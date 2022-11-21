ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado shooting suspect faces murder, hate crime charges

By Julia Mueller
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16GNxS_0jIpjt2H00
AP Photo/David Zalubowski Bouquets of flowers sit on a corner near the site of a mass shooting at a gay bar Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The man suspected of killing five people and injuring 25 others at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., is facing murder and hate crimes charges, according to Monday reports.

The 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, who allegedly fired an AR-15-style weapon in the Club Q nightclub, was hit with five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime that caused injury, according to The Associated Press.

Local authorities haven’t said more about the suspect’s motive, but the attack coincided with Transgender Day of Remembrance and targeted what a bartender said was one of only two gay clubs in the city.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers (R) said Monday that the incident “has all the trappings” of a hate crime, and President Biden drew parallels to the anti-LGBTQ Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla., in 2016, when 49 people were killed.

Aldrich’s arrest warrant was sealed by a judge in Colorado’s El Paso County to protect the ongoing investigation, according to USA Today.

Police said Sunday that Aldrich was injured in the attack and had been transported to a hospital for treatment.

The charges may change ahead of Aldrich’s first court appearance, according to the Colorado Springs’ The Gazette.

The Hill has reached out to the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office for more.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Suspect got guns back after arrest, raising questions about red flag law

Colorado's red flag law took effect Jan. 1, 2020 - well before Anderson Lee Aldrich was arrested for an alleged threat with weapons.The woman who owns the home where it occurred tells CBS News Colorado that security cameras show the man entering her house with his mother last year. Police were called as the man, 21 years old at the time, was live-streaming a video, which was also provided to CBS News Colorado by the homeowner."This is your boy, I've got the [police] ... outside," he says in the video. "They've got a bead on me....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Hill

First Club Q shooting victim identified

The first person killed in a deadly shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., has been identified by his family. Daniel Aston, a 28-year-old transgender man, was among the five people killed at Club Q over the weekend. Aston, the self-proclaimed “Master of Silly Business,” was a bartender...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Advocate

Suspected Club Q Mass Shooter Identified by Colorado Police

Police officials have identified a 22-year-old man who walked into a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub and began shooting patrons with a long gun. Anderson Lee Aldrich walked into Club Q and, without hesitation, began firing around himself shortly before midnight Saturday, Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said during a news conference Sunday morning.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Sacramento

Colorado shooting suspect is grandson of California assemblymember

SACRAMENTO — The suspected gunman who opened fire at an LGBTQIA+ nightclub in Colorado, killing five and injuring several others, is the grandson of a California assemblymember.Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, faces five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury after opening fire inside Club Q in Colorado Springs over the weekend.Aldrich is the grandson of state Assemblymember Randy Voepel."It could have been anyone of us," said former Sacramento City Councilmember Steve Hansen.Club Q in Colorado Springs was supposed to be a haven for visitors, but Saturday, it became a place of peril. "Safe spaces like...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
People

Mother of Transgender Colo. LGBTQ Nightclub Bartender Daniel Aston Remembers Her Son: 'He Lit up a Room'

Daniel Aston, 28, was among the five people shot to death at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., authorities confirmed Beloved bartender and transgender man Daniel Aston, 28, was among the five people shot to death at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub Saturday, according to reports. But while he may have been primarily known to many as a lovable barman at Club Q, those who truly knew Daniel's heart knew he was an entertainer first. According to The New York Times, his mother Sabrina Aston, recalled how her son...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs man with multiple felony warrants arrested after getting stranded in stolen car

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man wanted on several felony warrants was arrested just south of Pueblo early Friday morning after getting stranded in a stolen car on I-25. Pueblo County deputies said they responded around 3 a.m. when a truck driver called Colorado State Patrol to report a car stranded on the side of the road. According to deputies, the truck driver said the car’s driver did not want law enforcement called, but the truck driver still called Colorado State Patrol.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Hill

The Hill

782K+
Followers
89K+
Post
559M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy