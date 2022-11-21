Read full article on original website
Gloria Lee Harver, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria Lee Harver, 84, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Gloria was born on October 19, 1938, a daughter of Yolanda and George Mansky. Gloria graduated from East High School. After her retirement from Dillard’s department store,...
“Hambone” Alvin W. Flick, Jr., Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “Hambone” Alvin W. Flick, Jr., 40, of Canfield, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022. He was born on May 25, 1982 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Alvin and Patricia (Glista) Flick, Sr. Hambone was a 2001 graduate of Canfield High School...
Michael Dean Buzzard, Sr., Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Dean Buzzard, Sr., age 29, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 in Boardman, Ohio. He was born February 7, 1993 to George Carl and Paula Buzzard in Warren, Ohio. Michael was employed as a laborer. He enjoyed playing video games, his Play Station...
Marla J. Trittschuh, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marla Trittschuh, 84, passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 22, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland. Marla was born on January 6, 1938, in Niles, Ohio, a daughter of the late Harold and Virginia Mundorf. Even at age 84, Marla remained an avid reader....
Pamela S. Roupe, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela Sue Roupe, 64, of Warren, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born October 20, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Sidney Crowder and Jeanie (Rossi) Seaman. Pamela was a homemaker. She loved...
Madelyn M. Zeock Clarke, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Madelyn M. Zeock Clarke, 78, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at Assumption Village. She was born April 2, 1944, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Jerry and Phyllis Costello Meli. Madelyn worked as a teller for Dollar Savings and Trust for 17...
Ann Eliser, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Eliser, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Ann was born January 13, 1935, in Youngstown, the daughter of Eugene Annibale and Leona Kaufman Eliser. She graduated from Youngstown School of Nursing and obtained her degree in...
Martha O. Bartlett, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha O. Bartlett, 96, of Akron, formerly of Warren, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, November 18, 2022 at the Village of St. Edward in Fairlawn, OH, surrounded by her family. Martha was born on June 7, 1926 in Braddock, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John...
Margie Hayes, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margie Hayes of Huron, Ohio and formerly Sebring passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Margie was born on March 22, 1950.
Adam James Richards, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adam James Richards, 55, of Canfield, died Monday evening, November 21, 2022, at his home following a two year illness. Adam was born on April 7, 1967, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Ronald James and Gwen Sue (Hestand) Richards and came to this area as a child.
Sharon Lee Gregory, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon L. Gregory passed on Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was 72. Sharon was born May 19, 1950, in Niagara Falls, New York, to Ralph and Fern Briggs. She was married to Robert Arden Gregory from December 20, 1968, until his passing on February 28,...
Wanda J. McDowell, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wanda J. McDowell, 91, formerly of McClure Street in Struthers, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Wanda, known by her family and friends as “June Bug,” was born November 15, 1931, in Brackenridge, Pennsylvania, a daughter...
Linda Marie Golden, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Marie Golden, 81, died Monday, November 21, 2022, at Hospice House. Linda was born December 4, 1940, in Nashville,Tennessee, a daughter of the late Sam and Frankie Gibson Langley. She married her husband, Russell J. Golden, Jr., on June 27, 1964; he died October...
Marion M. Garrity, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marion M. Garrity, 98, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Victoria House Assisted Living Facility in Austintown, Ohio. Marion was born on April 8, 1924, to Hayes and Anna (Stevens/Fraley) Mayyou. On June 12, 1943, she was united in marriage...
Chad Thomas Blankenship, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chad Thomas Blankenship, 45, passed away at 10:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Parkside Nursing Home after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born on January 12, 1977, in Salem to Roberta (Thomas) Blankenship. Chad was a 1995 graduate of Salem High School.
Ricky Vargas, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ricky Vargas, 57, sadly and unexpectedly passed away at home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather and son. Ricky was a man with a huge heart but he might not have always showed it the right way but he loved with all his heart. A father, husband, a friend a brother. Ricky was a great man with a huge heart for friends and family. He loved all of his kids and family. He always had a good intention just didn’t always express it correctly. He would always drop what he was doing to help someone, a true give you the shirt off his back kind of man. Ricky, aka “Lil Rick” loved to ride his motorcycle, to him there was nothing more peaceful than feeling that wind in his hair and on his face and hearing the roar of those pipes. At times that is where he would find his peace. He was a misunderstood soul but he was unconditionally loved. He loved working on cars and he enjoyed cooking on the grill for everyone. He was the “Jack of all trades master of none but would sure as hell getter done.”
Frederick “Jim” DeMay, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick “Jim” DeMay, 84, of Masury, Ohio, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, November 22, 2022, at his daughter’s home. Mr. DeMay was born August 16, 1938, in Sharon, a son of the late Frederick DeMay and Jennie (Vicozi) DeMay Opalensky and attended school in Vernon, Ohio.
Dr. Gloria Tribble, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Gloria Tribble, 88, departed this life Friday, November 4, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. Gloria was born September 1, 1934, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Henry, Sr. and Nancy Haynes Tribble. She graduated from East High. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Youngstown...
Thomas Curry, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Curry, Jr. of Temple Hills, Maryland, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 15. A wake will be held Saturday, December 3, 11:00 a.m. at Howell Funeral Home Chapel, 10220 Guilford, Road, Jessup, MD 20794, followed by a service at 1:00 p.m.
Anita Louise Lamancusa, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita Louise Lamancusa, 73, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at home. Anita was born on January 18, 1949, in Youngstown, the daughter of Arthur J. and Thelma M. Miller. On May 11, 1974, she was united in marriage to Frank A. Lamancusa...
