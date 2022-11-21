Read full article on original website
Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old
The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
Researchers said acholic stools are the most common sign of "early" stage pancreatic cancer.
Pancreatic cancer is one of the most serious types of cancer and one of the deadliest in history. Most of the symptoms of this disease do not appear until later, but the earlier they are detected, the better for the patient. Misdiagnosis makes pancreatic cancer one of the most difficult diseases to treat.
scitechdaily.com
Drinking Even Low Amounts of Alcohol During Pregnancy Changes Baby’s Brain Structure
Drinking alcohol even in low to moderate amounts during pregnancy can change the baby’s brain structure and delay brain development, according to a new MRI study. Next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), the results of the study will be presented. “Fetal...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a Link Between Mitochondria and Cancer
A multi-gene expression signature in tumors is associated with aggressive disease and poor patient outcomes, and it has the potential to become a genetic cancer biomarker. The human cell’s primary source of energy, the mitochondria plays an important role in the metabolism of cancer cells. In a study recently published in PLOS ONE, researchers from throughout the world, including Dario C. Altieri, M.D., president and chief executive officer, director of the Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center, and Robert and Penny Fox Distinguished Professor at The Wistar Institute, have identified a particular gene signature indicative of mitochondrial reprogramming in tumors that is associated with a poor patient outcome.
scitechdaily.com
A Low-Cost Drug From the 1960s Could Help Treat Colon Cancer
Researchers from the University of Auckland have discovered that new combinations and formulations of older medicines are promising for the treatment of bowel cancer. According to a team of University of Auckland scientists, the use of old drugs in new combinations is showing potential in the treatment of bowel cancer.
scitechdaily.com
Heart Disease: “Good” Cholesterol May Not Be Good for Everyone
Study challenges “good” cholesterol’s role in universally predicting heart disease risk. Lower levels of HDL cholesterol were associated with increased risks for heart attacks in white but not black adults, and higher levels were not protective for either group. A study found that high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol,...
scitechdaily.com
New Study Sheds Light on Oceanic Dark Matter
Photosynthesis is used by marine bacteria to take in carbon dioxide. Scientists may be able to determine whether or not ocean bacteria are involved in the global carbon cycle by determining whether or not marine microbes use photosynthesis, which is the process of using sunlight to convert carbon dioxide and water into energy.
scitechdaily.com
Antioxidant Flavonols – From Fruit, Tea and Wine – Linked to Slower Memory Decline
According to new research, people who eat or drink more foods with antioxidant flavonols, which are found in tea and wine as well as several fruits and vegetables, may have a slower rate of memory decline. The study was published in the November 22, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
scitechdaily.com
Superconductivity Breakthrough: Spin Correlation Between Paired Electrons Demonstrated for First Time
For the first time, physicists have experimentally demonstrated that there is a negative correlation between the two spins of an entangled pair of electrons from a superconductor. For their study, the researchers used spin filters made of nanomagnets and quantum dots. Some phenomena in quantum physics, such as the entanglement...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Unravel the Molecular Structure of One of the Most Important Immune Receptors
Freiburg and Harvard University researchers have revealed the three-dimensional structure of the B cell antigen receptor, providing new insight into its composition. B cells have antigen receptors on their surface that allow them to identify invading pathogens such as bacteria and viruses. When a B cell receptor binds to an antigen, that is, to a foreign structure, the B cell is activated which triggers the production of antibodies. Antibodies are critical for human survival because they protect us from severe diseases from infections with pathogens such as COVID-19. Vaccines provide protection by activating antigen receptors, triggering an immune response.
scitechdaily.com
Huge Potential – New AI Material Learns Behaviors and Adapts to Changing Conditions
University of California, Los Angeles engineers have developed a new class of material. University of California, Los Angeles mechanical engineers have created a new class of material that can learn behaviors over time and develop a “muscle memory” of its own, allowing for real-time adaptation to changing external forces, much like a pianist who learns to play their instrument without looking at the keys or a basketball player who puts in countless hours to throw a seemingly effortless jump shot.
scitechdaily.com
Holistic Profiling System Identifies Food Better for Overall Health and Lower Risk for Mortality
Diets deemed better by the Food Compass profiling system are associated with lower risk of disease and death. Tufts University researchers find link between foods scored higher by new nutrient profiling system and better long-term health outcomes. That what we eat directly affects our health is an idea that is...
scitechdaily.com
Experts: “Polypills” Could Save Millions of Lives Each Year
Leading cardiologist experts believe that polypills could avoid millions of premature deaths, heart attacks, and strokes. According to two top cardiologists in a commentary published in The Lancet, global health has paid a deadly price for not broadly using simple, low-cost blood pressure-lowering drugs, statins, and aspirin in the form of a single tablet, often known as the polypill. According to their call to action, the widespread availability of polypills would significantly lower the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) while remaining inexpensive to the majority of people worldwide.
scitechdaily.com
Human “Plant Blindness” – New Study Identifies Cause and Cure
New research demonstrates that “plant blindness” is caused by urban life and could be cured through wild food foraging. “Plant blindness” is caused by a lack of exposure to nature and could be cured by close contact through activities such as wild food foraging, a study shows.
