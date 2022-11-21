The Big Ten should be "pounding the table" to qualify two teams for the College Football Playoff and perhaps even help Penn State a little, coach James Franklin said. Franklin told reporters Wednesday in State College that "the other conference," meaning the SEC, is promoting its teams for playoff access, something the Big Ten should be doing as well. Having coached at Vanderbilt for three seasons, Franklin said he has seen how the SEC operates and wants the Big Ten to be similarly aggressive.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO