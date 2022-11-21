Albin satisfied with season regardless of championship appearance or not

As a player, coach or even a fan alike, you grind and drudge through a regular season looking to put yourself in position to earn your dreams at the end. Ohio has put in the work to be in a position where they can accomplish their dreams. The finish line is in sight, but the journey is far from over.

The Bobcats (8-3, 6-1) face a do-or-die, loser goes home scenario this upcoming Tuesday when Bowling Green (6-5, 5-2) comes into Athens looking to clinch a spot in the Mid-American Conference game as well. Injuries and other concerns aside, Ohio has tirelessly worked for this opportunity. They’re not going to go down easy.

“I’m excited,” Tim Albin, the head coach of the Bobcats said bluntly during his weekly press conference last Thursday when asked about the emotions of being in such a pressure-packed scenario. “I’ve been here a long time and I’ve had the opportunity to be on some really good football teams and have won these games, not all of them. We got beat on the road one time to go in I think maybe 2010?

“They’re all special, they’re all individual journeys but as I look back on those times, do I take anything to this game? No. I’m just going to take this one at a time.”

Despite it becoming easy to get big-eyed and ultra-excited about the possibilities of what Ohio can do, it is still important to take a step back at look at the situation from a larger perspective. Ohio hasn’t qualified for a spot in the MAC championship game since 2016, before that it wasn’t since 2011. These opportunities don’t come around Athens all that often.

It’s understandable to be selfish at this point and want to reach the top of the mountain. Even if they lose on Tuesday though, it’s not the end of the world by any means. It’ll be a disappointing end to an exciting season, but nobody in Athens should harbor negativity toward the Bobcats in any way.

Before the season started they were projected to be a middle-of-the-pack team in the MAC East alone. There were almost no expectations, especially after a three-win season just last year. The strides and leaps in play and coaching that Tim Albin and his staff have done from year one to year two is incredibly impressive. This year alone will have made a major mark on recruiting for the Bobcats, opening even more doors to getting top-tier players in the future.

The win will have fans salivating for something that most of them haven’t seen in their lifetime, a MAC championship. A loss though shouldn’t discourage people on the work and progress that Ohio has made this year, something Albin has been preaching over the past few weeks as the postseason inches closer.

“Win-or-lose, it’s our journey. The things that we have got done, nobody is going to take away from us. We all know the destination that we want to get to but we’re going to enjoy this one as a team and they’re going to be loved regardless of the outcome. I’m just excited to do it at home, in front of our fans and all the support.”

There are questions galore about the current health and status of some key players going into this week. Bobcats fans are dreaming of punching their ticket to Detroit. If it doesn’t happen though, it doesn’t take away from the work that Ohio has put in during the 2022 season.