate aftermath of the Patriots’ 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, instead of being thankful, feelings of vindictiveness may be the dominant emotion in Belichick’s mind, especially towards Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday

The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Tom Brady’s Daughter Makes Heartwarming Appearance in New Video

Kicking off a Fall Sunday with some cuteness, Tom Brady’s daughter Vivi made a heartwarming appearance on her father’s latest Instagram post. While promoting the new Gummyknit from his brand, Tom Brady’s daughter asked a pretty important question. What is that? “Vivi, it’s my favorite new fabric that we developed at Brady,” the NFL legend stated. “Super cozy and ultra stretchy. We refer to it as the MVP around here of loungewear. It’s available now.”
NESN

Eight Ex-Patriots Among 2023 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Semifinalists

Twenty-eight players were announced Tuesday as semifinalists for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. More than a quarter of them played at least part of their careers with the New England Patriots. Among the former Patriots to reach the semifinal round of Hall of Fame voting were safety...
The Spun

Troy Aikman Reveals 1 NFL Coach He'd Hire Over Anyone Else

Following this Monday night's game between the Cardinals and 49ers, ESPN's Troy Aikman appeared on "SportsCenter" to discuss what unfolded in Mexico City. During his conversation with Scott Van Pelt, Aikman raved about the 49ers' chances of being a Super Bowl contender. He then made a bold statement about head coach Kyle Shanahan.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Tom Brady's Son

Even following his divorce to longtime wife Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady is making family a priority. On Wednesday, Brady had his oldest son, Jack, with him at practice with the Buccaneers. "My inspiration," Brady wrote in a photo posted on Instagram. The photo shows Brady watching his son playing quarterback...
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

