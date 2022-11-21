ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NH

14th annual Thanksgiving Meal will be at Blue Latitudes and delivered in Dover this year

By Special to Foster's
Foster's Daily Democrat
Foster's Daily Democrat
 3 days ago

DOVER – Dover’s Thanks 4 Giving Charity is bringing back its traditional ThanksgivingCelebration at Blue Latitudes on Wednesday, Nov. 23.This year, Thanks 4 Giving will have a greater impact by merging its two models of in-restaurant dining and delivering meals for those that choose the option to stay home. Thanks 4 Giving implemented a meal delivery service during the COVID-19 pandemic when dining in the restaurant was not possible. The charity plans to reach over 800 members of the community with these two options and is excited to be able to offer both.

“Thanksgiving is such a meaningful holiday to many of us because it represents a gathering of friends and family in which we together celebrate our ‘thanks’ with a special meal," said Jeff Roemer, president of Blue Latitudes Restaurant. “This dinner is special to so many as we say thank you to this great community.

Fourteen years ago, Blue Latitudes Restaurant and Relyco Sales, Inc. started the Thanksgiving Dinner tradition at the restaurant. They wanted to create a way to help those in the Dover community who found themselves in times of need around the holidays.

“Although the event is only one day a year, it’s our mission to bring the meaning of Thanksgiving to those who may not otherwise be able to have the experience of a traditional Thanksgiving meal with family and friends,” said Mike Steinberg, founder of Relyco Sales.This event is made possible due to the generosity of the Dover business community, individualdonors, and volunteers. Attendees dining at Blue Latitudes will be serenaded by local musician Kathy Fink and served dinner from local community leaders and volunteers. To learn more about the event or to make a donation, visit thanks4givingcharity.org. All donations are tax deductible.Thanks 4 Giving Charity’s mission is to contribute to the well being of the greater Seacoast region by celebrating the spirit of community, connecting people and inspiring community-led change.

