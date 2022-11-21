Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Sueing’s career day leads Buckeyes to 80-73 win over No. 21 Texas TechThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin says he expects to return as Rebels coach
Lane Kiffin says he anticipates returning as Ole Miss coach, even if he is offered Auburn's vacant head-coaching job.
Wichita Eagle
Big Ten Should Be ‘Pounding the Table’ for More Playoff Access, Penn State’s James Franklin Says
The Big Ten should be "pounding the table" to qualify two teams for the College Football Playoff and perhaps even help Penn State a little, coach James Franklin said. Franklin told reporters Wednesday in State College that "the other conference," meaning the SEC, is promoting its teams for playoff access, something the Big Ten should be doing as well. Having coached at Vanderbilt for three seasons, Franklin said he has seen how the SEC operates and wants the Big Ten to be similarly aggressive.
Wichita Eagle
Texans vs. Dolphins Preview: A Fresh Start Under Center
The Houston Texans travel to face the well-rested Miami Dolphins in Week 12 from Hardrock Stadium. The Texans have a chance to end a five-game losing streak, while the Dolphins are on a four-game winning streak and are fresh off a bye. The Texans' 23-10 home loss to the Washington...
Wichita Eagle
QUAAACK: Johnny Bowens Commits to Oregon
Dan Lanning and the Ducks got some good news on Thanksgiving, landing their second commitment in as many days. 2023 Converse (Tex.) Judson defensive lineman Johnny Bowens has committed to the Oregon Ducks. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive lineman continues a strong week for Oregon after landing Florida offensive lineman Gernorris...
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Hire Marcus Brady as a Coaching Consultant
The Eagles have found coaches from the Indianapolis Colts before, so why not another?. On the night before Thanksgiving, the team hired former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady as a consultant on the, according to a league source. Brady worked with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni for three seasons in Indianapolis,...
Tennessee-Vanderbilt football score predictions
No. 11 Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 SEC) will play at Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5 SEC) Saturday in Week 13. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The in-state contest is the regular-season finale for both teams. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Tennessee’s...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Rams prediction: Here’s the awkward spot L.A. finds itself in vs. Kansas City
For the second straight week, Kansas City is facing a Los Angeles team that injuries have decimated. The Rams have a comprehensive medical report this week. Most importantly, though, they will be missing quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) and receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle) — the two offensive players most responsible for the team’s Super Bowl run last season.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots-Vikings Inactives: David Andrews OUT, Bill Murray Elevated
The New England Patriots are set for a Thanksgiving night matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, Nov. 24 at U.S. Bank Stadium. With just under an hour until the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Vikings have released their lists of inactives:. Patriots Inactives:. OT Isaiah Wynn. C David Andrews.
Wichita Eagle
Kenny Pickett’s Next Step Determines Steelers Next Win
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a very difficult task this season. It hasn't been easy to get over the hump of replacing Ben Roethlisberger, but there could be success on the horizon. It just comes down to Kenny Pickett. As the Steelers head to Lucas Oil Stadium to...
Wichita Eagle
Green Bay Served as Jalen Hurts’ Starting Block
PHILADELPHIA - Be a thermostat and not a thermometer is a phrase you might hear in a corporate board room or the Eagles' media house. On Wednesday, you heard the sentiment coming from the starting quarterback of the 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles. "I just try not to ever get too high,...
Wichita Eagle
Texas vs. Baylor picks, predictions: Week 13 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of Lone Star State conference rivals face off in the regular season finale as Texas hosts Baylor still with a shot at the Big 12 Championship Game as college football's Week 13 action heats up on Black Friday. No, that well-worn cliche does not fully apply to Texas,...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos Host Rookie QB Jarrett Guarantano on Tryout
Jarrett Guarantano, an undrafted rookie quarterback, conducted a workout with the Denver Broncos earlier this week. On Tuesday, the Broncos hosted Guarantano as well as a slew of free-agent tryouts: tight ends Jevon Cottoy, Josh Hokit and Briley Moore, wide receivers Kevin Kassis, Brandon Lewis and Jaquarii Roberson, and linebacker Ray Wilborn, whom the team signed to its practice squad.
Wichita Eagle
Falcons LB Troy Andersen’s Impact Goes Beyond Box Scores
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen is in the middle of the pack on defense when it comes to tackles, but that doesn't prove how valuable he is to the team. As a rookie second-round pick, it can be challenging to make your presence known, but Andersen has worked out exactly how the Falcons thought he would halfway through his first NFL season.
How to Watch No. 11 Indiana Basketball Against Jackson State
Indiana basketball (5-0) concludes the Hoosier Classic with with a matchup against Jackson State (0-4) on Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more.
Wichita Eagle
Watch: What Bengals’ Players Said During Win Over Steelers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Steelers 37-30 on Sunday to improve to 6-4 on the season. Check out clips from the game below, including comments from Joe Burrow, Mike Hilton, Trey Hendrickson and more!. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube...
Wichita Eagle
‘Do Your ’1/11th!’ Bills Team-First Concept Revealed In Late Win at Lions: Live Game Log
The Buffalo Bills traveled to Ford Field for the second straight week as they got to celebrate Thanksgiving with the Lions a week after beating the Browns on Detroit's home field. ... and the did so with a last-second field-goal drive keyed by Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs and capped by Tyler Bass' game-winning kick.
Wichita Eagle
Browns Digest Week 12 Staff Picks
Happy Thanksgiving from the Browns Digest Staff. This week kicks off with three games to celebrate the Turkey Day festivities and the Browns Digest staff has picks for those games as well as the rest of the week. The Buffalo Bills go on the road to play in Detroit for...
Wichita Eagle
Browns and Buccaneers Injury Report on Thanksgiving Day
Cleveland Browns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play in just a couple of days, each team is operating without some key players in practice so far. Both teams are practicing on Thanksgiving. Notably, for Cleveland, safety D'Anthony Bell returned to practice from a concussion that had sidelined him. Tight end David Njoku practiced after being out yesterday. Right guard Wyatt Teller did not practice today. Greg Newsome remains out in concussion protocol.
Wichita Eagle
In A Week Where The Miami Heat Handed Out Turkeys, Kyrie Irving Won’t Be Among Players Celebrating Thanksgiving
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been among the most controversial players in the NBA the past two seasons. Last year it was his stance against the COVID-19 stance vaccine. Earlier this season, it was his tweet promoting a movie that feature anti-Jewish rhetoric. Now, he will likely be in...
Comments / 0