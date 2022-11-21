ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A.J. Johnson, 5-star point guard, commits to Texas Longhorns

By Andrew Nemec
The Texas Longhorns entered the week with just one commitment in the class of 2023.

But it was a big one: Duncanville (Texas) five-star power forward Ron Holland , the nation's No. 10 overall prospect.

Turns out, he'll have some major help.

On Monday, Texas added the commitment of Southern California Academy five-star point guard A.J. Johnson:

The 6-foot-5, 170-pound floor general is rated the nation's No. 7 overall prospect and No. 2 point guard, behind only USC-bound Isaiah Collier.

Johnson took official visits to Louisville, LSU and Texas, making the trip to Austin alongside close friend and Houston Rockets star Jalen Green and his trainer, Mike Hill (in picture).

With Johnson in the fold, the Texas recruiting class jumps from No. 58 to No. 25 nationally , although coach Chris Beard's two man class is made up of a pair of five-star prospects.

Simply put, there aren't 24 programs with more star power coming in next season - even if the class lacks big numbers.

Here's what On3 had to say about Johnson as a prospect:

"AJ Johnson is a jet-fast point guard with elite end-to-end speed. He has great length and good size as a lead guard. Johnson will need to add weight; he is very skinny at this point. But his burst and explosion get him to his spots. Johnson is decisive getting downhill, using his dribble to attack the paint. Johnson has upside on defense with his length and quick twitch. The pull-up jump shot is a weapon in the mid-range. He is an above-average shooter that could continue to tighten. His natural tools are impressive, and as he continues to add weight, his ceiling is as high as any player in the 2023 class."

