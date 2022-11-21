Read full article on original website
Still no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier told a news conference his department is putting all of its resources into solving the case and that investigators are prepared to work through the Thanksgiving holiday. ...
koze.com
State of Idaho Provides $1 Million For Moscow Murder Investigation
MOSCOW, ID – Law enforcement officials say the murders of four University of Idaho students earlier this month remains their highest priority and investigators will continue to work through the holiday weekend. The Idaho Governor’s Office has approved an expenditure of $1 million to assist in finding the killer...
Moscow Police explain Monday night incident where women report being chased
MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow Police don't have proof to corroborate a report of a man chasing two women down the street in Moscow Monday night.
Two arrested for having 500 fentanyl pills in Lewiston
LEWISTON, ID. — Two people were arrested in Lewiston after officers found 500 fentanyl pills at a traffic stop. Officers searched the car along with the Lewiston Quad City Drug Task Force and found around 500 fentanyl pills. They also found methamphetamine, marijuana and over $3,000. Detectives also found a scale and drug packaging material. The Lewiston Police Department arrested...
KHQ Right Now
FACT CHECK: NonStop Local addresses Moscow murder rumors with Idaho State Police
Editor's Note: Rumors continue to spread regarding the murders of four University of Idaho students last week. NonStop Local's John Webb sat down with Idaho State Police Public Information Officer Aaron Snell and addressed these rumors. The next official press conference with news outlets is Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.
koze.com
Family Asks For Public’s Help in Solving Moscow Murders
MOSCOW, ID – The family of one of the four victims in this month’s stabbing murders near the University of Idaho campus is asking the public to share the attached photo. Sheldon Kernodle posted it on Twitter this afternoon. Investigators say 20-year-old Xana Kernodle of Avondale, Arizona; 20-year-old...
Q2 News
'I don't leave my house:' Billings Central alum still in Idaho after murders
Tuesday marks nine days since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death at a house near campus. Police have made no arrests, and fear is now gripping the college town.
Lewiston Police identify third suspect in armed robbery
LEWISTON, Idaho — Lewiston Police have identified a third suspect in the armed robbery that occurred on November 17. Police say 48-year-old Donel Kipp is wanted for robbery and burglary and has a $100,000 arrest warrant issued for him. Kipp is Native American, 6’3″, 240 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. Kipp was last seen in Lewiston on the...
KXLY
Moscow community stands together through local tragedy
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow community is still in shock from the murder of four students over a week ago. Many long-time residents say they fell in love with Moscow for its safety and sense of community. And despite everything that’s happened, they’re still taking it day by day.
Two arrested after approximately 500 fentanyl pills located on traffic stop
LEWISTON - Officers with the Lewiston Police Department conducted a traffic stop around 1500 hours on 11/23/22 in North Lewiston. The driver of the vehicle, 31 year old Jesse J Brebner of Spokane, was arrested for providing a false name. He also had a Washington warrant for his arrest stemming from assault and delivery of a controlled substance charges.
Claims of Suspicious Male Being Seen in Front Passenger Seat of Woman's Vehicle 'Unfounded' According to Moscow Police
MOSCOW - On the evening of Monday, November 21 at approximately 5:15 p.m., the Moscow Police Department responded to the 600 block of Blaine Street in Moscow after a woman called 911 reporting suspicious activity. According to the Moscow Police Department, the woman told the dispatcher that she had seen...
Tri-City Herald
Social media spreads troubling rumors in University of Idaho student-deaths investigation
It was a Saturday morning when the roommates at a baby blue three-story house just off the University of Idaho campus pulled on their game-day attire and posed for a handful of snapshots. “One lucky girl to be surrounded by these ppl every day,” Kaylee Goncalves captioned the photos as...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
St. Maries man Dies in Tuesday Afternoon Head-on Crash in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Tuesday at approximately 3:36 pm. The crash occurred on State Highway 3 at milepost 103.5, near Harrison City in Kootenai County. A Dodge Ram Pickup truck was traveling northbound on Highway 3 when it drove...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston man Facing Aggravated Battery Charges for Alleged Stabbing During Fight Over Money
LEWISTON - On the evening of Sunday, November 20, the Lewiston Police Department responded to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center after a victim arrived at the hospital with multiple stab wounds. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, the male victim, identified as Clinton Newbury,...
31-Year-Old Lewiston Woman Arrested in Pullman with Over 200 Fentanyl Pills Sent to Prison
PULLMAN - The 31-year-old Lewiston woman who was arrested in Pullman with hundreds of fentanyl pills in September has been sent to prison. Meaghan Slaney pleaded guilty Friday in Whitman County Superior Court to felony possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver. Judge Gary Libey sentenced Slaney to a year and a day in prison.
dailyfly.com
Fatal Crash Highway 3, North of Harrison, Idaho
Kootenai County – The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on November 22, 2022 at approximately 3:36 pm. The crash occurred on State Highway 3 at milepost 103.5, just north of Harrison City in Kootenai County Idaho. A Dodge Ram Pickup truck was travelling...
Two Trucks Crash Head-on, Saint Maries Man Killed
LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old Saint Maries man was killed in an early morning head-on crash involving two semi-trucks Monday east of Lewiston. According to Idaho State Police, the young driver was operating a 2006 Kenworth logging truck west on U.S. Highway 12 at around 6 a.m. when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a 2016 Freightliner. The 26-year-old died at the scene while the driver of the Freightliner and his passenger were taken to the hospital. The crash blocked the highway.
dailyfly.com
Idaho Department of Fish and Game and University of Idaho Fisheries Students Team up to Study Hells Canyon’s White Sturgeon
LEWISTON – Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the University of Idaho have a long history of cooperation. This is especially true in the Clearwater Region, where the university resides. Idaho Department of Fish and Game provides the students ample opportunity to participate in fieldwork which helps them...
Family of University of Idaho murder victim calls Ethan Chapin ‘One of the most incredible people you’ll ever know’
Just over a week after their son was murdered near the University of Idaho, friends and family gathered to remember Ethan Chapin.
KLEWTV
Logging truck head-on crash claims life of St. Maries man
The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality collision that occurred at 6 a.m. on U.S. 12 milepost 14 , near the Clearwater Bridge, in Nez Perce County. The driver of a 2006 Kenworth log truck was westbound on U.S. 12. The driver crossed over into the eastbound lane...
