The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

Patriots Offense Keeping Pace With Vikings at Halftime

It didn't take long for the New England Patriots to realize they'd have to find a Plan B Thanksgiving night in Minneapolis. A defense that dominated the last two games was shredded early by the Minnesota Vikings, leaving the game in the hands of an offense that has struggled all season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Raleigh News & Observer

Tight (End) Squeeze: Cowboys Gobble Giants; Top 10 Whitty Observations

Despite 13 penalties and two turnovers, the Dallas Cowboys awakened in the second half to feast on the New York Giants in an easy 28-20 Thanksgiving victory at AT&T Stadium. 10. Perfection, Poof - It was just four days ago that the Cowboys played a "perfect" game ... a 40-3 blowout over the Minnesota Vikings. Didn't take long for them to screw this one up, as Ezekiel Elliott was stopped on 4th-and-2 from the 40-yard line on their first possession.
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Mac Jones, Patriots: No Days Off, Even Thanksgiving

FOXBORO — Even on national holidays, the New England Patriots take “no days off.”. For the first time in 10 years, the Pats will play football on Thanksgiving as they face off against the Minnesota Vikings in prime time from U.S. Bank Stadium. While many throughout the country...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Raleigh News & Observer

Vikings Kicker Greg Joseph Misses League-Leading Fifth Extra Point

Vikings kicker Greg Joseph missed an extra point in the first half against the Patriots on Thursday night, resulting in the game being tied 16-16 at halftime instead of Minnesota having a one-point lead. That would be excusable if it was a rare thing and Joseph was having a strong...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Raleigh News & Observer

Steve Wilks Explains Decision to Start Sam Darnold Over Baker Mayfield

The revolving door at quarterback continues for the Carolina Panthers as interim head coach Steve Wilks announced Wednesday that Sam Darnold will be this week's starter against the Denver Broncos. "It was something I wanted to do," said Wilks. "Again, it's about putting us in the best position to have...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Browns Sign Veteran Center, Make Other Roster Moves

With the unfortunate injury to center Ethan Pocic, the Cleveland Browns have opted to place him on the injured reserve. Additionally, Cleveland has signed veteran center Greg Mancz to the active roster. Pocic will now have to miss at least four games, the earliest he can return is against the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver

A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
CLEVELAND, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Cowboys vs. Giants: Micah Parsons On Injury List - And Needs a Haircut

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons said after Sunday’s 40-3 win at Minnesota that he experienced some unusual "pain'' in his leg on one particular play but that he's otherwise fine for this week's Thanksgiving visit from the New York Giants. And on Monday here at The Star,...
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Tyron Smith Return? Cowboys Reveal O-Line Move Plans

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys rightly view Tyron Smith as one of the handful of best left tackles of this NFL era. At the same time, the Cowboys view the present left tackle, rookie Tyler Smith, as a versatile valued prize from the 2022 NFL Draft. So what is the...
DALLAS, TX

