wspa.com

Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preparing for Thanksgiving

The Spartanburg Soup Kitchen says after receiving 175 turkey and ham donations since Monday, they are looking to serve 2,000 people on Thanksgiving this year. They are also able to implement new ideas, like carry-out meals. Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preparing for Thanksgiving. The Spartanburg Soup Kitchen says after receiving 175...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Thanksgiving 2022: How do people in the Upstate define the day?

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There’s approximately 1.5-million people in the Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson metro area, and that means there’s over a million ways to spend Thanksgiving Day. So FOX Carolina wanted to know, what are people in the Upstate thankful for? And how did people celebrate?. Our first stop...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Grocery stores open Thanksgiving 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you need a last-minute ingredient for your holiday meal, some major retailers will still be open on Thanksgiving Day this year. The following stores are scheduled to be open, although many are operating on reduced hours so employees can spend time with their families:
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

What causes the food coma?

The nation's largest gingerbread competition just wrapped in Asheville. A look at the winners. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Highlighting what's new including a Greenville BFF studios, Crafted Edge, and Southern Grit.
ASHEVILLE, NC
gsabizwire.com

Vic Bailey Subaru Selects Mobile Meals of Spartanburg for Philanthropic Giving Event

Spartanburg, SC – Vic Bailey Subaru today announced Mobile Meals of Spartanburg as their hometown charity for the 2022 Subaru Share the Love® Event. Vic Bailey Subaru is proud to partner with Mobile Meals of Spartanburg because of its mission to serve the frail and homebound in Spartanburg County with warm, nutritious meals as well as hope, love, and compassion.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Furman grows closer during Thanksgiving dinner

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thanksgiving is about the three F’s: food, family and football. Furman’s found a way to tie all three together while being away from their loved ones. Furman turned in the pads for plates. “Top-notch.” Anderson Tomlin, Furman offensive lineman, said. “Everything was really...
GREENVILLE, SC
avlwatchdog.org

Mysteries on Charlotte Street: Why is Ingles lot still empty? Why is empty Fuddruckers still standing?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Why has nothing ever been done with that huge empty space on Charlotte Street where Ingles was until it burned down? That’s what I call prime real estate! Also, why is Fuddruckers still standing after going out of business years ago? That’s also what I call prime real estate.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Greenville couple brings pickleball gold medal back to the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville is now home to national pickleball champions after one couple brought home the gold for their age division at the USA Pickleball National Championships in California earlier this month. “It feels pretty good, I’m not going to lie,” said Electra Ariail, wife of Mills Ariail...
GREENVILLE, SC
comebacktown.com

Man sheds tears over old Birmingham restaurant

Today’s guest columnist is Terry Barr. In my adopted hometown of Greenville, we have two synagogues and one Jewish deli. I am not a member of either religious house because long ago I distanced myself from organized practice, except of the yoga, or writing, kind. And while my gluten...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WYFF4.com

Spartanburg County employee killed at recycling center, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An Upstate man was killed while working at a recycling center Wednesday in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger with Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the Valley Falls Recycling Collection Center on Valley Falls Road, Clevenger said. According to...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

