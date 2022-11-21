Read full article on original website
Thousands trot to benefit the York YMCA
York, PA — Peeling off the pounds. Before dinner is served, thousands are gathering to run in the York YMCA Turkey Trot. “It's a great environment. It's being with friends and family and having a good time and having some fun,” said Matthew Sewell from Austin, TX. A...
LifePath Christian Ministries helps make Thanksgiving a little brighter for those in need
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — LifePath Christian Ministries in York helped to make Thanksgiving a little brighter for neighbors in need. The organization handed out up to 600 meals on Thursday, nearly doubling the amount they served last year. "We absolutely believe that being thankful just being thankful for...
Fire Rescue Vs. Police Department in first-ever Manheim Turkey Bowl
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lacing up cleats, pulling on flags, and a lot of smack talk filled the chilly Thursday morning at the Manheim Township Athletic Complex, where the Manheim Township Police and Manheim Township Fire Rescue faced off in their first-ever Turkey Bowl. “We know without a doubt...
Volunteer responders will provide life-saving response as part of '4 Minute City' program
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One of the first cardiac arrests Nathan Harig ever responded to was his family friend’s father. “It’s one of those things that defines your life,” he told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. Now the Assistant Chief of Administration at Cumberland...
St. Philip the Apostle Church's Thanksgiving Dinner is annual tradition for many
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — As many sit down tonight around a the Thanksgiving dinner table, one Lancaster County church made sure hundreds of mouths were fed this holiday season. To accomplish that task, volunteers worked for days to prepare meals and were in the kitchen at St. Philip the...
As food pantries see increased demand this holiday season, tech helping them meet the need
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of an average Thanksgiving dinner has gone up 20% from last year. As a result, many food pantries are seeing an increase in demand for Thanksgiving turkeys and other seasonal food. For instance, the Catholic...
New pup will offer comfort, support for patients at Penn State Health Children's Hospital
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Penn State Health Children's Hospital has a new pup in the Pediatrics Department. 'Captain' is a 14-month-old Golden Retriever and the newest staffer at the hospital. He's the third furry friend in the hospital's facility dog program. 'Captain' will work with younger patients and...
New technology is helping law enforcement find "known wanderers" safely
Dover Township, York County — New technology is lending a hand to find missing at-risk people. Today, two York County law enforcement agencies trained for the inevitable. “You will be able to find your loved one,” said Northern York County Regional Police Chief Dave Lash. It’s a scene...
Harrisburg native's murder mystery movie premiering at Regal
A Harrisburg native is taking his dreams all the way to the big screen. Andrew Fountain is the producer of “False Pretenses.” A murder mystery movie about a group of friends who head to a cabin in the Poconos. While there, one of the friends is murdered. “I...
Christmas Candylane at Hersheypark attracting families to Central PA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — If you’re looking to be a tourist in your hometown this winter, Hersheypark has special hours and deals that might make it a little more affordable. “There’s no place like Hersheypark to spend the holiday season,” says director of public relations Quinn Bryner.
Fire collapses roof in Penn Township, York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 22, a fire was reported in the 100 block of Quartz Ridge Road in Penn Township, York County, according to emergency dispatch. No injuries were reported by dispatch from the incident, however, the roof of the building did collapse due to fire.
Trees for Troops helps make the holidays brighter for military members and their families
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Since 2005, Trees for Troops has delivered over 270,000 free, farm-grown Christmas trees to U.S. Armed Forces members in all branches of the military and their families. The program is part of the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation, which is a nonprofit branch of the National...
Columbia Borough approves 'Free Parking Saturdays' for the holiday season
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Want to spend the day in Columbia Borough but don't want to pay for parking? Well now you can!. The Columbia Borough Council has approved free parking on Saturdays from November 24 until December 31., according to the Columbia Borough Police Department. Check out all...
New digs on the way for Northern Regional PD
Dover Township, York County — New digs are on the way for the Northern York County Regional Police Department. Fueled by a $4.5 million grant from the state, a new state-of-the-art facility is in the works. “It will be great for the community,” said Chief Dave Lash, Northern York...
York County couple wins $1 million scratch off
North York, PA — A York County couple is $1 million richer after hitting it big on a scratch off. “Unbelievable. I didn't believe it,” said winner Tom Elliot. A big check means some big cash is on the way for Tom and Mae Elliot. An avid player, Tom started his winning day by turning a $50 ticket into $500. After buying dinner for his bride, and losing a bunch of the money on more lottery tickets, Tom bought two “We Wish You a Merry Million” scratch off tickets. The rest is history.
Keep roads safe with 'Decide to Ride' this Thanksgiving
According to a Facebook post from the Northern York County Regional Police, Wilsbach Distributors and Anheuser-Busch are sponsoring "Decide to Ride" Uber vouchers this Thanksgiving to make roads safer. The voucher will allow for a group or individual to get picked up or dropped off while saving them $10 starting...
Medical experts warn of convergence of RSV, flu and COVID
Harrisburg, PA — The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children Hospital Association have requested a formal emergency from the federal government to help with an alarming surge of pediatric respiratory illnesses. With the holiday season upon us, concerns are mounting about the convergence of RSV, COVID and the...
Five puppies stolen at gunpoint, man sentenced to six and a half years in prison
United Sates Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced on November 23 that a North Carolina man was sentenced to six years and six months in prison and three years of supervised release for the robbery at gunpoint of five French Bulldogs from a Lancaster County Breeder in October 2020. The man will also have to pay $1,660 in restitution which was ordered by United States District Court Judge Edward Smith.
Preliminary hearing for man in possession of body parts moved, officials say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The preliminary hearing for Jeremy Pauley, the man from Enola who was in possession of human body parts, has been moved to the beginning of the year, according to the office of Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson. On June 14, East Pennsboro Township Police had...
No tax increase, no reduction in employee staffing proposed in Harrisburg 2023 budget
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The 2023 City of Harrisburg budget was presented to Council on Tuesday night and comes at a proposed cost of $110.6 million, officials say its smallest budget since 2019. Included in that sum is $74.9 million coming out of the city’s General Fund, and...
