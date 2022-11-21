Read full article on original website
WLUC
Dickinson County realtor wins Michigan Realtors ‘Neighbor of the Year’ award
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County realtor was recognized across Michigan for her involvement in her community. Kim Harder Webb of Leed’s Real Estate in Iron Mountain was awarded the “Good Neighbor Award” from the Michigan Realtors in 2022. She’s the first U.P. realtor to...
Michigan fish will have more room to swim with removal of 27 dams
Michigan will receive $5 million in grant money for conservation projects and stream connectivity efforts deemed critical for climate resiliency and biodiversity protection. The Great Lakes State was among six applicants to land the maximum funding level in the nonprofit National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s $1 billion America the Beautiful Challenge. The money will pay for removal of 27 dams or other stream barriers to restore natural pathways for native fish and other aquatic species in 14 counties.
WOOD
Gov. Whitmer calls deployed Michigan troops to give thanks
Michigan Army National Guard troops deployed across the Middle East got an unexpected Thanksgiving thank you. (Nov. 24, 2022) Gov. Whitmer calls deployed Michigan troops to give …. Michigan Army National Guard troops deployed across the Middle East got an unexpected Thanksgiving thank you. (Nov. 24, 2022) Jenison student gives...
UPMATTERS
DNR awarded $5 million to restore Michigan rivers and streams
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is the recipient of a $5 million grant to restore waterways in 14 counties across the state. The DNR is receiving the grant through the America the Beautiful Challenge, a $1 billion program through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.
WLUC
Nov. 26 declared Small Business Saturday in Michigan supporting local businesses year-round
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer today declared November 26 as Small Business Saturday in Michigan and urges Michiganders to buy locally this Saturday and throughout the year to support Michigan’s small businesses. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy,” said Governor Whitmer. “Supporting local small businesses...
WLUC
Mackinac Bridge Authority names UP native as new Chief Bridge Engineer
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) has named its new Chief Engineer and he’s an Upper Peninsula native. Cole Cavalieri grew up in Iron Mountain. His interest in engineering took him to downstate East Lansing to study civil engineering at Michigan State University. “I chose...
WILX-TV
Michigan’s bridge bundling project a ‘major success’ - 19 bridges reopened to normal traffic
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation’s bridge bundling pilot project was completed Tuesday. Original story: Michigan tests bundling bridge projects together to increase efficiency. The program wrapped up as the Nottawa Road bridge in St. Joseph County reopened to traffic Tuesday. It had been under construction...
25 Michigan hospitals earned lower safety grades in 2022. How did yours score?
Michigan hospitals scored slightly worse on the latest safety report card from The Leapfrog Group, with fewer “A’s” and more “C’s” than previous iterations of the bi-annual assessment. Among 81 of the state’s hospitals, 25 received an overall “A” grade, 28 received a “B”...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Upper Peninsula hunters want more control over natural resource policy
For the past century, the Michigan Natural Resources Commission has helped the state set hunting and fishing limits. The seven-member board meets once a month, at different locations throughout Michigan. At each of those meetings, the commission gathers public input and uses it – along with the best available science...
Michigan midterms almost official, as skeptical county canvassers certify election
Michigan’s midterm election is one vote from official after bipartisan authorities in every county, including some who had denied or doubted the 2020 election results, certified results for 2022. All 83 county boards of canvassers submitted certified results to the state Bureau of Elections by the Tuesday deadline, the...
WLUC
Marquette DDA ‘Free After 3′ program on now through Christmas
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority has brought back its Free After 3:00 p.m. parking campaign. After 3:00 p.m., parking in downtown Marquette is free now through Christmas. The pay-by-plate parking and the passport parking app are still available but after three you can park free and...
Detroit News
Can Michigan's wild turkeys survive larger hunts?
A pugnacious flock of turkeys once ran wild in the central Michigan city of Midland. They chased joggers and attacked elementary schoolers waiting for bus rides to school in the early 2000s, said Adam Bump, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources upland bird game specialist who was stationed nearby at the time.
117 Break-ins Reported in Michigan, Regulators Warn of Increased Criminal Activity
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The state's authorized cannabis firms were alerted to a rise in criminal activity via a notice that Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) released on November 21.
WLUC
Delta County community members give thanks this Thanksgiving
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - People rush in and out of grocery stores to get the final pieces for their Thanksgiving feast. But the holiday is more than just delicious food. It’s about taking time to remember all we have. “A lot of things this year, but especially my loving...
WLUC
Iron Mountain MSP Troopers take part in ‘Stuff a Blue Goose’ donation collection
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite cold weather, Troopers Geno Basanese and Juliana Arnold from the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post stood outside SuperOne Foods to benefit those in need. This is part of the annual “Stuff a Blue Goose” campaign. “We’ve been doing it for several...
What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Holiday Activities for the Whole Family
With all your friends and family heading up for the holidays, it’s important to get out there and show there a little bit of what Michigan has to offer. Luckily, the Western Michigan Tourism Association has found tons of activities for the whole family. Stormcloud Brewing Co. is excited...
Nuclear plant along Lake Michigan will not reopen after federal application denied
COVERT TOWNSHIP, MI – A last-ditch effort to restart the Palisades Nuclear Plant has failed. The proposal to restart the nuclear power plant along Lake Michigan was contingent on approval from the federal government, which was denied last week. The plant on the shores of Lake Michigan shut down...
bridgemi.com
Why Line 5 will likely remain open despite Democratic control of Lansing
Line 5 has long been a partisan issue, with Democrats mostly opposing the pipeline while Republicans support it. New Democratic leaders in Lansing say they have few plans and little power to force a shutdown. Instead, courts and diplomats will decide Line 5’s fate. The Enbridge Line 5 pipeline...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Store, Locally Owned for 24 Years, Closing for Good
It’s always bittersweet when a local Michigan store closes after many years in business. On one hand, it’s nice that the community supported that shop for so many years, and I’m sure many good memories were made. On the other, it’s sad to see a local establishment close.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Sign UP Graphics Holds Grand Opening Ceremony In Downtown Escanaba
Sign UP Graphics held its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at its new location at 2424 Ludington Street, Escanaba (formerly 906 Flowers & Gifts), Escanaba. Sign UP offers graphic design and printing services, and sells custom apparel, promo items and U.P. swag, and many other items. The business phone number is (906) 789-7446.
