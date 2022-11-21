ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

wspa.com

Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preparing for Thanksgiving

The Spartanburg Soup Kitchen says after receiving 175 turkey and ham donations since Monday, they are looking to serve 2,000 people on Thanksgiving this year. They are also able to implement new ideas, like carry-out meals.
SPARTANBURG, SC
wspa.com

Wednesday Forecast: Nov. 23

Greenwood Co. teacher facing child sex crimes charges.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Greenville Police to patrol busy commercial corridors during holiday season

With Thanksgiving and Black Friday just days away, Greenville Police are already taking preventive measures in busy commercial areas.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Man dies in single-car crash in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Oconee County.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Anderson Co. overdose death rate

Disney on Ice back for 2022 with 50 characters from 14 old and new stories.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Man arrested for drug trafficking in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after a joint investigation. Investigators found over four pounds of methamphetamine, multiple weapons, and cash. Deputies said an investigation has led to Maurice Horton being arrested and charged with Trafficking methamphetamine.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

