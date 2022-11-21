Bobdawgs hockey freezes out competitive Maryville squad in penalty fest on ice

Following a close loss to a nationally ranked Maryville team on Friday night, the Bobcats Hockey team regrouped with an impressive offensive output Saturday and sent the Saints limping — rather than marching — back to St. Louis.

Friday’s defensive chess match saw the #6-ranked Ice ‘Cats come up on the short end of the stick, losing to #13 Maryville, 2-0.

In a game laden with penalties on both sides, Saturday saw a different storyline play out, as the good guys dominated the Saints in both the final score and shots on goal to get a 5-3 victory at Bird Arena.

With Justin Damon in net, the Frozen ‘Cats were ready to get their revenge on Friday’s shutout.

And they had an opportunity 41 seconds into the game to take advantage of a Maryville tripping penalty, but, like Friday, they couldn’t score on the power play. Fortunately for the Bobcats, the Saints were unable to capitalize on a Blake Rossi hooking call about seven minutes and change into the game.

At the halfway point of the stanza, shots on goal were knotted up at three a piece.

About 57 seconds later, though, OU got on the scoreboard first with Luc Reeve ending his scoring drought of two games to get one in between Maryville goalie Johnny Massara to make it 1-0, Bobcats. Reever’s freshman counterpart, Laker Aldridge, and Hollander Thompson got the assists on the score.

And the home team wasn’t quite done yet.

A Ryan Higgins goal less than two minutes later put OU up, 2-0. Assists on Higgy’s score went to the captain, Sam Turner, and Jake Burke.

The trio of Thompson, Reeve and Aldridge weren’t quite finished for the period, either, as Thompson shot one in to make it 3-0, with the freshmen tandem getting the assists.

The third OU goal prompted a goalie change for Maryville and a slight change in the visitor’s fortunes, too.

Max Gaudet replaced Massara in net and Maryville made it a 3-1 game at the 14:54-minute mark with a TJ Prexler goal. Things got a little chippy soon after with a Maryville cross checking penalty and an unsportsmanlike conduct call on OU’s Aiden Grieco.

And the game got a little closer soon after that as Maryville showed the Bobcats they weren’t going down without a fight and netted a second goal to make it 3-2, OU.

That’s how the first ended. Shots on goal during the first 20 minutes were 12-7 in favor of the Bobcats.

In an interesting move, Massara was back in goal for the Saints to start period two.

He didn’t let anything in during the second period, though neither did Damon for OU.

Other than several penalties from both squads — including a 10-minute game misconduct from Maryville’s Cam Ware — Saturday’s second period was back to an outstanding defensive display that rivaled Friday’s contest. The stanza ended with another domination by OU in the SOG department.

The Bobcats won that stat in the second, 10-6, to bring their margin in that department to an impressive 22-13 against the Saints for both periods.

Keep the lead, build on the lead, do anything to get the win.

That was the Bobdawgs’ assignment in the third period.

Mission accomplished.

The OU offensive steamroller that has been speeding through arenas across the Midwest for most of this season returned in the final period.

It not only returned, it flourished, effectively dashing the Saints hope of a sweep over the Bobcats.

A Christian Albertson insurance goal a little more than five minutes into the period got the scoring starting for the Bobcats.

And it didn’t stop there.

A mere 28 seconds later, Aldridge got his 14th goal of the season and the Saints went back to Gaudet in goal.

Assists on Albertson’s score went to Andrew Wells and Ryan Hastings, his first of the year. Spencer Schons and Grieco got the helper on Aldridge’s goal.

While the change in netminder slowed things down for the Bobcats, who only needed to defend their lead in the last half of the period to get their 12th win of the season against four losses.

Maryville didn’t give up without a fight, though, as they scored a goal at the 13:49 mark of the third to cut OU’s lead to 5-3.

And despite the Saints keeping it razor close in the SOG until the final few minutes of the third, that’s how the game ended.

In a game with a total of 19 penalties, a second misconduct penalty to the Saints, was the least of the visitor’s problems, as Damon wasn’t letting anything go in net and the Bobcats got the win in the rematch with Maryville.

Damon got his sixth win of the season, posting a .864 save percentage.

OU outshot Maryville, 12-9, in the third to win that statistic on the night, too, 34-22.

While the weekend ended on a victorious note for the Ice Cats, Friday night’s game saw a different denouement for the team.

Close defensively all night, shots on goal, close all night.

That would be an apt description of Friday’s contest.

The difference, of course was on the final score baord.

With Max Karlenzig in goal for the home team and Edward Coffey for the Saints, the first period of Friday’s game got under way with a tout defensive display from both squads.

Maryville was keeping it close in shots on goal, 4-3 with 12 minutes and change in the first, but the Ice ‘Cats broke away a little and it was 7-3 in that statistic a little past the halfway mark of the stanza.

Several of those OU shots were close to hitting the jackpot.

The Bobcats weren’t giving up much defensively, but, unfortunately for OU neither were the Saints.

It was the Saints who struck first with 16:05 left in the second with a Felix Turcotte unassisted goal.

SOG were knotted at 14 by the halfway mark of the second stanza. However, the Saints overtook OU shortly thereafter and for the first time in weeks — since Oct. 21 to be exact against that same Maryville squad — the Bobdawgs trailed in that number.

Karlenzig, however, remained stealth in goal to keep the visitor’s lead at one.

OU evened up the SOG by the first five minutes of third and went ahead in that stat with about 13 minutes left in the final period.

It’s generally thought that if you just keep shooting, something good will happen.

Certainly, the Bobcats were pouring it on, but couldn’t get it between the pipes.

Following an Andrew Sacca hooking penalty, a Maryville power play insurance goal at the 13:53 mark put OU’s hopes of a come-from-behind victory on ice.

It was a second loss in a row for OU and the second consecutive game the power tandem of Reeve and Aldridge were shutout on the stat sheet.

Coffey got the shutout and Karlenzig the loss, posting a .924 save percentage. OU was 0 for 2 on the power play in the losing effort.

Despite keeping it close all night, OU couldn’t generate any offense in their fourth loss of the year.

Lio Looks at Series in Review

In breaking down the weekend series, Bobcats Head Coach Lionel Mauron noted:

“On Friday, we started the game well, our intentions were good, but we lacked a little bit of intensity to really finish our plays. Max Karlenzig made some good saves and gave us a chance to stay in the game all night. We couldn’t find the back of the net and I thought we got away from our structure at times,” Mauron said.

A change in lines Saturday benefitted the home team in the win, he said.

“We changed all our lines on Saturday, and we got back to being on the same page. Our structure was solid, players had a good understanding of our game plan and the energy within the group was great.

“Maryville looked very similar to what we had seen earlier this season. They played a strong defensive game and are very structured. They are a top-10 team in the country, we got away from what made us successful in the first game, we found ourselves in the second.”

The Bobcats are on Thanksgiving break and don’t play again until Dec. 2 when they have a two-game home stand against the University of Toledo.

And the break couldn’t come at a better time for OU.

“The main thing now is to get healthy again. We have a lot of players sick or injured, the start of the season is always hard on their bodies. We all need to spend some time with our families and refill our energy tanks.

“It’s great to have a short break, we need to take full advantage of it. I could feel the team really pushing their limits the past couple weeks,” the coach said.