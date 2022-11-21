CHUBBUCK — A local man was hospitalized Tuesday evening after accidentally shooting himself in the foot inside a business, according to the Chubbuck Police Department. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Tuesday at a store inside of the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck, police said. The man accidentally shot himself in the foot with a handgun and was then transported to Portneuf Medical Center via private vehicle for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening, according to Chubbuck police. Officers are still working to gather more details about the incident and are not releasing the man’s name at this time.

CHUBBUCK, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO