Cypress, CA

localocnews.com

2022 MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Winter Wonderland takes place on Saturday, December 3, 2022

You are invited to attend the City of Los Alamitos 11th annual MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Winter Wonderland presented by Universal Waste Systems (UWS). The event will take place on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at St. Isidore Historical Plaza at 10961 Reagan Street and Pine Street. The free event will feature a snow play area sponsored by UWS, Santa and Mrs. Claus, vendors, entertainment by local school performing groups and organizations, tree lighting ceremony, food vendors, sensory calming area, and a children’s fun area. Parking is free for attendees and located at the Los Alamitos Medical Center parking structure.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Teen Wellness Center Looks to Open Support Space in San Juan Capistrano

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

‘Art at City Hall’ Winter Exhibition ‘Old Town Irvine’ Opening December 9

The City of Irvine is pleased to announce the opening of the winter art exhibition, Old Town Irvine, presented as part of the Art at City Hall series. The exhibition will be on display Friday, December 9, through Friday, March 17. An opening reception will be held Thursday, December 15, 3–5 p.m., at Irvine City Hall.
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

Capistrano Lights – Mission San Juan

Mission San Juan Capistrano’s Annual Capistrano Lights Opens December 3 with New Holiday Traditions. Capistrano Lights returns to historic Mission San Juan Capistrano on select evenings from December 3 through December 30 with several new offerings. Tickets are on sale now which include all-day admission, multi-language Capistrano Lights audio tour and additional musical offerings. The holiday programming will be held nightly from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. with the musical and tree lighting starting promptly at 5:05 p.m.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Empowered Women, Business Owners Rally to Support Each Other in Los Molinos District

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, November 25, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, November 25, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 47. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm. High temperatures are forecast to drop sharply over the weekend,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Local Student Wins Scholarship Contest

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Capo Unified Recognizes Steve Behmerwohld for Keeping Kids Safe

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

San Juan Capistrano Council Approves Sale Agreement of Playhouse Property to Dan Almquist

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

2022 Seal Beach Holiday Parade street closures announced

The annual Seal Beach Holiday Parade will take place on Friday December 2, 2022, beginning at 7:00 P.M. The Seal Beach Police Department will be diverting traffic on Pacific Coast Highway and closing several streets to vehicular traffic for the parade. Main Street will be closed to all vehicular traffic...
SEAL BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

One Year Later: A Look at Santa Margarita Water District’s Acquisition of San Juan Capistrano’s Water Utilities

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Santa Ana, Pacifica Christian, Foothill, Tustin and Yorba Linda capture wins

SANTA ANA 62, PACIFICA 55: The Saints notched a non-league victory Tuesday at Pacifica. Emmanuel Lemus led Santa Ana (4-1) with 31 points and 15 rebounds. PACIFICA CHRISTIAN 64, ST. MARGARET’S 48: The Tritons (3-0) earned a victory Tuesday night. Salim Seeman had 21 points, Parker Strauss scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Alex Stewart had 10 points and 11 rebounds and EJ Spillman had eight points and six assists to lead Pacifica Christian.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Newport Beach City Manager Update: High Fire Severity Zone, Storm Response

On Tuesday, November 15, the City Council approved the 2022 California building standards codes and California fire codes, which regulate the design and construction of structures to protect life and property. The state adopts new codes every three years, and cities are required to adopt the same codes with specific...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

