Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
12 Best Holiday Gifts plus Black Friday Deals for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Precious Life Shelter’s “A Precious Christmas” Open House takes place December 11 , 2022
All are welcome at “A Precious Christmas”, our annual Open House on December 11, 2022 from 3:30 – 6:30pm at Precious Life Shelter, 10881 Reagan St., Los Alamitos CA 90720. Bring your kids to see Santa! There will be Holiday lights, decorations galore, refreshments, opportunity items, facility...
2022 MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Winter Wonderland takes place on Saturday, December 3, 2022
You are invited to attend the City of Los Alamitos 11th annual MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Winter Wonderland presented by Universal Waste Systems (UWS). The event will take place on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at St. Isidore Historical Plaza at 10961 Reagan Street and Pine Street. The free event will feature a snow play area sponsored by UWS, Santa and Mrs. Claus, vendors, entertainment by local school performing groups and organizations, tree lighting ceremony, food vendors, sensory calming area, and a children’s fun area. Parking is free for attendees and located at the Los Alamitos Medical Center parking structure.
Teen Wellness Center Looks to Open Support Space in San Juan Capistrano
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
‘Art at City Hall’ Winter Exhibition ‘Old Town Irvine’ Opening December 9
The City of Irvine is pleased to announce the opening of the winter art exhibition, Old Town Irvine, presented as part of the Art at City Hall series. The exhibition will be on display Friday, December 9, through Friday, March 17. An opening reception will be held Thursday, December 15, 3–5 p.m., at Irvine City Hall.
Annual Lighting of the Bay at Newport Dunes Kicks Off Holiday Celebrations in Newport Beach
Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort kicks off the holiday season in Newport Beach with the 32nd annual Lighting of the Bay that starts Friday, Nov. 25 and continues nightly through New Year’s Day. On November 25 from 4 to 9 p.m., the opening night festivities include live musical performances, stocking...
Newport Beach City Council Approves Library Lecture Hall Naming Donations
The Newport Beach Public Library Foundation has received a commitment from Elizabeth Stahr for a generous contribution to name the renovated and expanded courtyard of the Newport Beach Public Library Lecture Hall, now named Witte Hall. The courtyard will be the Stahr Courtyard and will be recognized as such with...
Capistrano Lights – Mission San Juan
Mission San Juan Capistrano’s Annual Capistrano Lights Opens December 3 with New Holiday Traditions. Capistrano Lights returns to historic Mission San Juan Capistrano on select evenings from December 3 through December 30 with several new offerings. Tickets are on sale now which include all-day admission, multi-language Capistrano Lights audio tour and additional musical offerings. The holiday programming will be held nightly from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. with the musical and tree lighting starting promptly at 5:05 p.m.
Empowered Women, Business Owners Rally to Support Each Other in Los Molinos District
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, November 25, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, November 25, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 47. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm. High temperatures are forecast to drop sharply over the weekend,...
Local Student Wins Scholarship Contest
Community invited to attend December 1 opening for park honoring landmark Mendez v. Westminster case
The City of Westminster, in partnership with the Orange County Department of Education, will host a grand opening ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 1 to celebrate the completion of a new park and monument honoring the historic Mendez v. Westminster case, which led to the desegregation of California’s public schools 75 years ago.
Capo Unified Recognizes Steve Behmerwohld for Keeping Kids Safe
San Juan Capistrano Council Approves Sale Agreement of Playhouse Property to Dan Almquist
2022 Seal Beach Holiday Parade street closures announced
The annual Seal Beach Holiday Parade will take place on Friday December 2, 2022, beginning at 7:00 P.M. The Seal Beach Police Department will be diverting traffic on Pacific Coast Highway and closing several streets to vehicular traffic for the parade. Main Street will be closed to all vehicular traffic...
A man in Garden Grove was robbed of his jewelry while stopped at a red light
Yesterday, November 22, 2022 at 2:08 PM, Garden Grove Police Department officers were in the area of Shapell St./Trask Ave. when they were flag down by several citizens regarding a robbery that just occurred. During the investigation, they learned the victim was in his vehicle and stopped at a red...
Pro Tour of Pickleball Comes to Tennis Club of Newport Beach November 17-20
The Professional Tour of Pickleball (PPA Tour) hosted the Takeya Showcase at the Tennis Club of Newport Beach November 17-20. The event was billed as one of the largest held in California this year, with more than 1,000 spectators expected over the four days. The Professional Pickleball Association is the...
PHOTOS: Fans, bands and cheerleaders show their spirit at CIF football playoffs
Northwood students root on the Timberwolves during their semifinal playoff game with Vista Del Lago. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman). There was plenty of spirit in the stands and on the field during the CIF semifinal football playoffs in Orange County last weekend. The fans, the bands, the spirit squads were...
One Year Later: A Look at Santa Margarita Water District’s Acquisition of San Juan Capistrano’s Water Utilities
Santa Ana, Pacifica Christian, Foothill, Tustin and Yorba Linda capture wins
SANTA ANA 62, PACIFICA 55: The Saints notched a non-league victory Tuesday at Pacifica. Emmanuel Lemus led Santa Ana (4-1) with 31 points and 15 rebounds. PACIFICA CHRISTIAN 64, ST. MARGARET’S 48: The Tritons (3-0) earned a victory Tuesday night. Salim Seeman had 21 points, Parker Strauss scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Alex Stewart had 10 points and 11 rebounds and EJ Spillman had eight points and six assists to lead Pacifica Christian.
Newport Beach City Manager Update: High Fire Severity Zone, Storm Response
On Tuesday, November 15, the City Council approved the 2022 California building standards codes and California fire codes, which regulate the design and construction of structures to protect life and property. The state adopts new codes every three years, and cities are required to adopt the same codes with specific...
