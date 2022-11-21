ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Florida House Minority Leader, Tampa Democrat Names Leadership Team

By News Service Of Florida
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44XHDE_0jIpiUGr00 House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell

New House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell on Monday announced her top lieutenants heading into the 2023 legislative session. Driskell, D-Tampa, made the announcement hours before a ceremony in the House chamber to formally mark her designation as the Democratic leader.

Rep. Dotie Joseph, a Miami-Dade County attorney with longstanding ties to Driskell, will serve as leader pro tempore. “I have had the distinct pleasure of knowing Representative Joseph for over 20 years.

From the time we were at Georgetown Law to now, she has always been a consistent champion for justice,” Driskell said in a statement, alluding to the fact that both received law degrees from Georgetown University.

Rep. Kelly Skidmore, D-Boca Raton, was tapped to serve as policy chairwoman. Skidmore was elected in 2020 and re-elected this year after serving a previous stint in the House from 2006 through 2010. Rep. Mike Gottlieb, D-Davie, was named floor leader.

Gottlieb, who also is an attorney, was first elected to the House in 2018. Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, a former Parkland mayor, was chosen as House Democratic whip. The Legislature on Tuesday will hold an organization session after the Nov. 8 elections. The 2023 regular legislative session will start March 7.

