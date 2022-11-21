Read full article on original website
$75,000 WFAFB match grant starts Nov. 29
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank needs your help now more than ever and you have the chance to make an impact. The food bank has a holiday matching grant with the J.S. Bridwell Foundation. It begins next Tuesday and for every dollar that is donated, it will be matched up to $75,000 - but they don’t want you to stop there.
Volunteers prepare for Vernon Holiday Spirit Meals
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Volunteers in Vernon are gearing up for their big Holiday Spirit Thanksgiving Dinner. The volunteers are all about giving back to their community. They were excited and happy to give up their time for others so they can feel loved and not lonely. Sharon Goins, Holiday Spirit Meal coordinator, took over the tradition in 2016 and isn’t giving up on spreading a little cheer.
The Salvation Army prepares for the holiday season
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The holidays are a special season for The Salvation Army of Wichita Falls. Preparations for the thanksgiving day meal are underway, and this is the time of year when The Salvation Army relies on volunteers in the community. One of the most recognizable sounds of...
The Salvation Army serves Thanksgiving meal
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday is a day of giving as friends and family come together to rejoice and enjoy a large hot meal. But not everyone has the opportunity to do so, however, The Salvation Army in Wichita Falls opens their doors for those less fortunate. There are...
Wichita Falls YMCA to host Gobble Wobble Fun Run
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thanksgiving is almost here and one Wichita Falls nonprofit is gearing up for its first-ever 5K run. This event will be the first of many. Tila Grant, YMCA director of communications, said their hope is to bring families together for an healthy activity. Gobble Wobble, a 5K and one-mile fun run, will be held downtown. People will have the choice to run, walk or cheer others on.
Rain chances increase Saturday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday night, we will have a low of 44 with rain chances increasing. Friday, temps will stay in the upper-40s and low 50s. We will have a 40% chance of showers across the area with a stray thunderstorm being possible. Friday night, rain chances continue with a low of 44. Saturday, we will have a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms lasting throughout the day. However, by Sunday, we will dry out and start to warm up into the mid-50s.
Hospice Tree of Lights Campaign kicks off
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights Campaign kicked off on Tuesday with the “Lighting of the Tree” ceremony. It’s the biggest fundraiser for Hospice of Wichita Falls. Located at the Southwest Building on Kemp Blvd., the tree being lit marked...
Wichita Falls man arrested with connection to daughter’s death
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man Tuesday in connection to the death of his daughter in December 2020. Officers reportedly entered a home on Longview Street on Dec. 20, 2020, at 9 a.m., and found a deceased 2-year-old girl laying face up on the kitchen floor. Court documents state the officers were “instantly taken back by the smell of rotten food and general filth.”
WFPD arrests man after fentanyl pills found in car
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man on a drug charge Monday after fentanyl pills were found in a vehicle. Officers reportedly stopped the car in the 2900 block of Seymour Hwy around 8:36 p.m. The passenger, identified as Khalil Williams, and driver were then asked to step out while police searched the vehicle, according to court documents.
High school basketball - Nov. 22, 2022
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school boys basketball action from Tuesday!
