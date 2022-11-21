ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yates County, NY

WETM 18 News

Corning man dies in Schuyler County car crash

DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police responded Thursday to a vehicle crash in Schuyler County that ended with one man dead. According to police, at around 7:20 a.m. on Thursday, Nov 14, troopers responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash on state Route 414 in the town of Dix. The driver has […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
WGRZ TV

Wyoming County man found dead following accident during snow storm

SHELDON, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a Strykersville man. Deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle accident on Armbrust Road in the Town of Sheldon around 6 p.m. on Nov. 18. When they arrived, the discovered the driver of the vehicle, Nicholas Perry, Sr. missing.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Eight-year-old girl dead in Town of Clay house fire

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An eight-year-old girl is confirmed dead from a house fire, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. A fire broke out on the 100 block of Lawdon Street in the Town of Clay on Tuesday, November 22 at 7:35 p.m. Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says that an adult man is […]
CLAY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Steuben County Man Arrested Following Investigation of Reported Larceny

ARKPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - A Steuben county man was arrested following an investigation of a reported larceny. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 51 year old Erik Briggs of Arkport allegedly stole three thousand dollars worth of property. Police also say that Briggs allegedly caused a false entry to be made in a business record to benefit himself.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

16-year-old no longer missing from Children’s Home in Penfield

PENFIELD, N.Y. — Police need your help to find missing 16-year-old Marjuan Calhoun-Timmons. He is missing from The Children’s Home on Penfield Road in Penfield. He was last seen wearing a white hoody and a blue, black, and yellow basketball jersey with the #10 on it over the hoody. He had blue jeans and red shoes.
PENFIELD, NY
WHEC TV-10

Irondequoit Police rescue injured owl

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police officers made a special rescue on Wednesday. Officers received a call about an injured owl in someone’s yard. They were successfully able to recover the bird and hand it over to the Department of Environmental Conservation. It will now be taken to a wildlife rehab center.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Man Arrested for Felony Menacing Stemming from Neighbor Dispute

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Elmira man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly threatening his neighbors with a hand gun. Elmira Police arrested Paul Spallone for menacing after responding twice to reports of a neighbor dispute in the West First Street area. Police said that Spallone, who has a pistol...
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Multiple felonies for Tioga County man in alleged domestic violence incident

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County man is in jail without bail. Owego Police arrested 38-year-old Bo Angel last week after an investigation into a domestic violence incident on Adaline Street. He was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s custody and remanded to Tioga County Jail without bail. Angel is facing three felonies including burglary, strangulation, and criminal contempt for violating an order of protection. He is additionally charged with misdemeanors of unlawful imprisonment, obstruction of breathing, assault, and preventing a 911 call.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Plane made emergency landing on Wednesday at Rochester airport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a tense moment at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport on Wednesday when a plane had to make an emergency landing. Several Rochester Fire Department trucks were on the scene to help and escort the plane to the gate. Monroe County officials say the Delta flight took off from Rochester but had to turn around just before 7 a.m. due to the smell of smoke in the cockpit.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Neighbors react to overnight double shooting in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. Residents living on Mosley Road in Greece are still looking for answers after Wednesday night’s shooting, which killed one person and left another person gravely injured. News10NBC talked to some neighbors on that street to hear their reactions. As families on that street sit down to celebrate...
GREECE, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Hornell Police find wanted man in remote Alfred NY cabin

From Captain Michael Sexsmith of the Hornell Police Department. Acting on a tip to the possible whereabouts of wanted person James W.L. Burgess, Hornell Police and Alfred Police searched a property on Green Rd. in the Town of Alfred. Officers located Mr. Burgess in a cabin on this property and he was taken into custody without incident.
HORNELL, NY

