Kansas City, MO

lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence Lights drive-thru holiday display and fundraiser to return

The fields at the Youth Sports Complex have been transformed into a whimsical wonderland. Lawrence Lights – Making Spirits Bright is returning for its second year starting Friday. From 6 to 9 p.m. nightly, the drive-thru holiday exhibit at 4911 W. 27th St. will feature nearly 40 lighted stations...
LAWRENCE, KS
KIX 105.7

One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City

The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
back2stonewall.com

CALL TO ACTION: Proud Boys To Disrupt Columbus, Ohio Drag Story Time Event. COUNTERPROTEST! FIGHT BACK!

Via Right Wing Watch:: “A local chapter of the far-right Proud Boys plans to disrupt a Dec. 3 drag story event in Columbus, Ohio, just two weeks after the killings at a LGBTQ night club in Colorado Springs. The Columbus Proud Boys announced their plans to disrupt the kids story time event held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus on Telegram last Tuesday. Advance Democracy, Inc., a non-partisan, non-profit research organization, first flagged the post. The emphasis of a “wild” protest is likely a reference to Jan. 6. Trump had called on his supporters to attend a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, promising that it would “be wild!”
COLUMBUS, OH
thepitchkc.com

Bill Berkley named 2022 Kansas Citian of the Year by KC Chamber of Commerce

The Kansas City Chamber of Commerce announced Bill Berkley as the recipient of the 2022 Kansas Citian of the Year Award. The prestigious award is highly lauded across the business community and is honored “only to those persons whose civic contributions and achievements have reflected the insight, creativity, and consciousness necessary to build and maintain a quality urban community.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
northeastnews.net

Drive to your gate at the new KCI

Fifty years ago this month, on November 11, 1972, Kansas City International Airport opened for the first time, ushering in a new concept in air travel called “Drive to your Gate.”. As outlined in the program for the three-day official dedication, the Drive to your Gate concept was billed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
spectrumnews1.com

Columbus-area mom spreads message of forgiveness this Thanksgiving

On this Thanksgiving, we all concentrate on being thankful. However, a Columbus-area mom is taking it one step further. Rachel Muha is spreading a message of forgiveness. Back in 1999, her son Brian was brutally murdered. Through the power of prayer, Muha found a way to forgive the two young men who killed her son and help other at risk kids. Muha opens up about the importance of forgiveness and what she's doing now to inspire others.
COLUMBUS, OH
bluevalleypost.com

Here’s the plan for the old Leawood Winstead’s on 135th

The owner of a Johnson County antique shop is bringing a new combo antique shop and dumpling restaurant to south Leawood, where a Winstead’s diner previously operated. The new eatery could open as soon as January, according to owners. 📣 New to the Post?. We’re the only local...
LEAWOOD, KS
wosu.org

The Wilds and conservation

This episode originally aired on October 27, 2022. The area of eastern Ohio known as The Wilds is one of the largest conservation parks in the country. The 10,000-acre spread has undergone massive transformations from its prehistoric beginning to farmland to strip mining and now preserve. We’ll speak to the director of the new documentary 10,000 Acres which chronicles the history of The Wilds.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Human remains of 7,200 Native Americans in limbo in Ohio

Stored in a nondescript Columbus office complex is a massive cache of Ohio’s most important Native American artifacts. Also stored there are the remains of roughly 7,200 Native Americans whose grave sites were dug up by archeologists or looters over the previous century or longer. These remains and the...
OHIO STATE
thepitchkc.com

Drink This Now: Mexicolada at Drastic Measures

Few places in KC take the art of craft cocktails as seriously as Drastic Measures. Co-owner Jay Sanders takes to social media to show behind the scenes of the meticulous ingredient curation. The preparation of tinctures, infusions, and garnishes can take weeks. For example, while most bars use traditional lemon and lime juice, Drastic Measures concocts their own “super-juice” using citric and malic acid to expel oils in fruit peels. This creates a stronger juice with a longer shelf life.
SHAWNEE, KS
Wichita Eagle

KU basketball vs. Wisconsin at Battle 4 Atlantis: Probable starters, tipoff time, TV

Where: Imperial Arena, Atlantis Resort, Paradise Island, Bahamas. Radio: WHB (810) in Kansas City; KFH (1240 AM, 97.5 FM) in Wichita. Wisconsin, which was picked to finish ninth in the 14-team Big Ten in the conference preseason poll, tripped Dayton 43-42 in a low-scoring first-round game at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Wisconsin won despite hitting 23.7% of its shots. The Badgers, who had seven assists the entire game, won despite failing to score in the final 3:17 while missing 16 of their final 17 shots. Dayton hit 30.2% of its shots and was 4-of-27 from three. The Badgers were 6-of-27 from three. Wisconsin held Dayton to 14 points the first half. Dayton had more turnovers (17) than field goals (16). …
MADISON, WI

