Dauphin County, PA

local21news.com

Thousands trot to benefit the York YMCA

York, PA — Peeling off the pounds. Before dinner is served, thousands are gathering to run in the York YMCA Turkey Trot. “It's a great environment. It's being with friends and family and having a good time and having some fun,” said Matthew Sewell from Austin, TX. A...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Fire Rescue Vs. Police Department in first-ever Manheim Turkey Bowl

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lacing up cleats, pulling on flags, and a lot of smack talk filled the chilly Thursday morning at the Manheim Township Athletic Complex, where the Manheim Township Police and Manheim Township Fire Rescue faced off in their first-ever Turkey Bowl. “We know without a doubt...
MANHEIM, PA
local21news.com

Harrisburg native's murder mystery movie premiering at Regal

A Harrisburg native is taking his dreams all the way to the big screen. Andrew Fountain is the producer of “False Pretenses.” A murder mystery movie about a group of friends who head to a cabin in the Poconos. While there, one of the friends is murdered. “I...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Christmas Candylane at Hersheypark attracting families to Central PA

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — If you’re looking to be a tourist in your hometown this winter, Hersheypark has special hours and deals that might make it a little more affordable. “There’s no place like Hersheypark to spend the holiday season,” says director of public relations Quinn Bryner.
HERSHEY, PA
local21news.com

Fire collapses roof in Penn Township, York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 22, a fire was reported in the 100 block of Quartz Ridge Road in Penn Township, York County, according to emergency dispatch. No injuries were reported by dispatch from the incident, however, the roof of the building did collapse due to fire.
local21news.com

Columbia Borough approves 'Free Parking Saturdays' for the holiday season

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Want to spend the day in Columbia Borough but don't want to pay for parking? Well now you can!. The Columbia Borough Council has approved free parking on Saturdays from November 24 until December 31., according to the Columbia Borough Police Department. Check out all...
COLUMBIA, PA
local21news.com

New digs on the way for Northern Regional PD

Dover Township, York County — New digs are on the way for the Northern York County Regional Police Department. Fueled by a $4.5 million grant from the state, a new state-of-the-art facility is in the works. “It will be great for the community,” said Chief Dave Lash, Northern York...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

York County couple wins $1 million scratch off

North York, PA — A York County couple is $1 million richer after hitting it big on a scratch off. “Unbelievable. I didn't believe it,” said winner Tom Elliot. A big check means some big cash is on the way for Tom and Mae Elliot. An avid player, Tom started his winning day by turning a $50 ticket into $500. After buying dinner for his bride, and losing a bunch of the money on more lottery tickets, Tom bought two “We Wish You a Merry Million” scratch off tickets. The rest is history.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Keep roads safe with 'Decide to Ride' this Thanksgiving

According to a Facebook post from the Northern York County Regional Police, Wilsbach Distributors and Anheuser-Busch are sponsoring "Decide to Ride" Uber vouchers this Thanksgiving to make roads safer. The voucher will allow for a group or individual to get picked up or dropped off while saving them $10 starting...
local21news.com

Medical experts warn of convergence of RSV, flu and COVID

Harrisburg, PA — The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children Hospital Association have requested a formal emergency from the federal government to help with an alarming surge of pediatric respiratory illnesses. With the holiday season upon us, concerns are mounting about the convergence of RSV, COVID and the...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Five puppies stolen at gunpoint, man sentenced to six and a half years in prison

United Sates Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced on November 23 that a North Carolina man was sentenced to six years and six months in prison and three years of supervised release for the robbery at gunpoint of five French Bulldogs from a Lancaster County Breeder in October 2020. The man will also have to pay $1,660 in restitution which was ordered by United States District Court Judge Edward Smith.
GREENSBORO, NC
local21news.com

Preliminary hearing for man in possession of body parts moved, officials say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The preliminary hearing for Jeremy Pauley, the man from Enola who was in possession of human body parts, has been moved to the beginning of the year, according to the office of Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson. On June 14, East Pennsboro Township Police had...
ENOLA, PA

