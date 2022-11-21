Read full article on original website
The historic 1867 home of Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant in Independence, MissouriIndependence, MO
Historic Blackstone Hotel of the 1920s offered an amenity of a parking garage which some hotels didn't haveKansas City, MO
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Lies For No ReasonOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
15 companies in Kansas City hiring for jobs that pay $15+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City were steered by Dr. J. M. Greenwood for success in the late 1800sKansas City, MO
jimmycsays.com
My friend Kevin Collison is looking at John Sherman’s downtown stadium through rose-colored glasses
Former KC Star development reporter Kevin Collison has done a great job with his CitySceneKC website. If you don’t subscribe, I suggest you do so. At $6 a month, it’s the best bargain in town for keeping up with what’s going on in the heart of the city, between the River Market and the Crossroads District.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Lights drive-thru holiday display and fundraiser to return
The fields at the Youth Sports Complex have been transformed into a whimsical wonderland. Lawrence Lights – Making Spirits Bright is returning for its second year starting Friday. From 6 to 9 p.m. nightly, the drive-thru holiday exhibit at 4911 W. 27th St. will feature nearly 40 lighted stations...
MovieMaker
Tulsa King, the New Sylvester Stallone Series, Was Originally Set in Kansas City
Tulsa King, the new Sylvester Stallone series that is of course set in Tulsa, Oklahoma, shows off such strange and alluring locations as downtown Tulsa’s “Center of the Universe.”. But it was very nearly set in Kansas City. Tulsa King, from Yellowstone mastermind Taylor Sheridan, airs on Paramount+...
thepitchkc.com
Dish & Drink KC: A sip of the season at Second Best Coffee, sammies at M&M’s, Mediterranean fare at Paros Leawood
Second Best Coffee’s Autumn Latte and Chorizo Burrito. Though their name would tell you differently, don’t be fooled by Second Best Coffee’s humility. Based in Waldo, the shop’s coffee menu is delightful, and the food is made in-house. The Autumn Latte is the fall drink special...
New documentary highlights Judy Malinowski’s courageous life and testimony
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It was the case that captivated central Ohio and beyond. Back in 2015, Judy Malinowski was doused with gasoline and set on fire by her boyfriend Michael Slagle after months of abuse. Despite being told she had just hours to live, Judy fought for 700 days before she died. But before […]
One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City
The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
1st home arrives to Eden Village, a living community for the houseless in KCK
Eden Village is a new mobile home village in Kansas City, Kansas — a permanent living community for those that are chronically homeless.
back2stonewall.com
CALL TO ACTION: Proud Boys To Disrupt Columbus, Ohio Drag Story Time Event. COUNTERPROTEST! FIGHT BACK!
Via Right Wing Watch:: “A local chapter of the far-right Proud Boys plans to disrupt a Dec. 3 drag story event in Columbus, Ohio, just two weeks after the killings at a LGBTQ night club in Colorado Springs. The Columbus Proud Boys announced their plans to disrupt the kids story time event held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus on Telegram last Tuesday. Advance Democracy, Inc., a non-partisan, non-profit research organization, first flagged the post. The emphasis of a “wild” protest is likely a reference to Jan. 6. Trump had called on his supporters to attend a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, promising that it would “be wild!”
Customers say Kansas construction company owner took thousands, disappeared
Your business might have problems when your former customers have devoted an entire Facebook page to ripping you apart.
garnett-ks.com
Hobo camp finally earns Lawrence, Kansas, a place among nation’s top Lefty Towns
Lawrence’s new tourism development project – a hobo jungle on the north bank of the Kaw River just west of the Mass/Vermont Street bridges – is drawing lots of statewide attention and is finally rounding out the city’s decades-long quest for stature among the nation’s most Liberal enclaves.
thepitchkc.com
Bill Berkley named 2022 Kansas Citian of the Year by KC Chamber of Commerce
The Kansas City Chamber of Commerce announced Bill Berkley as the recipient of the 2022 Kansas Citian of the Year Award. The prestigious award is highly lauded across the business community and is honored “only to those persons whose civic contributions and achievements have reflected the insight, creativity, and consciousness necessary to build and maintain a quality urban community.”
