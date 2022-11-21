Read full article on original website
Close Encounter With Mountain Lion 11.23.2022
Over the weekend, a San Luis mountain biker had a close encounter with a mountain lion. He was on a long ride through Irish Hills natural reserve when a hiker ran up the trail toward him. She said she had just seen a mountain lion. Rex Hatter escorted the frightened hiker off the trail, then rode off toward his car. He heard some loud noises coming from a creek bed along the trail.
City Council 11.23.2022
Although the visit from the turkey was the highlight of last night’s city council meeting, the council also discussed black grants, and got an update on the broadband strategic plan for Paso Robles and Atascadero. The cities are working together to develop a better broadband delivery service in the...
Fire in Heritage Ranch 11.23.2022
After containing a fire Monday night, another fire broke out in the same Heritage Ranch home early yesterday morning. Firefighters worked to contain the flames again, but the second time on the upper level of the home. The original fire Monday night began in the attached garage. No word yet...
Parking in Paso Robles 11.23.2022
If you go downtown Paso Robles to shop or get a great meal, be advised, the parking meters are operating. They may shut them off for Thanksgiving, because it’s a holiday, but they will be back on for black Friday and shop local Saturday. The parking tickets in Paso...
ECHO’s Turkey Trot 11.22.2022
Thanksgiving has a new tradition in the north county. ECHO’s Turkey Trot at Atascadero lake. That will be held Thanksgiving morning. ECHO has a new staff member helping with the run. Austin Solheim joins ECHO after working in Reno in the same field. Austin says he’s impressed with El...
Atascadero City Council 11.22.2022
Atascadero city council meets tonight at the rotunda. The council will make a proclamation recognizing the 35th anniversary of Coats For Kids in San Luis Obispo county. Tonight Atascadero city council will hear a proclamation for Coats For Kids. Barbi Butz will likely be on hand for that event. The...
Rodeo – The Great American Tradition 11.22.2022
To many, rodeo is a great American tradition. It’s a celebration of the old west and the skills required of the men and women who made a living running cattle in the western states. In September, John Hansen talked on KPRL about the Creston rodeo, he said it has...
