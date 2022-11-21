ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

baltimorenews.net

Do You Need a Medical Marijuana Card in Virginia?

Do you need a medical marijuana card in Virginia? That all depends on whether you'd like access to legal medical cannabis. Marijuana is now legal in some form in over half of the United States. This has led to many people asking the question, do I need a medical marijuana card in Virginia?
VIRGINIA STATE
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Virginians urged not to move firewood

With cooler weather and shorter days, it is becoming increasingly common to use firewood during cozy times with friends and family. Unfortunately, moving firewood to another location also increases the likelihood of spreading destructive forest and agricultural pests like the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, Asian long horned beetle, and spotted lanternfly as they “hitchhike” to destroy crops, infect more trees and sometimes even entire forests.
VIRGINIA STATE
969wsig.com

Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia

While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Tribes awarded state grants for the first time to conserve Va. forestland

In a mission to gain back lands lost since Capt. John Smith’s first expeditions throughout the Chesapeake Bay in 1608, state and federally recognized Indigenous tribes are tapping into state funds. Last week, two tribes were awarded grants directly from the Virginia Land Conservation Fund (VLCF) to acquire and...
VIRGINIA STATE
ecowatch.com

West Virginia Customers Pay the Price for State’s Reliance on Coal

The state of West Virginia is intimately associated with coal power, so much so that it got 91 percent of its electricity from coal in 2021, and politicians like the state’s Democratic Senator Joe Manchin have painted an attack on the highly polluting energy source as an attack on the state’s wellbeing.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Disability Commission considers accessibilty in Virginia State Parks

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Close to eight million people visited Virginia State Parks in 2021, and the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation says it is committed to making them accessible to persons with disabilities. DCR Deputy Director of Operations Frank Stovall briefed members of the Virginia Disability Commission during...
VIRGINIA STATE
virginiapublicradio.org

The Virginia Breeze continues to exceed expectations

As many people hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, Virginians are taking advantage of the state’s inner-city bus service in record numbers. In less than a year of service, a new line along I-81 from Bristol to D.C. is already exceeding expectations. Mallory Noe-Payne has details.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC TV

Woman wins $1 million from Virginia Lottery scratch ticket

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman recently won the $1 million top prize on a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket while waiting for a prescription to be filled in Alexandria. Alice Grant said she was waiting for her daughter’s prescription at the Giant Food at 3131 Duke Street when...
VIRGINIA STATE
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Grand opening of first Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center in Virginia

Recently, Amazon opened the doors of its newest robotics fulfillment center. in Suffolk, Virginia, to policymakers and community leaders for a special. grand opening event. The 3.8 million-square-foot facility is Amazon’s ninth. fulfillment center in Virginia, and the Commonwealth’s first Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center. More than 1,500 employees...
SUFFOLK, VA
Virginia Mercury

As mental health problems in schools soar, provider pulls out of southwestern districts

Several southwestern school districts in Virginia have less than a month before losing a key mental health services provider, which is citing changes in how the state handles the provision of such services as a reason for pulling out. Family Preservation Services announced in a Oct. 27 letter that it would cease providing therapeutic day […] The post As mental health problems in schools soar, provider pulls out of southwestern districts appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE

