ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon vs. Oregon State: Betting line takes early movement in favor of Beavers for rivalry game

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hZJ9c_0jIpj3f600

We are set up for what is likely to be an incredibly thrilling rivalry game between the No. 10 Oregon Ducks and No. 22 Oregon State Beavers.

A lot is on the line, to be sure. With a win, the Ducks will clinch their matchup with the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship game. With a loss, it will secure the first year for Dan Lanning in Eugene without being able to beat either of Oregon’s biggest rivals.

There’s going to be a lot of pride on the line, and there are still a lot of unknowns going into the game. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix played vs. Utah on Saturday, but doesn’t that automatically mean he will be able to play against Oregon State? It’s unclear. Will the Beavers’ defense be able to slow down the Ducks’ explosive offense?

As far as the sportsbooks see things, this is going to be a fun one. Let’s take a look at the early betting lines for the week.

Place your bets at BetMGM

Bet on college sports legally online in AZ, IL, KS, LA, MI, MS, NV, NY, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, D.C., Ontario and elsewhere at BetMGM Sportsbook. 21+, see BetMGM.com for Terms and conditions apply. Bet now! Bet Now

The Line

On Sunday morning, you could find this line as high as Oregon -7 points, but the consensus was mostly Ducks -5.5. However, it seems that early adopters have put some money on the Beavers here, causing the line to move down to where it sits now, with Oregon favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is also a low one, sitting down at 56.5 points. You can bet that the uncertainty surrounding Bo Nix's health has a lot to do with the Oregon State favor.

Team Spread Total – O/U Money Line
Oregon -3.5 -110 O 56.5 -110 -185
Oregon State +3.5 -110 U 56.5 -110 +150
You can access odds at BetMGM . Click here to place your bets at BetMGM .

Way-Too-Early Predictions

Again, as was the case last week, it's impossible to make a prediction for this game without knowing for sure who the quarterback is going to be for the Ducks. If Bo Nix ends up playing, then I think that Oregon should have the upper hand in this game and be able to win comfortably. If Nix is out, it's a very different story. We will know more as the week goes on, but it's completely up in the air at this point.

Read More

Related

5 takeaways from Oregon's gutsy, revenge-filled win over No. 10 Utah Utes

Laying out the updated Pac-12 Championship Game matchup scenarios

Report card: A dramatic turnaround gives Oregon Pac-12 title hopes

[listicle id=34326] [listicle id=34248]

1

1

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Oregon suffers blowout loss to UCONN to open the PK85

Portland, Ore. - Thursday night in Portland was a tough showing for the Oregon Ducks as they went into the game with just seven scholarship players and a Top 25 opponent on the docket. The game didn't go nearly as anyone hopped, and the Ducks were blown out. Oregon was...
EUGENE, OR
fishduck.com

Oregon Ducks Football: New Rivalry Game Name

Thank you for spending this incredible season so far with us here at FishDuck. We’re just as excited as you about Dan Lanning, rising superstars, and the future of this Oregon Ducks football program overall. Today, we turn our attention to the Beavers, where our age-old rivalry game needs...
EUGENE, OR
Yardbarker

No. 20 UConn looks to stand tall vs. Oregon

UConn's unbeaten start has been highlighted by strong performances from the team's front-court trio of Adama Sanogo, Donovan Clingan and Alex Karaban. Those performances came against lesser foes, however. On Thursday night, the 20th-ranked Huskies will be in Portland, Ore., to open the Phil Knight Invitational against Oregon. After the...
EUGENE, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon

If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
OREGON STATE
KCRA.com

Oregon company facing lawsuit over deadly Mill Fire in Northern California

A wood products company is being sued over the deadly Mill Fire that happened in Siskiyou County this year. Attorneys claim Roseburg Forest Products, which is based in Springfield, Oregon, and other companies prioritized profits over safety, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. They claim their actions led to severe property damage and killed two people.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
The Oregonian

Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate

Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

Shooting at Bobbi’s VIP Room in Springfield, Oregon Leaves One Dead

A shooting at a strip club in Springfield, Oregon occurred this morning at 2:30 am, resulted in two people being shot with one dead. At this time, KVAL is not reporting much, as there is no word on the suspected shooter or the condition of the surviving victim. The club where the shooting occurred was at Bobbi’s VIP Room at 1195 Main Street.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Ask Salem

Are there any abandoned places in Salem?

Hey I am really interested in finding abandoned places around Salem to take photos of and explore. Small or big I'm happy for any cool places. Would appreciate a link or coordinates to find them. Thanks!
SALEM, OR
KDRV

OSP: human remains include skull in a backpack along Interstate 5

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon State Police say tonight they are investigating human remains found near Interstate 5 in Marion County. An Oregon State Police (OSP) report tonight says its troopers responded to a suspicious object found by an Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 260 Monday morning.
MARION COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Family of Eugene man found in storm drain hunt for their own answers

EUGENE, Ore. -- While police have ruled it a tragic accident, the family of a man found dead in a storm drain on November 8 is still searching for answers. The family identified him as 65-year-old George Serna Jr., who served several tours of duty in the United States Marine Corps before retiring.
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

175K+
Followers
234K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy