New custom hearse to preserve memory of local woman who passed away over the weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Funeral Director Brian Wood is ecstatic about the new hearse at Wood Funeral Home in Ammon. A Rosewood Classic Coach modeled after a 1932 Prinzing, which is designed to have the appearance of a Rolls Royce, arrived at the business Sunday after more than a year of waiting.
18-year-old bull rider from Ririe passes away from rare disease. Family is proud of his achievements.
RIRIE — The life of an up-and-coming bull rider was cut short this month after a sudden and devastating illness. Earlier this month, 18-year-old Blake Thueson of Ririe was at a high point in his life, competing in the 2022 IMBA World Finals in Reno, Nevada. He had a passion for the sport and performed well in the competition.
Blackfoot woman to receive new smile from Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho
POCATELLO — One late September night, Blackfoot resident Alisha Gladeau was scrolling through her phone when she came across a post about winning a free smile. Gladeau, 39, and a mother of four boys, has suffered from brittle teeth since a young age and explained that when she came across the post on Facebook, the deadline for the program was in its final hour. “I saw it and I was...
Life Lessons: 99-year-old Mike Rosenwinkel shares what he’s thankful for
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
Local man hospitalized after shooting himself in foot at Pine Ridge Mall
CHUBBUCK — A local man was hospitalized Tuesday evening after accidentally shooting himself in the foot inside a business, according to the Chubbuck Police Department. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Tuesday at a store inside of the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck, police said. The man accidentally shot himself in the foot with a handgun and was then transported to Portneuf Medical Center via private vehicle for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening, according to Chubbuck police. Officers are still working to gather more details about the incident and are not releasing the man’s name at this time.
Biz Buzz: Rexburg hair salon specializes in curly hair
REXBURG – Getting a haircut can be a challenging task for someone with curly hair. Just ask Kylie Howard, who was born with curly hair. The 32-year-old Parker woman owns Collective Curl Salon & Suites at 556 Trejo in Rexburg. The business opened in June 2021 and specializes in helping customers with curly hair look their best.
Looking back: ‘Meatless and wheatless days’ observed, loose horse causes car crash and teen cited after hitting parked car
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Nov. 21 to Nov. 27 in east Idaho history. BLACKFOOT — Local cafes were planning to observe “meatless and wheatless days,” the Blackfoot Idaho Republican announced on Nov. 27, 1917.
Butch is a lovable dog looking for his fur-ever home
Butch is a 4 year old Pit Mix. He is the goofiest boy who loves to give hugs and get belly rubs. He does not like to share his house with cats but is okay with some dogs. He is very sweet with kids and is looking for a home to give him snuggles.
Idaho Falls man arrested in Pocatello for allegedly threatening people with a BB gun
POCATELLO — A man who allegedly pulled a BB gun on three people has been charged with multiple felonies. Marcello Hulian Bravo, 21, faces three counts of aggravated assault, court records show. Pocatello police received a call around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 11, according to an affidavit of probable...
Documents reveal what happened after Idaho Falls man stabbed a woman in Bingham County
SHELLEY — A 31-year-old Idaho Falls man has been charged with felonies for allegedly cutting a friend in the throat, stealing her car and leading officers on a high speed chase. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:10 p.m. Thursday,...
Eunice Jane Cotterell Pratt
Eunice Jane Cotterell Pratt, 98, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at her home in Idaho Falls. She was under the care of Aspen Hospice. Arrangements are pending under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Man accused of driving drunk through fence and running from crash with child faces felony charges
RIGBY – A man appeared in court after allegedly driving drunk, running into a fence, then running away with a child. Judd Fisher, 43, appeared in front of District Judge Stevan Thompson on Monday after his case was moved to district court. Fisher pleaded not guilty to felony leaving...
Man pleads not guilty after allegedly raping teenager
REXBURG – A man pleaded not guilty Monday to a felony rape charge. Jacob Eldon Gould, 20, appeared before District Judge Steven Boyce after his case was moved to district court. According to Madison County Sheriff’s deputies, a relative of the victim reported the alleged rape on June 26....
Memorial service planned for BYU-Idaho grad as medical examiner releases cause of death
CUMMING, Georgia — Loved ones will gather this weekend to remember a Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate who was allegedly killed by his friend. A memorial service is planned for 21-year-old Aaron William Davis at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Cumming, Georgia, at 5 p.m. Sunday. An online fundraiser was set up earlier this week to help Davis’ family cover expenses so he can be buried in a family cemetery plot in Massachusetts.
6 displaced following early morning house fire
Six people are displaced following an early morning house fire in the Jackson Hole Golf and Tennis neighborhood. The post 6 displaced following early morning house fire appeared first on Local News 8.
Firefighters and deputies respond after vehicle found sitting on ice in the Snake River
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters and deputies responded to the west river boat ramp in Idaho Falls Tuesday morning after a car was found on the frozen Snake River. The call came in after 8:20 a.m. at the 9000 block of North River Road. Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry...
Ryan Shupe Christmas Show rolling into Rexburg this weeked
REXBURG — The Rexburg Tabernacle Civic Center will host a great big holiday party this Saturday, Nov. 26, at 7:30 pm, when Ryan Shupe and the RubberBand drop in to play their 2022 Christmas concert. Shupe’s Christmas shows are well-known for combining top-shelf musicianship with energetic performances and a...
Man arrested after hooking up trailer at stranger’s home and driving away, deputies say
AMMON — Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 24-year-old man early Tuesday morning after being found in possession of a stolen trailer. Deputies were sent to an address on Kit Lane in Ammon just before 2 a.m. for a report of a man in a white Jeep hooking up to a trailer and driving away. The owner of the trailer was able to follow the suspect and guide deputies to the area of 31st East and Lincoln Road where they detained the suspect, identifying him as 24-year-old Carlos Daniel Cruz-Beltran.
3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
