Moscow, ID

Idaho State Journal

Still no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier told a news conference his department is putting all of its resources into solving the case and that investigators are prepared to work through the Thanksgiving holiday. ...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

State of Idaho Provides $1 Million For Moscow Murder Investigation

MOSCOW, ID – Law enforcement officials say the murders of four University of Idaho students earlier this month remains their highest priority and investigators will continue to work through the holiday weekend. The Idaho Governor’s Office has approved an expenditure of $1 million to assist in finding the killer...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two arrested for having 500 fentanyl pills in Lewiston

LEWISTON, ID. — Two people were arrested in Lewiston after officers found 500 fentanyl pills at a traffic stop. Officers searched the car along with the Lewiston Quad City Drug Task Force and found around 500 fentanyl pills. They also found methamphetamine, marijuana and over $3,000. Detectives also found a scale and drug packaging material. The Lewiston Police Department arrested...
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Family Asks For Public’s Help in Solving Moscow Murders

MOSCOW, ID – The family of one of the four victims in this month’s stabbing murders near the University of Idaho campus is asking the public to share the attached photo. Sheldon Kernodle posted it on Twitter this afternoon. Investigators say 20-year-old Xana Kernodle of Avondale, Arizona; 20-year-old...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Lewiston Police identify third suspect in armed robbery

LEWISTON, Idaho — Lewiston Police have identified a third suspect in the armed robbery that occurred on November 17. Police say 48-year-old Donel Kipp is wanted for robbery and burglary and has a $100,000 arrest warrant issued for him. Kipp is Native American, 6’3″, 240 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. Kipp was last seen in Lewiston on the...
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY

Moscow community stands together through local tragedy

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow community is still in shock from the murder of four students over a week ago. Many long-time residents say they fell in love with Moscow for its safety and sense of community. And despite everything that’s happened, they’re still taking it day by day.
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

St. Maries man Dies in Tuesday Afternoon Head-on Crash in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Tuesday at approximately 3:36 pm. The crash occurred on State Highway 3 at milepost 103.5, near Harrison City in Kootenai County. A Dodge Ram Pickup truck was traveling northbound on Highway 3 when it drove...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
dailyfly.com

Fatal Crash Highway 3, North of Harrison, Idaho

Kootenai County – The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on November 22, 2022 at approximately 3:36 pm. The crash occurred on State Highway 3 at milepost 103.5, just north of Harrison City in Kootenai County Idaho. A Dodge Ram Pickup truck was travelling...
HARRISON, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Two Trucks Crash Head-on, Saint Maries Man Killed

LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old Saint Maries man was killed in an early morning head-on crash involving two semi-trucks Monday east of Lewiston. According to Idaho State Police, the young driver was operating a 2006 Kenworth logging truck west on U.S. Highway 12 at around 6 a.m. when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a 2016 Freightliner. The 26-year-old died at the scene while the driver of the Freightliner and his passenger were taken to the hospital. The crash blocked the highway.
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

Logging truck head-on crash claims life of St. Maries man

The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality collision that occurred at 6 a.m. on U.S. 12 milepost 14 , near the Clearwater Bridge, in Nez Perce County. The driver of a 2006 Kenworth log truck was westbound on U.S. 12. The driver crossed over into the eastbound lane...
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

