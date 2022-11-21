Read full article on original website
MOSCOW, Idaho (KLIX)-Moscow authorities have identified four University of Idaho students found dead Sunday in a suspected homicide. On Monday the Moscow Police Department identified the victims as Ethan Chapin, a freshman from Mount Vernon, Washington, Xana Kernodle, a junior from Post Falls, Madison Mogen, a senior from Coeur d’Alene, and Kaylee Goncalves, a senior from Rathdrum. The four had been found following reports Sunday morning at just before noon of a person found unconscious on King Road. Police said no arrests have been made so far adding they didn't think there was a danger to the general public. In a statement the University of Idaho said it canceled classes Monday and was making additional councilors available to students. Ethan, a freshman from Mount Vernon, Washington, was majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management in the College of Education, Health and Human Sciences. Xana was a junior from Post Falls majoring in marketing in the College of Business and Economics. Madison was a senior majoring in marketing in the College of Business and Economics. Kaylee, from Rathdrum, was a senior majoring in general studies in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences. UI President Scott Green issued the following statement, "My wife Gabriella and I are simply heartbroken. Words cannot adequately describe the light these students brought to this world or ease the depth of suffering we feel at their passing under these tragic circumstances. No one feels that loss more than their families and friends. The university is working directly with those affected and is committed to supporting all students, families and employees as this event undeniably touches all of us."
