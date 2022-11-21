Read full article on original website
Man Killed When SUV Crashed into an Apple Store Was Recently Engaged to a Woman He Was with for 12 Years
1 killed, and 16 injured after a car crashed into a Massachusett store
Early-morning fire at Worcester high rise forces dozens of families into the cold on Thanksgiving
WORCESTER, Mass. — Dozens of families were forced out into the cold Thursday morning after a fire at a high rise on Laurel St. in Worcester. The fire chief on scene told Boston 25 News the fire broke out in an electrical room on the second floor around 4 a.m. Thursday.
Missing WBZ traffic reporter found deceased on Thanksgiving
A WBZ traffic reporter that had disappeared, has been found dead according to his longtime girlfriend. 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’ in Weymouth. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always, but that is the...
Police located the body of a missing person at Bare Cove Park in Hingham
HINGHAM, Mass. — Police launch an investigation after they located the body of a missing person inside Bare Cove Park in Hingham on Thursday. There is no sign of foul play or suspected danger to the public, according to police. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Two teens in trouble after allegedly stealing car, causing multiple accidents in Brockton
Two teens are in trouble after multiple crashes in Brockton. Police first noticed a stolen vehicle on Clarence Street. When police tried to stop the car, the driver took off, crashing into two other vehicles. The driver drove away from the crash site. Later, police spotted the car again, and...
Fundraiser set up for family of Hingham Apple store crash victim
“With this being a holiday week and Christmas fast approaching, we are asking for any help you can provide to help with funeral arrangements and everyday expenses." An online fundraiser has been created to benefit the family of a man who died Monday after an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Hingham.
25 Investigates: Driving record of the man behind the wheel in deadly Hingham crash
25 Investigates has gathered more information regarding Bradley Rein, the driver of the car that barreled through a Hingham Apple Store Monday, killing one and injuring 20 others. Rein, who recently moved to the South Shore from Natick, only has one serious violation on his record. A now-expunged 2021 drunk...
Hazmat teams respond to Malden apartment building after fentanyl found
A Malden apartment building was transformed into a Hazmat scene after first responders found fentanyl on the premises. Members of the Malden Police, Fire and Ambulances services responded to the area of Quarry Lane after a medical emergency. After arriving on the scene, officers found an unknown white substance in the apartment.
Police chase of stolen car in Brockton leads to crash, flipping over a car and woman inside
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police chase in Brockton came to a crashing halt in a quiet neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Brockton law enforcement chased three juvenile occupants of a stolen car on foot after they crashed into a woman’s sedan on Hovendon Street, flipping it over with her inside.
3 boats destroyed in fire at marina in Danvers, Massachuetts
DANVERS, Mass. — Three boats worth $100,000 each are destroyed after a fire broke out at a marina in Danvers. Firefighters in the Massachusetts town said they were first notified about the fire at Portside Marina at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to fire officials, one of the boats...
Police search for driver who fled scene of deadly pedestrian crash in Brockton, Massachusetts
BROCKTON, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police troopers and Brockton police officers are asking for the public's help in finding the vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead in Brockton. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said the crash happened at about 10 p.m....
Man suspected of shooting 2, killing 1, taken into custody in Nashua, police say
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who police say was connected to shootings in Brookline and Lyndeborough on Wednesday morning has been taken into custody in Nashua. There were no immediate details on the man's identity or the circumstances of his arrest. He was taken into custody on Auburn Street.
Man nearly drowns in Yarmouth hotel pool
YARMOUTH – A man was pulled from a pool at a Yarmouth hotel Thursday afternoon. Rescuers rushed to the Colonial Acres Resort on Standish Way shortly before 4 PM. Bystanders were performing CPR on the victim who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts
It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
Boston man arrested for allegedly distributing thousands of pills containing fentanyl
A Boston man was arrested on Monday for allegedly distributing thousands of pills containing fentanyl.
Crash causes delays on Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A traffic crash was causing delays on Route 6 in Harwich Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 3 PM westbound past Exit 82 (Route 124). No injuries were reported but firefighters had to mitigate a fluid spill from the vehicles. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Police Seek to ID Woman Who Flipped Over Tables, Bit Employee at Boston Restaurant
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who allegedly flipped over tables and bit an employee at a Boston restaurant on Sunday night. Boston police said they received a call around 6 p.m. Sunday for a woman at Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa restaurant located at 491 Blue Hill Avenue who had become irate. The woman had reportedly flipped over tables and caused damage to the lower half of the restaurant's glass front door. She also bit a male employee on his arm when he attempted to keep her from entering the kitchen area.
3 men indicted for murder of 16-year-old Liedson Monteiro-Terry
Three men identified by investigators to be connected with the Sept. 4, 2021, murder of Brockton teenager Liedson Monteiro-Terry were indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday. Malik Cotton, 22, Angel Vasquez, 23, and Angel Colon, 23, were all indicted for one count of murder in the death of 16-year-old Monteiro-Terry, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office.
Tanks-giving: New England businessman giving away thousands of gallons of free gas...again
A Massachusetts businessman is once again giving away thousands of gallons of free gas at a Norwood station ahead of the busy Thanksgiving travel weekend. Businessman Ernie Boch Jr. plans to give 50,000 gallons of free gasoline at the Rojo Irving Gas Station on Route 1 on Wednesday. The promotion...
