Cincinnati, OH

Trenton Irwin awarded first game ball after Cincinnati Bengals win. His smile is priceless

By Victoria Moorwood, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago
If you're still on Twitter, you have to see the Cincinnati Bengals' new photo of Trenton Irwin.

The Bengals wide receiver scored his first NFL career touchdown on Sunday after catching a pass from Joe Burrow in the team's win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Irwin entered the Week 11 game with six career catches in his four years with the Bengals, and had four receptions for 42 yards against the Steelers.

Sunday evening, the Bengals tweeted that Irwin was awarded his first game ball after the victory. The team posted a photo of Irwin and Burrow celebrating in the locker room ‑ and the look on Irwin's face says it all.

"He hasn’t had a ton of opportunities,” Burrow said about Irwin to reporters after the game. “But when his opportunities come, he makes a play. I couldn’t be happier for him. He continues to show up when his opportunity presents itself. Those are the kind of guys that Bengals football and the Bengals organization is all about.”

The Bengals head to Nashville to play the Tennessee Titans for Week 12 on Sunday.

