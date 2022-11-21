ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

New York launches Thanksgiving weekend safety initiative

By Ben Mitchell
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

NEW YORK ( NEWS10 ) — Governor Hochul has announced a new special traffic safety initiative to prevent unsafe driving behaviors during the holiday season. The Thanksgiving initiative will run from Wednesday, November 23, through Monday, November 28.

“Thanksgiving is traditionally one of the busiest travel times of the year, and our top priority is to make sure everyone gets to and from their destinations safely,” said Governor Hochul. “There is zero tolerance for drunk and impaired drivers who risk the lives of everyone on our roadways. If your Thanksgiving celebrations include alcohol, plan for a safe ride home with a sober driver.”

Pie, stuffing, and how to cook a turkey: What you’re searching for ahead of Thanksgiving

As part of the initiative, temporary lane closures for road and bridge construction projects on New York State highways will be suspended from 6 a.m. on Wednesday to 6 a.m. on Monday. Motorists should be aware that there may be some construction work behind permanent concrete barriers for emergency repairs.

The Thruway Authority also reminds drivers that nine service areas are closed and under construction but fuel services will remain open at all locations. No two consecutive service areas in the same direction of travel will be closed. To find out locations that are open, click here .

State Police will also conduct regular patrols including fixed sobriety checkpoints and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement patrol vehicles to help locate drivers texting or on the phone. These vehicles will be unmarked and will blend in with traffic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

