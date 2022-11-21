Read full article on original website
Ice and Lights return to Downtown Dothan on Black Friday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Leisure Services are gearing up for season two of Ice and Lights. Due to the growing success of last year, the rink has moved down Foster Street to allow for a bigger space this year. The festive decorations are up and the staff is...
A Samson preacher holds Thanksgiving Dinner for the less fortunate
SAMSON, ALA. (WDHN)— In western Geneva County, a holiday tradition continues in helping the less fortunate. Samson Pastor James Ruttlen purchased the food for the fourth straight year, prepared it, and helped dish it out to the community. The pastor was recently the reappointed chairman of the Geneva County...
Moma Tina’s Mission House provides 800 meals to those in need
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Moma Tina’s Mission House has been serving the Dothan community through its thanksgiving food giveaway for over two decades. “We are out here passing out plates we went from 300 to 400 to 600 and now we’re up to 700 to 800,” Pastor Kenneth Glasgow said.
Thanksgiving Day annual Slocomb turkey shoot
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN)—At daybreak this morning, more than 700 shooters of all ages and genders. took part in the annual Slocomb Turkey Shoot. There were two dozen rounds, and the best target shooter in each round received a “frozen turkey”,. or some other gift. Each competitor shoots...
ESCC hosting holiday art and music showcase
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— Enterprise State Community College announced in a press release that they will be holding “Christmas at ESCC” on December 1, an art event that will leave a ‘fa-la-la-la-lasting” impact. The night will begin with a student art exhibit at 5:30 p.m. in...
Walk the Dog Forecast for November 24, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be partly sunny and seasonably warm as most locations reach the low to mid 70s again. We’ll stay dry for most of the day outside of an isolated shower during the PM hours.
The city of Slocomb showing population growth
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN)—The Christian Mission Center in Enterprise held its 39th annual Thanksgiving Community meal. Back in 1983, the center’s founder, Reverand John Belcher, says God provided a path to. help those “without a roof over their heads”. Since then, the mission has fed tens of thousands of...
Enterprise business destroyed by fire is helped by a Dothan business
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—IN THE SPIRIT OF THANKSGIVING, A DOTHAN BUSINESS HAS LENT A “HELPING HAND” TO AN ENTERPRISE BUSINESS. THAT WAS DESTROYED IN LAST MONTH’S DOWNTOWN FIRE. “MATT AND JENNIE CHANCEY” MAY HAVE LOST “COFFEE CORNER” FIVE WEEKS AGO, BUT TODAY THEY’RE BACK SELLING “CUPS OF...
Bars busy for the holidays
DOTHAN, Ala, (WDHN) — With many people coming in from out of town for Thanksgiving, some decide to go out and celebrate in a different way. The night before thanksgiving can be one of the busiest nights for many bars and pubs, including Dothan’s own “Thirsty Pig”.
“Sweet” parade coming to downtown Enterprise
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Downtown Enterprise is gearing up for their annual Christmas Parade. The City of Enterprise invites the public to join “A Sweet Christmas” during the season of hot chocolate, gingerbread, and peppermint mochas. There will be a variety of festive floats, live performances, and the...
Carroll wins Turkey Classic, punches ticket to Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Carroll High School is the winner of the second annual Turkey Classic. The Eagles soared over the Greenville Tigers 69-49 in the tournament’s championship game. The win earns the Eagles the final spot in the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic for the first time since...
Ross Clark Circle construction will not impact Black Friday shopping
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Construction along Ross Clark Circle near retail shops will not cause much of a headache Friday while shopping. Most of the construction work on the Montgomery Highway is taking place on the side of the road for a retaining wall. This week, the contractor has...
Hartford Square to be named Alabama Historic location
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN)—With Christmas around the corner, one wiregrass city will soon receive important state recognition. Recently, Alabama Historical Society members came to Hartford and fell in love with the city’s downtown square. Mayor Neil Strickland says they were impressed with the buildings and many of the storefronts which date back to the early 1900s.
News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. Thanksgiving is the #1 day for cooking fires in the home. Harvest Church Dothan briefly addressed its ongoing...
Satsuma ‘Farm Day’ returns in North Jackson Co. Saturday
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around a century ago, Jackson County was considered the satsuma capital of the world, before all the trees died in a freeze. As the crops have recovered, a local farmer decided to host her first ever ‘Farm Day’ in 2021, welcoming people to come and pick their own satsumas and […]
Thanksgiving at the theater
With many families having nothing to do after thanksgiving meals, a lot will flock to entertainment services, especially movie theaters. Thanksgiving day is one of the busiest days of the year for many movie theaters, including Enterprise’s Clark Cinemas. As movies are an easy last minute family activity, many...
ALEA: Save Room For Safety when traveling this holiday weekend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend is upon us and AAA predicts this year could be the third busiest travel weekend since 2000 with 49 million Americans traveling by roadway to their celebratory destinations. Even Alabama State Troopers are expecting one of the busiest holidays in recent...
Enterprise Mayor William Cooper signs proclamation declaring November 26 as “Small Business Saturday”
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)— The mayor of Enterprise also signed a proclamation declaring this Saturday as Small Business Day in the city of progress. Mayor William Cooper says there are more than 32 million small businesses in the country, and small businesses represent more than 99% of companies with paid employees and are responsible for over 60% of new jobs.
Industry looking to locate in the Wiregrass
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — One economic recruiter says industry nationwide has discovered Southeast Alabama as a great place to set up a manufacturing facility. Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation Director, Jesse Quillen, told the coffee county commission that he continually receives inquiries from companies looking to relocate. Within the...
Alabama mother of victim in weekend’s double murder calls for an end to gun violence
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Beatrice Hornby, the mother of Jalexius Wells, said she needs God’s strength more than ever right now as it has been difficult to fathom the murder of her daughter. “(I’ve been) Screaming, hollering my heart is broken she is the baby I’m a single parent it’s just like your world just […]
