Rigby, ID

Idaho State Journal

Blackfoot woman to receive new smile from Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho

POCATELLO — One late September night, Blackfoot resident Alisha Gladeau was scrolling through her phone when she came across a post about winning a free smile. Gladeau, 39, and a mother of four boys, has suffered from brittle teeth since a young age and explained that when she came across the post on Facebook, the deadline for the program was in its final hour. “I saw it and I was...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Life Lessons: 99-year-old Mike Rosenwinkel shares what he’s thankful for

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man hospitalized after shooting himself in foot at Pine Ridge Mall

CHUBBUCK — A local man was hospitalized Tuesday evening after accidentally shooting himself in the foot inside a business, according to the Chubbuck Police Department. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Tuesday at a store inside of the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck, police said. The man accidentally shot himself in the foot with a handgun and was then transported to Portneuf Medical Center via private vehicle for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening, according to Chubbuck police. Officers are still working to gather more details about the incident and are not releasing the man’s name at this time.
CHUBBUCK, ID
eastidahonews.com

Biz Buzz: Rexburg hair salon specializes in curly hair

REXBURG – Getting a haircut can be a challenging task for someone with curly hair. Just ask Kylie Howard, who was born with curly hair. The 32-year-old Parker woman owns Collective Curl Salon & Suites at 556 Trejo in Rexburg. The business opened in June 2021 and specializes in helping customers with curly hair look their best.
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Butch is a lovable dog looking for his fur-ever home

Butch is a 4 year old Pit Mix. He is the goofiest boy who loves to give hugs and get belly rubs. He does not like to share his house with cats but is okay with some dogs. He is very sweet with kids and is looking for a home to give him snuggles.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Eunice Jane Cotterell Pratt

Eunice Jane Cotterell Pratt, 98, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at her home in Idaho Falls. She was under the care of Aspen Hospice. Arrangements are pending under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man pleads not guilty after allegedly raping teenager

REXBURG – A man pleaded not guilty Monday to a felony rape charge. Jacob Eldon Gould, 20, appeared before District Judge Steven Boyce after his case was moved to district court. According to Madison County Sheriff’s deputies, a relative of the victim reported the alleged rape on June 26....
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Memorial service planned for BYU-Idaho grad as medical examiner releases cause of death

CUMMING, Georgia — Loved ones will gather this weekend to remember a Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate who was allegedly killed by his friend. A memorial service is planned for 21-year-old Aaron William Davis at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Cumming, Georgia, at 5 p.m. Sunday. An online fundraiser was set up earlier this week to help Davis’ family cover expenses so he can be buried in a family cemetery plot in Massachusetts.
CUMMING, GA
eastidahonews.com

Ryan Shupe Christmas Show rolling into Rexburg this weeked

REXBURG — The Rexburg Tabernacle Civic Center will host a great big holiday party this Saturday, Nov. 26, at 7:30 pm, when Ryan Shupe and the RubberBand drop in to play their 2022 Christmas concert. Shupe’s Christmas shows are well-known for combining top-shelf musicianship with energetic performances and a...
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man arrested after hooking up trailer at stranger’s home and driving away, deputies say

AMMON — Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 24-year-old man early Tuesday morning after being found in possession of a stolen trailer. Deputies were sent to an address on Kit Lane in Ammon just before 2 a.m. for a report of a man in a white Jeep hooking up to a trailer and driving away. The owner of the trailer was able to follow the suspect and guide deputies to the area of 31st East and Lincoln Road where they detained the suspect, identifying him as 24-year-old Carlos Daniel Cruz-Beltran.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
IDAHO STATE

