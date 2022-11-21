Over the weekend, a San Luis mountain biker had a close encounter with a mountain lion. He was on a long ride through Irish Hills natural reserve when a hiker ran up the trail toward him. She said she had just seen a mountain lion. Rex Hatter escorted the frightened hiker off the trail, then rode off toward his car. He heard some loud noises coming from a creek bed along the trail.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO