ABCmouse Early Learning Academy curriculum available free at to Nancy Guinn Memorial Library

Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County provides more than 350 turkeys for seniors in need
More than 350 turkeys were distributed to Rockdale County senior citizens as part of Chairman Oz Nesbitt’s Annual Turkey Giveaway held Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Olivia Haydel Senior Center. Turkeys donated by the community were handed out to senior citizens in a drive-through event. Chairman Nesbitt thanked all of those who donated turkeys and volunteered at the event. “While people are going into a recession, we are going into recovery in Rockdale County,” Nesbitt said.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
GET OUT THERE: 5 events in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, Nov. 25-27
Happy Thanksgiving! While you get your meal started, start thinking about how you want to unwind after the festivities.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
HEALTH SCORES: Nov. 14 - Nov. 17
♦ Newton High School, 601 Crowell Road, Covington; Nov. 14; Routine; 100/A.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Quality of life secondary to Rivian deal
I am sure I am not speaking only for myself but many others who made the decision to move to Morgan County to escape the madness of the big city life. This county used to tout itself as being unique in many areas. I remember not too long ago there were moratoriums on home building because the area was growing too rapidly. There used to be a concern about zoning, water supply, and disturbing the natural beauty that was surrounding us. But as of recently that seems to be out the window. Other folks, the Joint Development Authority in particular, have come in and taken over the wishes and concerns of the people. They claim everything they do is “legal." That may be, but a lot of it is unethical — please look up the word.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Halle Berry Shows Off Her Four-Legged 'Turkey Tasters' in New Photo
Halle Berry is gearing up for the holiday with her crew of turkey taste testers, also known as her two labradoodles, Jackson and Roman.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Tres Thomas is sole finalist for Covington city manager job
COVINGTON — A sole finalist for the Covington city manager position has been named. Emory “Tres” Thomas III, who is currently serving as interim city manager, has been selected by the Covington City Council as the top choice for the job. Thomas was interviewed by the council...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Billionaire George Soros Makes a Huge Bet on Alphabet
Concerns surrounding the growth of big tech do not apply to George Soros.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF CORPORATE NAME
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF CORPORATE NAME Notice is given that articles of amendment, which will change the name of CEN Fabrications, Inc. to CED Holdings, Inc. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The registered office of the corporation is located at 2180 Smyrna Ridge Court, N.W., Conyers, Georgia 30094. The registered agent at such address is Cary Kramber. 907-87288, 11/23,30,2022.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Wendy Williams Describes Her Dream Guy: 'I Can't Wait to Fall in Love'

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate
Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate of Barbara Ann Leavelle late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. This 8th day of November, 2022 Name: Brenda Leavelle Title: Executor Address: 320 East Clayton Street, Suite 418, Athens, Georgia 30601 908-86872 11/23 30 12/7 14 2022.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Man wearing bunny mask robs Dollar General
COVINGTON — A man who robbed a dollar store while wearing a bunny mask has been arrested and charged with robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeremiah A’Mauri Freeland, 21, of 75 Valley Brook Drive, Covington...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22:. • Daniel Leonard Anderson, 37, Creekside Trail, Covington; driving while license suspended...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Nov. 15 to Nov. 21, 2022:. • Samantha W. Albert, 32, Ridge Court, Conyers; battery.
