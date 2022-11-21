ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Just Bought 8 Stocks -- Here Are the Best of the Bunch

Louisiana-Pacific should have strong long-term prospects with the national housing shortage. Occidental Petroleum stock seems likely to increase as Berkshire increases its stake. Taiwan Semiconductor has a strong competitive position and an attractive valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Daily Mail

'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email

An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks With 124% and 192% Upside From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

Block is integrating Afterpay into its Square and Cash App platforms, potentially supercharging growth in both product ecosystems. Atlassian is a leader in several categories of team collaboration and productivity software, and the company has a long runway for growth. Block and Atlassian currently trade at a significant discount to...
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 2 Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

Datadog continues to impress even during a challenging macroeconomic environment. Global-e Online has had its stumbles, but the company continues to expand rapidly. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Down More Than 50% From Their Highs, Are Lucid, Rivian, Nio, and Tesla Buys for 2023?

Despite some encouraging growth in electric vehicle sales, EV stocks faltered in 2022. Supply chain challenges are hurting the production of EV companies while raising their costs. While it is broadly accepted that the switch from fossil-fuel burners to EVs is inevitable, what isn’t as clear is which players will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy