The 10 Best Black Friday Deals at Sam's Club

By Brittney Myers
 3 days ago

Image source: Getty Images

Black Friday deals can be both the boon and bane of your personal finances . If you make a list, shop with a plan, and stay on budget, it's a great way to get your holiday shopping done without breaking the bank .

As far as Black Friday sales go, Sam's Club is always worth a look. Not only does the warehouse store offer great prices year-round, but the deals get extra exciting this time of year.

A few of these awesome deals are already in progress -- we've noted which ones -- but most items won't go on sale until Nov. 24, 2022. You don't even need to leave the turkey to do your shopping, as many of these deals are online-only and shipped to your door. Happy shopping!

1. $2,000 off: Titan Otamic Massage Chair

Want the ultimate holiday splurge? Check out the Titan Otamic 3D LE Zero Gravity Luxury Massage Chair, which features a 53-inch track rolling system, heated footrest, and zero gravity mode. Now through Nov. 24, you can get it for nearly half price.

Regularly: $4,499

Sale Price: $2,499

2. $500 off: Backyard Discovery Swing Set

If you're looking to get the kids away from the TV and outside, the Backyard Discovery Endeavor Cedar Swing Set could be just the ticket. This all-in-one set includes swings, a slide, and even a double rock wall. Save $500 when you purchase during the sale.

Regularly: $1,999

Sale Price: $1,499

3. $200 off: HP - 17.3" HD+ Touch Laptop

A good laptop is more than a luxury these days, it's a necessary tool. You can pick up the HP - 17.3" HD+ Touch Laptop -- featuring an 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and a backlit keyboard -- for just under $500 this holiday season.

Regularly: $699

Sale Price: $499

4. $200 off: VIZIO 65" TV

The quality of entertainment these days calls for a TV big enough -- and smart enough -- to do it justice. The VIZIO 65" Class M7 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV (M65Q7-J01) offers 4K, 700-nit viewing with all your popular apps built right in. And it'll be less than $500 during the sale.

Regularly: $649

Sale Price: $449

5. $80 off: iRobot Roomba i1

After a long day, who wants to vacuum? Your handy-dandy robot vacuum, that's who! Outsource the vacuuming with a iRobot Roomba i1 (1154) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, on sale for $80 off during the Thanksgiving sale this year.

Regularly: $269.98

Sale Price: $189.98

6. $80 off: Bose QuietComfort Headphones

Bose has made its reputation for producing top-quality speakers and headphones -- with prices to match. This deal lets you pick up a pair of Bose QuietComfort SE Headphones (with case) for just $219. Plus, the sale is already on, so you can start shopping now!

Regularly: $299

Sale Price: $219

7. $70 off: Thunder UTV 24V

This two-seater electric ride-on features everything from lockable doors to a spring suspension system, with up to an hour of runtime and a max speed of 5 mph. Normally $400, you'll get the Thunder UTV 24V for just $329 during the sale.

Regularly: $399

Sale Price: $329

8. $50 off: Member's Mark 7.5' Pre-Lit Tree

If your family's Christmas tree was looking a little bare last year, maybe it's time to upgrade. You can replace it with a Member's Mark 7.5' Pre-Lit Color Changing LED Virginia Pine for just $200 during the sale.

Regularly: $249.98

Sale Price: $199.98

9. $50 off: Bissell ProHeat Carpet Cleaner

We all love our furry friends -- but we'd love them more if they could learn to clean up their own messes. Make your life a little easier with your very own carpet cleaner. Pick up the Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Full Size Carpet Cleaner, 1550X, at $50 off in this year's Thanksgiving sale.

Regularly: $199.98

Sale Price: $149.98

10. $15 off: Disney $200 e-gift card

Although not the largest savings on this list, anything off a pricey Disney vacation is a welcome deal. Get a Disney $200 Value eGift Card for just $185. (Note that this is an e-gift card, so it will be emailed to you.) Even better, you don't need to wait until Nov. 24 -- get this price right now!

Regularly: $200

Sale Price: $185

Stacking savings

It's easy to let holiday sales get the best of you. But there's a lot of savings to be had if you stick to your plan. Along with making a list -- and checking it twice -- be sure you're also using the right credit cards . Choose a rewards card with bonus rewards on warehouse stores to ensure you're maximizing your return on all these goodies.

