Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"DianaGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
Oprah Winfrey Named an SC Bakery as One of Her “Favorite Things” for 2022Kennardo G. JamesSpartanburg, SC
Related
FOX Carolina
Despite supply challenges, Spartanburg Soup Kitchen serves hundreds for Thanksgiving
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While most of you gathered together under one roof to eat dinner with family today---a non-profit in Spartanburg wanted to make sure everyone had a similar experience. Leaving the table with a full belly and a lot of love. The Spartanburg Soup Kitchen serves hot...
wspa.com
Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preparing for Thanksgiving
The Spartanburg Soup Kitchen says after receiving 175 turkey and ham donations since Monday, they are looking to serve 2,000 people on Thanksgiving this year. They are also able to implement new ideas, like carry-out meals. Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preparing for Thanksgiving. The Spartanburg Soup Kitchen says after receiving 175...
FOX Carolina
Thanksgiving 2022: How do people in the Upstate define the day?
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There’s approximately 1.5-million people in the Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson metro area, and that means there’s over a million ways to spend Thanksgiving Day. So FOX Carolina wanted to know, what are people in the Upstate thankful for? And how did people celebrate?. Our first stop...
Thanksgiving dinner comes early for hundreds in Greenville
Thanksgiving dinner came a little early for hundreds of people in need.
Spartanburg Soup Kitchen receives 175 Thanksgiving turkey donations in less than 3 days
The soup kitchen said with last-minute turkey and ham donations they are looking to serve 2,000 people on Thanksgiving tomorrow and are able to also implement new ideas, like carry-out meals. This is the closest to the holiday that the team said they’ve ever seen this many donations come in.
FOX Carolina
Grocery stores open Thanksgiving 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you need a last-minute ingredient for your holiday meal, some major retailers will still be open on Thanksgiving Day this year. The following stores are scheduled to be open, although many are operating on reduced hours so employees can spend time with their families:
FOX Carolina
‘We own it’: Former plantation, Clevedale offers ‘feast for modern pilgrims’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County has grown by approximately 18% over the last decade. And similar double-digit growth has happened in Greenville County, attracting not only new industries, but people. Some who are rethinking Thanksgiving celebrations. Executive chef William McClellan is feeling the pressure on deadline. “You’ve got...
FOX Carolina
What causes the food coma?
The nation's largest gingerbread competition just wrapped in Asheville. A look at the winners. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Highlighting what's new including a Greenville BFF studios, Crafted Edge, and Southern Grit.
gsabizwire.com
Vic Bailey Subaru Selects Mobile Meals of Spartanburg for Philanthropic Giving Event
Spartanburg, SC – Vic Bailey Subaru today announced Mobile Meals of Spartanburg as their hometown charity for the 2022 Subaru Share the Love® Event. Vic Bailey Subaru is proud to partner with Mobile Meals of Spartanburg because of its mission to serve the frail and homebound in Spartanburg County with warm, nutritious meals as well as hope, love, and compassion.
Food & Wine
Here Are All the Winners of the 2022 National Gingerbread Contest
This year, 219 entries competed for $40,000 in cash and prizes.
FOX Carolina
Furman grows closer during Thanksgiving dinner
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thanksgiving is about the three F’s: food, family and football. Furman’s found a way to tie all three together while being away from their loved ones. Furman turned in the pads for plates. “Top-notch.” Anderson Tomlin, Furman offensive lineman, said. “Everything was really...
avlwatchdog.org
Mysteries on Charlotte Street: Why is Ingles lot still empty? Why is empty Fuddruckers still standing?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Why has nothing ever been done with that huge empty space on Charlotte Street where Ingles was until it burned down? That’s what I call prime real estate! Also, why is Fuddruckers still standing after going out of business years ago? That’s also what I call prime real estate.
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Vinnie’s Neighborhood Italian rolls out new lunch food truck
For years, says Eric Scheffer, owner of Vinnie’s Neighborhood Italian, regulars have asked him about expanding the restaurant’s hours to include lunch. Now, in collaboration with sister company Cielo Catering’s food truck, fans will have the opportunity to grab a midday bite. Vinnie’s lunch, which launched Nov....
WYFF4.com
Greenville couple brings pickleball gold medal back to the Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville is now home to national pickleball champions after one couple brought home the gold for their age division at the USA Pickleball National Championships in California earlier this month. “It feels pretty good, I’m not going to lie,” said Electra Ariail, wife of Mills Ariail...
Spartanburg Co. employee dies at recycling collection center
The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a waste collection center in Boiling Springs.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. library offers writing help
Tips on the safest way to store Thanksgiving leftovers. Last minute tips for your Thanksgiving from shopping to food.
comebacktown.com
Man sheds tears over old Birmingham restaurant
Today’s guest columnist is Terry Barr. In my adopted hometown of Greenville, we have two synagogues and one Jewish deli. I am not a member of either religious house because long ago I distanced myself from organized practice, except of the yoga, or writing, kind. And while my gluten...
Hollywood celeb invests in Upstate golf course
A Hollywood celebrity has become an investor in an Upstate golf course. Singer and Actor Justin Timberlake is a financial backer in a par 3 course in Greenville.
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg County employee killed at recycling center, coroner says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An Upstate man was killed while working at a recycling center Wednesday in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger with Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the Valley Falls Recycling Collection Center on Valley Falls Road, Clevenger said. According to...
WYFF4.com
Upstate dry cleaning company steps in to help recover clothes for customers
MAULDIN, S.C. — After a chaotic dayon Nov. 18 at One Price Dry Cleaning, customers were left with more questions than answers. The building owner told customers and Mauldin PD that the business owner had recently been evicted. On Friday, Mauldin Police told customers that they would have to...
Comments / 5