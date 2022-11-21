Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Responds To Nail Polish Criticism
YoungBoy clapped back at critics. NBA YoungBoy is in a league of his own. The 23-year old rapper has been living in solitude, on house arrest since leaving prison last year. YoungBoy’s raw lyrics and avant garde attitude has garnered him a slew of devoted fans. But with many fans comes just as many critics.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy’s Mom Shows Off Her Rap Skills
NBA’s mom, Ms. Sherhonda hopped behind the mic in a new viral TikTok video,. NBA YoungBoy is one of the biggest rap stars in the world. The Baton Rouge rapper often lists his mom as one of his many inspirations. But fans were shocked to see that NBA’s mom, Sherhonda Gaulden, has bars too.
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker & Her Baby Bump Show Out In New Rap Single & Music Video: Watch
As she awaits the arrival of her second baby, Summer Walker’s name has been in and out of the headlines. Firstly, she addressed fan questions about her relationship with her second baby daddy, Larry, which has now come to an end. Secondly, the R&B starlet has been speaking out...
hotnewhiphop.com
Busta Rhymes Calls Missy Elliott “Twin,” Gives Kendrick Lamar The “Crown”
Buss knows a think or two about thinking outside the box, and he’s praising Missy and Kendrick for their creativity. There are veteran rappers, and then there is Busta Rhymes. With three decades in the industry under his belt, Busta knows the ins and outs, probably more so than his peers. He’s had one success after another, whether flying solo or partnering with his fellow rappers, and he recently returned with another project. Last Friday (November 18), Busta released The Fuse is Lit, a five-track effort that hosted looks from Capella Grey, Skillibeng, Swizz Beatz, Conway The Machine, and Big Daddy Kane.
hotnewhiphop.com
Natalia Bryant Seeking Protection From Kobe-Obsessed Stalker
Natalia Bryant’s 32-year-old stalker believes they have a relationship. Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia Bryant is currently 19 years old. The young woman has started a college degree at USC, and while she is out there meeting new friends, she has also been dealing with something terrifying. Many young women have to deal with stalkers, and unfortunately, Natalia Bryant is one of them.
hotnewhiphop.com
Patrick Beverley Levels Deandre Ayton For Taunting Austin Reaves
Patrick Beverley does not mess around. Patrick Beverley is a player who has built quite a reputation for himself over the years. He loves to mix things up with his opponents, and he is a staunch defender of his teammates. Additionally, he will continue to trash-talk you, even if he’s getting cooked.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Says Kanye West Sold His Soul
Meek Mill goes at Ye on his “God Did” freestyle. Meek Mill is fresh off of the release of Flamerz 5. The latest mixtape from the Philadelphia rapper shows him taking on some of the biggest records of the year and transforming them into something of his own.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Wants Patrick Beverley Suspended
Stephen A. had a lot to say about Patrick Beverley. Stephen A. Smith is someone who is very no-nonsense when it comes to the NBA. The opinionated broadcaster takes exception to those who bend the rules, and if you do something he doesn’t like, he will let you know about it. Additionally, he has a massive platform to advocate for such punishments.
hotnewhiphop.com
Steph Curry Speaks On One Day Playing For The Hornets
These comments will make Warriors fans do a double take. Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all time, and when all is said and done, Curry will be loved by many. He has won four titles over the course of his career, and he’s not done yet. Additionally, Curry has the record for most three-pointers made. It will be a while before that record gets broken.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Puts A Hole In Kai Cenat’s Wall
Things took a chaotic turn during Kai Cenat’s interview with Blueface and Chrisean Rock. Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s relationship is a tumultuous one. The controversial couple has been making their rounds in promotion of their new Zeus show Crazy In Love. The latest stop on their promo tour was a sit down with Kai Cenat on her Twitch show.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Concerned For Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons will face some insane boos in Philly tonight. Ben Simmons is returning to Philadelphia for the first time since his trade last year. As many of you already know, Simmons and Philly ended on bad terms. The fanbase hates him and his guts. Additionally, Philly fans are ruthless and will prey on his insecurities.
hotnewhiphop.com
Charles Barkley Gets Real About Michael Jordan Fallout
Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan famously had a falling out. Charles Barkley is someone who always speaks his mind. He doesn’t care whom he offends with his words, however, he does get in trouble at times. For instance, Barkley no longer talks to Michael Jordan. The two used to be best friends, but not anymore.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Vlad Says Saweetie’s First Week Sales Could’ve Been 10x Higher If She Did An Interview With Him
Saweetie’s new EP is projected to sell 2K units in the first week. Saweetie is, once again, making headlines following the release of her EP, The Single Life. For one, she appeared to address her break-up with Quavo and her alleged shopping trip with Lil Baby. That moment, in particular, drew many reactions across the Internet. However, it’s possible that it also overshadowed the rest of her EP.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chris Brown Mocks AMAs As Production Gives Excuse For Cancelation
Breezy took a dig at the AMAs viewer numbers to show he received way more than that on IG alone. He was all set to take to the American Music Awards stage, but Chris Brown was dealt a heavy blow. The veteran entertainer has a career that spans decades with a fanbase that reaches around the globe. Despite his controversies, Brown has maintained a successful run from film to music to dance. He was supposed to star in a tribute to Michael Jackson at the AMAs last weekend, but at the last minute, it was pulled from the line-up.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ben Simmons’ Return To Philly Inspires Hilarious Memes
Ben Simmons’ return to Philly wasn’t so bad, after all. Ben Simmons made his grand return to Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Many were waiting for this return as there was going to be an extra helping of booing. Of course, Simmons did not leave Philadelphia on good terms, and Sixers fans wanted to make sure he got a cold welcome.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordin Sparks Defends Chris Brown: Everyone Deserves To “Grow”
She believes debates about Chris’s past abuse allegations “shouldn’t even be a conversation anymore” because “it’s about his talent.”. This year’s American Music Awards has been quite controversial, thanks to producers excluding Chris Brown. At the 25th hour, the award show decided to cut Brown’s Michael Jackson tribute—a performance that reportedly hosted a look from Ciara. Understandably, Brown was angered by the last-minute move and took to social media to question when he was being silenced.
hotnewhiphop.com
Charleston White Pulls Gun On Interviewer
Charleston White had a heated discussion with Chicago DJ U over slain rappers. Charleston White is known for his controversial interviews. His antics reached new heights during his sit down with Chicago’s DJ U Go Crazy. In the interview, White continued to diss late Chi-Town rappers King Von and FBG Duck. Things took a turn when DJ U chimed in to check White on his raw commentary about the slain rappers.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Durant Goes After Drunk Fan In Philly
KD had some words with a Sixers fan on Tuesday. Kevin Durant is a player who does not take trash talk from anyone, including fans. If you follow him on Twitter, you know that he is constantly engaging with his detractors. Some people feel like it is a bit much, however, KD would strongly disagree with your assessment.
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie Slams Cousin Who Stole 10K From Him
Boosie went on a Twitter tirade against two relatives who allegedly stole money from him in a deal gone awry. Boosie is never shy when it comes to blasting folks on social media. The Baton Rouge rapper recently revealed that two people close to him stole $10,000 from him. According to Boosie, the unidentified relatives took the money rom an upcoming artist and promised them a Boosie verse – but never gave Boosie the money.
Comments / 1