northeastnews.net
Drive to your gate at the new KCI
Fifty years ago this month, on November 11, 1972, Kansas City International Airport opened for the first time, ushering in a new concept in air travel called “Drive to your Gate.”. As outlined in the program for the three-day official dedication, the Drive to your Gate concept was billed...
spectrumnews1.com
Columbus-area mom spreads message of forgiveness this Thanksgiving
On this Thanksgiving, we all concentrate on being thankful. However, a Columbus-area mom is taking it one step further. Rachel Muha is spreading a message of forgiveness. Back in 1999, her son Brian was brutally murdered. Through the power of prayer, Muha found a way to forgive the two young men who killed her son and help other at risk kids. Muha opens up about the importance of forgiveness and what she's doing now to inspire others.
bluevalleypost.com
Here’s the plan for the old Leawood Winstead’s on 135th
The owner of a Johnson County antique shop is bringing a new combo antique shop and dumpling restaurant to south Leawood, where a Winstead’s diner previously operated. The new eatery could open as soon as January, according to owners. 📣 New to the Post?. We’re the only local...
wosu.org
The Wilds and conservation
This episode originally aired on October 27, 2022. The area of eastern Ohio known as The Wilds is one of the largest conservation parks in the country. The 10,000-acre spread has undergone massive transformations from its prehistoric beginning to farmland to strip mining and now preserve. We’ll speak to the director of the new documentary 10,000 Acres which chronicles the history of The Wilds.
lawrencekstimes.com
Annual downtown Lawrence Holiday Lighting Ceremony and Santa Rescue set for this weekend
Post last updated at 12:21 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23:. The annual downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony and Santa Rescue will be back for another year, set for this Friday. The ceremony will begin with a countdown leading up to Mayor Courtney Shipley and Hank Booth illuminating the holiday lights downtown, according to eXplore Lawrence’s website.
columbusfreepress.com
Human remains of 7,200 Native Americans in limbo in Ohio
Stored in a nondescript Columbus office complex is a massive cache of Ohio’s most important Native American artifacts. Also stored there are the remains of roughly 7,200 Native Americans whose grave sites were dug up by archeologists or looters over the previous century or longer. These remains and the...
5 Kansas City Restaurants Where You Can Still Get a Meal for 5 Bucks
Photo byImage by Welcome to All ! ツ from Pixabay. Kansas City, Mo. - Even though the cost of living in Kansas City is a little lower than the national average, going out to eat can still be pricey.
thepitchkc.com
Drink This Now: Mexicolada at Drastic Measures
Few places in KC take the art of craft cocktails as seriously as Drastic Measures. Co-owner Jay Sanders takes to social media to show behind the scenes of the meticulous ingredient curation. The preparation of tinctures, infusions, and garnishes can take weeks. For example, while most bars use traditional lemon and lime juice, Drastic Measures concocts their own “super-juice” using citric and malic acid to expel oils in fruit peels. This creates a stronger juice with a longer shelf life.
Wichita Eagle
KU basketball vs. Wisconsin at Battle 4 Atlantis: Probable starters, tipoff time, TV
Where: Imperial Arena, Atlantis Resort, Paradise Island, Bahamas. Radio: WHB (810) in Kansas City; KFH (1240 AM, 97.5 FM) in Wichita. Wisconsin, which was picked to finish ninth in the 14-team Big Ten in the conference preseason poll, tripped Dayton 43-42 in a low-scoring first-round game at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Wisconsin won despite hitting 23.7% of its shots. The Badgers, who had seven assists the entire game, won despite failing to score in the final 3:17 while missing 16 of their final 17 shots. Dayton hit 30.2% of its shots and was 4-of-27 from three. The Badgers were 6-of-27 from three. Wisconsin held Dayton to 14 points the first half. Dayton had more turnovers (17) than field goals (16). …
