CNET

11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
WRAL

JCPenney Black Friday Wow deals are live: $2.99 bath towels, $9.99 sweaters, $14.99 jackets, $19.99 women's boots, $19.99 diamond jewelry, $10 Bonus Reward

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. The JCPenney Black Friday Wow sale is live with $19.99 women's boots, $14.99 coats, $9.99 cookware after rebate, $12.99 pajamas and robes, $2.99 bath towels, $5.99 women's tops, $16.99 bras, $19.99 diamond jewelry, $9.99 women's sweaters, $5.99 dog sweaters, $11.99 men's flannel, fleece and sleep pants, $17.99 haircare gift sets, $79.99 luggage sets, up to 50% off kids' dress clothing, 50% off family pajamas, up to 75& off jewelry, 60% off holiday decor, up to 50% off Levi's and much more! Plus, ear a $10 Bonus Reward for every $50 you spend through Nov. 30!
ARIZONA STATE
thebrag.com

Here’s all the bargains starting tomorrow for McDonald’s ’30 Deals 30 Days’

McDonald’s popular ’30 Deals 30 Days’ kicks off tomorrow, and there’s a whole lot of bargains to be enjoyed every day for the next thirty days. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals available for every day of November, and the popular offer returns again tomorrow.
TechRadar

Walmart Black Friday deals just dropped: $35 Keurig, $159 AirPods, $188 4K smart TV

The Walmart Black Friday sale is live - and yes, you read that right. While Black Friday deals officially drop on November 25, the retailer is getting a head start with early offers that you can shop today. You can find incredible offers on TVs, kitchen appliances, vacuums, toys, laptops, and so much more, and we're rounding up all the top Walmart Black Friday deals just below.
BobVila

Home Depot Is Giving Away Free DeWalt Tools for Black Friday

While there are certainly savings to be found on a number of tech and appliances this month, some of our favorite Black Friday deals (naturally) relate back to the workshop. Power tools and outdoor equipment typically see similar price drops on the sale holiday, and this year they are starting well before November 25. DeWalt—one of the biggest names in the business—is giving away free tools with the purchase of a battery kit.
NJ.com

Walmart Thanksgiving 2022: Store hours, Black Friday info

Thanksgiving will be celebrated this year on Thursday, Nov. 24. Walmart is a favorite among shoppers when it comes to snagging deals at discount prices, but when will the big-box retailer open on Thanksgiving Day (11/24/2022)?. What are Walmart’s store hours on Thanksgiving 2022?. Walmart will be closed on...
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
Digital Trends

This Keurig is $30 for Black Friday, and it’s probably going to sell out

One of the best Black Friday Keurig deals right now and one that is highly likely to sell out is over at Walmart. As part of the Walmart Black Friday deals that have started early, you can buy the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker for $79, saving you $30 off the usual price of $109. It’s all part of Walmart’s efforts to help shoppers beat the rush and get great prices before the big day. Here’s why it’s such a popular deal.
Us Weekly

11 of the Best Handbag Deals to Nab From Nordstrom Before Black Friday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Now that it's November, we only have one thing on our mind: shopping. Sure, we love a good Thanksgiving dinner, but we're thinking about Black Friday the whole time, pausing between servings of stuffing to jot down another […]
Us Weekly

The 17 Best Early Black Friday Deals From Walmart — Up to 80% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. T-minus two weeks until our favorite holiday! And no, we’re not talking about Thanksgiving. We mean Black Friday, the biggest savings event of the year. This is the Super Bowl of shopping, and we’re already warming up. Right […]

