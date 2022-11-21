ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Providence group receives EPA grant, aims to train new environmental advocates

By Alex Kuffner, The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
PROVIDENCE — Jenny Mercado has lived in Olneyville for 20 years, but she didn’t start speaking up about trash in local parks and flooding on the streets until she enrolled in Nuevas Voces at the Water Table, a program that aims to train the next generation of environmental leaders in the community.

She graduated from the inaugural class of the program run by the Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council in 2021 and came back this year to help teach the next cohort of students how to advocate for social justice issues.

“I’m interested in helping more people become leaders and take action for the community,” said Mercado, a certified nursing assistant at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

The watershed council is set to expand the educational offerings through Nuevas Voces (Spanish for new voices) with the help of a $30,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that was announced on Friday.

The council is one of six groups in Rhode Island that were awarded a total of $191,000 in funding through the EPA’s Healthy Communities grant program.

They include the Environment Council of Rhode Island, which is receiving $40,000 to reduce food waste in schools; the Childhood Lead Action Project, which will use a $30,000 grant to address lead poisoning in Central Falls; and the Refugee Development Center, which is getting about $21,000 to work on asthma management and prevention in low-income and minority communities.

The funds aim to help neighborhoods that have disproportionately suffered pollution and other environmental harm and are now facing impacts from climate change, said David Cash, regional administrator for the EPA in New England.

Once the backbone of RI's economy,these industrial sites are at risk of flooding, contamination

“We know that there are underserved, disadvantaged communities that bore the brunt of environmental bads, and also have not been a beneficiary of environmental goods,” he said Friday as he presented the watershed council with its grant. “We have to right that wrong.”

He spoke at Rising Sun Mills, a complex of apartments and offices on the Woonasquatucket River that was once a textile factory. The property had fallen into disrepair before being revitalized two decades ago.

It’s part of a corridor in Olneyville of once-blighted industrial properties that are slowly being cleaned up and turned into residences, commercial space and parks.

The watershed council has been one of the drivers of the area’s transformation. It has expanded its mission, from improving water quality in the river to helping build playgrounds and, more recently, to reduce the impacts of flooding in the watershed.

“What you’re doing is creating environmental, economic and social change in the community,” U.S. Sen. Jack Reed said at the event to Alicia Lehrer, executive director of the watershed council.

Flood risk growing in New England:Collapsed roads, flooded basements, submerged cars

The idea for Nuevas Voces came about several years ago in response to a perceived lack of education about climate and environmental justice issues in some of Providence’s most vulnerable neighborhoods, said Lehrer. The intent was to connect residents in the communities that were suffering the impacts of the problems with agencies and city leaders who could do something about them.

“A lot of folks have trouble finding their way to their elected officials,” she said. “That system is difficult to navigate.”

The new grant will help the participants learn about projects to adapt to more extreme rainstorms and protect Olneyville from flooding, so they can understand what can be done about climate change impacts.

Mercado said she’s already learned a lot through the program.

“It opened my eyes,” she said.

