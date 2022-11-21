Read full article on original website
Corning man dies in Schuyler County car crash
DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police responded Thursday to a vehicle crash in Schuyler County that ended with one man dead. According to police, at around 7:20 a.m. on Thursday, Nov 14, troopers responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash on state Route 414 in the town of Dix. The driver has […]
WGRZ TV
Wyoming County man found dead following accident during snow storm
SHELDON, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a Strykersville man. Deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle accident on Armbrust Road in the Town of Sheldon around 6 p.m. on Nov. 18. When they arrived, the discovered the driver of the vehicle, Nicholas Perry, Sr. missing.
Eight-year-old girl dead in Town of Clay house fire
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An eight-year-old girl is confirmed dead from a house fire, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. A fire broke out on the 100 block of Lawdon Street in the Town of Clay on Tuesday, November 22 at 7:35 p.m. Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says that an adult man is […]
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County Man Arrested Following Investigation of Reported Larceny
ARKPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - A Steuben county man was arrested following an investigation of a reported larceny. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 51 year old Erik Briggs of Arkport allegedly stole three thousand dollars worth of property. Police also say that Briggs allegedly caused a false entry to be made in a business record to benefit himself.
Two young children released from hospital after vehicle hits horse and buggy
BENTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Two young children have been released from the hospital after they and their parents were thrown from a buggy in a crash over the weekend. The Yates County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a report of a crash between a vehicle and a horse and buggy in the Town of […]
WHEC TV-10
16-year-old no longer missing from Children’s Home in Penfield
PENFIELD, N.Y. — Police need your help to find missing 16-year-old Marjuan Calhoun-Timmons. He is missing from The Children’s Home on Penfield Road in Penfield. He was last seen wearing a white hoody and a blue, black, and yellow basketball jersey with the #10 on it over the hoody. He had blue jeans and red shoes.
WHEC TV-10
Irondequoit Police rescue injured owl
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police officers made a special rescue on Wednesday. Officers received a call about an injured owl in someone’s yard. They were successfully able to recover the bird and hand it over to the Department of Environmental Conservation. It will now be taken to a wildlife rehab center.
Police: College student from Great Neck missing after checking in at airport in Rochester
The 19-year-old was last seen wearing a red colored jacket, black pants and a black knit hat. He was carrying a black backpack.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Man Arrested for Felony Menacing Stemming from Neighbor Dispute
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Elmira man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly threatening his neighbors with a hand gun. Elmira Police arrested Paul Spallone for menacing after responding twice to reports of a neighbor dispute in the West First Street area. Police said that Spallone, who has a pistol...
How First Responders save lives and secure the County Jail on Thanksgiving
Spending Thanksgiving in the County Jail or responding to emergencies may not sound ideal to most, but for First Responders working the Holiday there’s still important work to be done.
whcuradio.com
Multiple felonies for Tioga County man in alleged domestic violence incident
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County man is in jail without bail. Owego Police arrested 38-year-old Bo Angel last week after an investigation into a domestic violence incident on Adaline Street. He was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s custody and remanded to Tioga County Jail without bail. Angel is facing three felonies including burglary, strangulation, and criminal contempt for violating an order of protection. He is additionally charged with misdemeanors of unlawful imprisonment, obstruction of breathing, assault, and preventing a 911 call.
Sunrise Smart Start: Fatal shooting in Greece, ROAR fundraiser
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, November 24, 2022.
Monroe County signs off on $5M to help alleviate hospital and nursing home capacity issues
The program has been running in the Syracuse area for years.
WHEC TV-10
Plane made emergency landing on Wednesday at Rochester airport
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a tense moment at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport on Wednesday when a plane had to make an emergency landing. Several Rochester Fire Department trucks were on the scene to help and escort the plane to the gate. Monroe County officials say the Delta flight took off from Rochester but had to turn around just before 7 a.m. due to the smell of smoke in the cockpit.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man sentenced for selling lethal dose of fentanyl to teenage girl
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 31-year-old Rochester man will spend more than 14 years in prison for selling a lethal dose of fentanyl that killed a teen girl. An assistant U.S. attorney says Julio Rodriguez was part of a group that sold the drug from a house on Weaver Street between 2019 and 2020.
WHEC TV-10
Neighbors react to overnight double shooting in Greece
GREECE, N.Y. Residents living on Mosley Road in Greece are still looking for answers after Wednesday night’s shooting, which killed one person and left another person gravely injured. News10NBC talked to some neighbors on that street to hear their reactions. As families on that street sit down to celebrate...
Deputies: Man shot in Farmington in road rage incident
FARMINGTON – Ontario County sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help as they investigate a shooting that they describe as a road rage incident that happened at 8:55 p.m. Sunday on Mertensia Road, just north of state Route 96. A man who was shot was taken to...
wellsvillesun.com
Hornell Police find wanted man in remote Alfred NY cabin
From Captain Michael Sexsmith of the Hornell Police Department. Acting on a tip to the possible whereabouts of wanted person James W.L. Burgess, Hornell Police and Alfred Police searched a property on Green Rd. in the Town of Alfred. Officers located Mr. Burgess in a cabin on this property and he was taken into custody without incident.
