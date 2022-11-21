ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

Bucyrus girls basketball looks to build off foundation laid a year ago

By Zachary Holden, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e4Qwj_0jIpkO9J00

BUCYRUS - Last season was a step in the right direction for the program under new head coach Brian Seybert.

Four wins in 2021-22 matched the previous three seasons win total combined. And though Bucyrus still was winless in league play, a solid foundation was laid for this year and the future.

Three have graduated — Kelsie Grady, Claire Schifer, Karmyn Blizzard — and Emma Tyrrell opted not to come out this season. But back are a trio of experienced starters, seven letter winners, along with the addition of two talented new faces that have already made their presence felt within the squad.

"A bunch of experience is returning, plus two newcomers help create a new team dynamic," Seybert said.

Senior power forward Maddie Kimmel (HM Northern 10) is back as the leading returning scorer having averaged 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.3 assists as a junior, she has had a role on the team since freshman year. Classmate Adacyn Rister at center averaged 3.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals making huge strides as last season progressed. Junior Addison Ricker (2.2 points, 2.0 rebounds) is a two-year letterwinner at small forward, sophomore Marissa Middleton (2.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals) will run the point and junior Brook Dennison — transfer from Northmor — will lineup at shooting guard having averaged 7.0 points, 2.0 assists and 3.0 steals last season with the Knights.

"She adds ball handling ability and is a deep threat at anytime," Seybert said of Dennison.

Coming off the bench will be three-year letterwinner Leah Sheets, junior Kendra Blizzard (3.0 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.2 steals), junior Addison Kemery who transferred in from Colonel Crawford and sophomore Kimmy Burling.

"Our biggest X-factor will be valuing offensive possessions by limiting our turnovers," Seybert said. "Defensively we'll need to create turnovers and get some run-outs for easy buckets."

As always, the Northern 10 is expected to be a tough league with the Buckeye Central the defending champions.

"The N10 looks considerably balanced this year, but in order to win a league title you'll have to go through Buckeye Central," Seybert said. "We have the ability to compete for a chance to finish in the upper half of the league.

"Our first goal is to compete at a high level every game in order to give ourselves an opportunity at a winning record by the end of the season. Second goal is to end our N10 losing streak."

Bucyrus opened the season over the weekend picking up road wins over Vanlue 52-48 and Elgin 52-29 which is the program's first 2-0 start since 2017-18 when the Lady Red opened 5-0. The team is back in action on Nov. 28th in the home opener against Ridgedale.

419-617-6018

Twitter: @Zachary_Holden

Comments / 0

Related
crawfordcountynow.com

Prep bowling league begins first season

FINDLAY — Bowling has exploded onto the high school sports scene in recent years. Crawford County and North Central Ohio are no exceptions. The tremendous interest in the sport has allowed for the formation of the Northern Ohio Bowling League, with seven teams participating in the inaugural season. The...
FINDLAY, OH
WHIZ

“Buck I Guy” Makes Appearance At Primrose Retirement

ZANESVILLE, oh- The greatest rivalry in college football continues this Saturday, the 26th, as Ohio State hosts Michigan. Buckeye fans everywhere are getting excited to watch the undefeated rivals play. Primrose Retirement Community of Zanesville had a lot of Buckeye Fever today, the 23rd, following a visit from a very...
COLUMBUS, OH
Mount Vernon News

Highland grad leads OSU marching band vs. Michigan

Morrow County native and 2017 Highland High School graduate Eric Vermillion (front-left) is marching his final season in the Ohio State University marching band drumline. Serving as assistant squad leader, he has earned the honor of leading the 24-member percussion section onto the Ohio Stadium field while performing the famous ramp entrance. His final home game will be Nov. 26, when the Buckeyes take on traditional rival Michigan, and Vermillion will be the first band member on the grass field for his farewell college performance. Vermillion will graduate from OSU magna cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in natural resource management.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Two blue-chip Ohio State commits will also be on campus this weekend

As the days until Saturday inch closer and closer, the list of visitors continues to grow in numbers. On Tuesday, a pair of Ohio State pledges announced their intentions to be on campus. Plus, another three prospects that are uncommitted also revealed their intentions of a stop in Columbus this weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State

On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Says There Will Be “No Stone Left Unturned” As Ohio State Prepares For Its Toughest Challenge of the Season in The Game

With The Game three days away, Ryan Day took to the airwaves to preview the rivalry matchup against Michigan. The Ohio State head coach was followed by offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who also commented on the Buckeyes' approach heading into their battle with the Wolverines.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State to wear special LeBron James brand cleats for The Game against Michigan

Ohio State will be wearing special cleats for the 2022 edition of The Game. With the Michigan Wolverines coming to town, the Buckeyes will be sporting LeBron James-brand cleats. The cleats are black with a scarlet Nike logo and scarlet accents. The tongue of the cleats features a black LeBron James-brand logo underneath the Ohio State logo.
COLUMBUS, OH
qfm96.com

Former OSU Quarterback Cornelius Green

Cornelius Green was the quarterback for the Bucks back in the Woody Hayes era. He was the first African American quarterback to start at Ohio State. He shares the essential teachings Woody instilled in the players that Cornelius incorporates into his everyday life. The guys discuss what made Woody’s coaching stand apart from the rest. The guys talk about the current Buckeye team and what it will take to beat Xichigan. Cornelius talks about his short time playing for the Detroit Lions. Cornelius gives his respect Archie Griffin – who was only a freshman on the team when Cornelius was the quarterback – and how he would compare to today’s running backs. The guys also talk about what it’s like to play against Xichigan, and what were the highlights from playing them.
COLUMBUS, OH
College Football News

Michigan vs Ohio State Prediction Game Preview

Michigan vs Ohio State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26. Record: Michigan (11-0), Ohio State (11-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Why Michigan Will Win. Even for Ohio State, the injuries at the skill spots are a problem. CJ Stroud...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Where Ohio State’s $3.3 billion construction projects stand

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University‘s campus continued to get bigger in fiscal year 2022, with administrators’ eyes looking toward future construction while its projects remain mostly on track. According to the Nov. 15 meeting agenda for the Board of Trustees’ master planning and facilities committee,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

Coconut rice with prawnsPhoto byPhoto by Alexandra Tran on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Police searching for missing Mansfield couple with memory problems

MANSFIELD—The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing couple who suffer from memory problems. Luther Lamb, 88, and Margaret Lamb, 89, were last seen driving away from their home on Lexington-Ontario Road in Mansfield at 2 a.m. Luther Lamb suffers from...
MANSFIELD, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

University Acknowledges the land it resides on

Ohio has a long history of ignoring Native American issues. As of 2022, there were no federally recognized tribal communities or nations in Ohio. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Ohio has 195 schools with Native American mascots, the most in the country. In 2019, faculty members at Bowling Green State...
BOWLING GREEN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy