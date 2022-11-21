ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Jacksonville's mayoral candidates express need for change during first debate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville is gearing up for its next election cycle by kicking off the first mayoral debate Monday. Nine candidates are hoping to become Jacksonville's next mayor. They include republican candidate's Daniel Davis, Frank Keasler, Al Ferrero, and Leanna Cumber. Democratic candidates are Audrey Gibson, Theresa Ann...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Tommy Hazouri's legacy will be honored by renaming Mandarin Park for him

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The attached video is from a previous report. This story was originally published by the Florida Times-Union. The city of Jacksonville will rename Mandarin Park after the late Tommy Hazouri, who represented the entire city as a mayor and City Council member but was best known in Mandarin where he made his home and political base for decades.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Vivid Hues: Stories of Black History, HBCU

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Historically Black Colleges and Universities were created as a direct response to racial discrimination. Educating Black Americans was prohibited in most southern states prior to the Civil War and often discouraged in northern states. At the center of the American story sits HBCUs, providing Black Americans with access to higher education.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

COMMENTARY: Whither Nassau County?

Nassau County voters cast their election ballots in favor of who they wanted to see representing them in local offices all the way up to federal offices. This resulted in several new faces on our local governing bodies, including the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners, who welcomed two newly seated commissioners in November.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Council approves rezoning for Vestcor affordable housing in Arlington

The Jacksonville City Council signed off on a rezoning request by The Vestcor Companies Inc. for the proposed $56.5 million Madison Palms affordable housing project on Merrill Road in Arlington. Council voted 14-3 on Nov. 22 to rezone, with conditions, a former church property at 8300 Merrill Road to planned...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Teacher of the Week: Lynn Coalson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week, our Teacher of the Week is teaching her students in an unconventional environment and she’s having fun doing it!. Lynn Coalson from ‘Outside Kids’ is helping to shape the minds of young children. She says outside learning is healthy. Outside Kids...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Julie Morgan

2 businesses expect to bring at least 170 new jobs to Clay County

The Board of County Commissioners approved incentives for two businesses to expand in Clay County. The Clay County Economic Development Corporation has dubbed one company as Project Gator. Project Gator is the code name for a national advanced manufacturing corporation. At times, the EDC will use a code name to keep the identity of companies confidential.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

USS Orleck could be on the move soon

JACKOSNVILLE, Fla. — The USS Orleck could soon be on the move after Jacksonville City Council considers emergency legislation to have the ship go to Pier One. The war ship was supposed go to the pier, but was delayed because of the Berkman Plaza II demolition, the naval museum has concerns about accessibility at the shipyards behind the Fire Museum.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
historiccity

Puerto Rican Parade and Festival holds its first celebration in St Augustine

Nancy Quiñones, the spokesperson for the Puerto Rican Resources Center and Chamber of Commerce in Jacksonville, reported this month’s successful Puerto Rican Parade and Festival in St Augustine. This year’s theme was Bringing the flavor of our Island “La Isla del Encanto”. The celebration was held at the St Johns County Fairground in Elkton on Saturday, November 19, 2022, and was a free event.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Clay County considering incentives for $219 million IKO plant

Clay County is considering incentives for a $219 million advanced manufacturing plant that makes roofing products. The county’s project summary does not detail the total value of the incentives, but they could be more than $1.72 million. County and St. Johns River Water Management District records show IKO Industries...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Boys hoop rankings feature seven area teams

High school boys basketball season for 2022-23 gets underway this week for many teams. But in the preseason Prep Zone Boys Basketball Power Poll, some of the usual suspects are starting this season at the top. Providence (Jacksonville) starts the new season at the top. The Stallions were 25-5 a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

