North York, PA — A York County couple is $1 million richer after hitting it big on a scratch off. “Unbelievable. I didn't believe it,” said winner Tom Elliot. A big check means some big cash is on the way for Tom and Mae Elliot. An avid player, Tom started his winning day by turning a $50 ticket into $500. After buying dinner for his bride, and losing a bunch of the money on more lottery tickets, Tom bought two “We Wish You a Merry Million” scratch off tickets. The rest is history.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO