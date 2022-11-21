ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phil Knight Legacy: No. 24 Purdue Takes Down West Virginia 80-68

PORTLAND, Ore. — In its first test away from Mackey Arena, No. 24 Purdue basketball overcame 18 turnovers to defeat West Virginia 80-68 on Thursday night during the quarterfinals of the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy invitational tournament. The Boilermakers — led by 24 points and 12 rebounds from junior...
