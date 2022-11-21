Read full article on original website
Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaClay County, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtGreen Cove Springs, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
First Coast News
Jacksonville's mayoral candidates express need for change during first debate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville is gearing up for its next election cycle by kicking off the first mayoral debate Monday. Nine candidates are hoping to become Jacksonville's next mayor. They include republican candidate's Daniel Davis, Frank Keasler, Al Ferrero, and Leanna Cumber. Democratic candidates are Audrey Gibson, Theresa Ann...
Jax’s new sheriff lays out agenda as former Democratic opponent prepares for March election
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sheriff TK Waters won his election just two weeks ago, and already his Democratic opponent Lakesha Burton appears to be eying another challenge in the March Unitary Election. Waters announced his new leadership team at Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office headquarters Tuesday and laid out some of his...
Jacksonville’s Republican mayor splits with Florida Republican lawmakers on ‘resign to run’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Should elected officials have to resign if they decide to run for another office?. That question is at the center of debates in both our state and city governments, with Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry taking a very different position than that of elected leaders in Tallahassee.
First Coast News
Tommy Hazouri's legacy will be honored by renaming Mandarin Park for him
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The attached video is from a previous report. This story was originally published by the Florida Times-Union. The city of Jacksonville will rename Mandarin Park after the late Tommy Hazouri, who represented the entire city as a mayor and City Council member but was best known in Mandarin where he made his home and political base for decades.
Jacksonville sheriff touts new command staff, addresses controversy over rank reversions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s new sheriff, T.K. Waters, addressed recent shake-ups in JSO’s command staff as he unveiled his new staff Tuesday afternoon in his first official press conference since being sworn in. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Waters touted his new leadership lineup’s experience,...
First Coast News
Vivid Hues: Stories of Black History, HBCU
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Historically Black Colleges and Universities were created as a direct response to racial discrimination. Educating Black Americans was prohibited in most southern states prior to the Civil War and often discouraged in northern states. At the center of the American story sits HBCUs, providing Black Americans with access to higher education.
fernandinaobserver.com
COMMENTARY: Whither Nassau County?
Nassau County voters cast their election ballots in favor of who they wanted to see representing them in local offices all the way up to federal offices. This resulted in several new faces on our local governing bodies, including the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners, who welcomed two newly seated commissioners in November.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Council approves rezoning for Vestcor affordable housing in Arlington
The Jacksonville City Council signed off on a rezoning request by The Vestcor Companies Inc. for the proposed $56.5 million Madison Palms affordable housing project on Merrill Road in Arlington. Council voted 14-3 on Nov. 22 to rezone, with conditions, a former church property at 8300 Merrill Road to planned...
First Coast News
People of Jacksonville sharing the Thanksgiving spirit with neighbors
Giving back is the spirit of the holiday and you don't have to go far to witness it. First Coast News caught up with people in Jacksonville who fed those in need.
floridapolitics.com
Nassau County settles wrongful termination suit involving former County Attorney, public records
Justin Stankiewicz believed he was retaliated against for refusing to break the law. Another chapter involving former Nassau County Attorney Michael Mullin is closed, as the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners approved a settlement with former county employee Justin Stankiewicz for $226,000 to close out a wrongful termination suit.
'Hate tried again:' Jacksonville faith leader reflects on tragic mass shooting in Colorado
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Reverend Terri Steed Pierce the mass shooting that took place at Pulse nightclub just blocks away from her church in Orlando. "Just remembering feeling lost," said Pierce. 'What do we do, and how do we do this and how do we help?" Now another tragic hate...
Teacher of the Week: Lynn Coalson
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week, our Teacher of the Week is teaching her students in an unconventional environment and she’s having fun doing it!. Lynn Coalson from ‘Outside Kids’ is helping to shape the minds of young children. She says outside learning is healthy. Outside Kids...
How Jordan Davis' parents are carrying on his legacy ten years later
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — His death sparked outrage across the country and inspired his parents to be change agents. Now ten years later, Jordan Davis’ mother and father reflect on his impact and what’s next. It was the day after Thanksgiving in 2012. Jordan Davis, a 17-year-old student...
Julie Morgan
2 businesses expect to bring at least 170 new jobs to Clay County
The Board of County Commissioners approved incentives for two businesses to expand in Clay County. The Clay County Economic Development Corporation has dubbed one company as Project Gator. Project Gator is the code name for a national advanced manufacturing corporation. At times, the EDC will use a code name to keep the identity of companies confidential.
USS Orleck could be on the move soon
JACKOSNVILLE, Fla. — The USS Orleck could soon be on the move after Jacksonville City Council considers emergency legislation to have the ship go to Pier One. The war ship was supposed go to the pier, but was delayed because of the Berkman Plaza II demolition, the naval museum has concerns about accessibility at the shipyards behind the Fire Museum.
Puerto Rican Parade and Festival holds its first celebration in St Augustine
Nancy Quiñones, the spokesperson for the Puerto Rican Resources Center and Chamber of Commerce in Jacksonville, reported this month’s successful Puerto Rican Parade and Festival in St Augustine. This year’s theme was Bringing the flavor of our Island “La Isla del Encanto”. The celebration was held at the St Johns County Fairground in Elkton on Saturday, November 19, 2022, and was a free event.
INVESTIGATES: Homeowners signed up for quick cash say they didn’t know about 40-year commitment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Action News Jax investigation found the Florida real estate company, MV Realty, is giving quick cash to homeowners and locking them in to a 40-year commitment. “SCHEME AND A SCAM”. It happened to Sheila Feliciano of Jacksonville. “It was a sweet, fast talk, you know?”...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Clay County considering incentives for $219 million IKO plant
Clay County is considering incentives for a $219 million advanced manufacturing plant that makes roofing products. The county’s project summary does not detail the total value of the incentives, but they could be more than $1.72 million. County and St. Johns River Water Management District records show IKO Industries...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Boys hoop rankings feature seven area teams
High school boys basketball season for 2022-23 gets underway this week for many teams. But in the preseason Prep Zone Boys Basketball Power Poll, some of the usual suspects are starting this season at the top. Providence (Jacksonville) starts the new season at the top. The Stallions were 25-5 a...
Regency Square Mall given warning citation for safety, health hazards
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Regency Square Mall has been given a warning citation from the City of Jacksonville’s Municipal Code Compliance Division. The citation was given to the property owner last week, citing various commercial violations in the common areas, including a roof leak, interior ceiling damage, exposed wiring and flooring.
