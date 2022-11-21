Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Disappearance or Abduction? The Unexplained Story of Amy BradleyNikPetersburg, VA
The Giving Heart annual free Thanksgiving meal in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Major discount retail store chain opens another new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersGlen Allen, VA
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of VirginiaTravel MavenDoswell, VA
Chesapeake Shooting: WUSA9 reached out to 140 Virginia lawmakers, here's what some say about gun violence prevention
VIRGINIA, USA — In light of yet another mass shooting, WUSA9 reached out to all 140 Virginia lawmakers in the General Assembly to ask how they would prevent further gun violence. WUSA9 made the requests following a week-and-a-half of violence in the Commonwealth. On Tuesday night, an employee walked...
After mass shootings, Virginia House Democrats to push gun control proposals
In the wake of another mass shooting in Virginia, House Democrats say they will propose gun control measures next year.
America’s first Thanksgiving overshadowed by what happened in Virginia soon thereafter
TWO YEARS AGO we marked the 400th anniversary of the first Thanksgiving in New England. Remembered and retold as an allegory for perseverance and cooperation, the story of that first Thanksgiving has become an important part of how Americans think about the founding of their country. But what happened four...
Report: Virginia could do more to stop drugged driving
A new report from the Virginia State Crime Commission reviewed the state's laws regarding intoxicated driving and found that there are several enforcement barriers that the general assembly could address.
'Guilt should not be a part of this' | NSU professor weighs in on Virginia's newly proposed history standards
NORFOLK, Va. — The facts of history are both unbiased and objective. “History does not have favorites. It is what it is, if you’re accurate in your depiction," said Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander. Right now, the way educators teach our past is on the table for review. Last week,...
Do You Need a Medical Marijuana Card in Virginia?
Do you need a medical marijuana card in Virginia? That all depends on whether you'd like access to legal medical cannabis. Marijuana is now legal in some form in over half of the United States. This has led to many people asking the question, do I need a medical marijuana card in Virginia?
Virginians urged not to move firewood
With cooler weather and shorter days, it is becoming increasingly common to use firewood during cozy times with friends and family. Unfortunately, moving firewood to another location also increases the likelihood of spreading destructive forest and agricultural pests like the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, Asian long horned beetle, and spotted lanternfly as they “hitchhike” to destroy crops, infect more trees and sometimes even entire forests.
Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia
While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
With 804 set to run out of numbers, Virginia board picks new area code
With expectations that the 804 area code will run out of phone numbers by mid-2024, a new area code has been approved for parts of central Virginia and the Northern Neck.
A new push to overturn Virginia’s uranium mining moratorium may be on the horizon
Want more news from Southwest and Southside Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We have a weekly weather newsletter now, too. The largest uranium deposit in the United States is in Pittsylvania County at a 3,000-acre site called Coles Hill. The uranium was found in 1979, but...
Tribes awarded state grants for the first time to conserve Va. forestland
In a mission to gain back lands lost since Capt. John Smith’s first expeditions throughout the Chesapeake Bay in 1608, state and federally recognized Indigenous tribes are tapping into state funds. Last week, two tribes were awarded grants directly from the Virginia Land Conservation Fund (VLCF) to acquire and...
President Biden calls Virginia Walmart shooting rampage a 'horrific and senseless act of violence'
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden said the Virginia Walmart shooting rampage was a "horrific and senseless act of violence" in a statement released Wednesday morning. Biden said he and the first lady are mourning the loss of the six people killed when a store employee opened fired Tuesday night. Police say the shooter then turned the gun on himself.
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar nears December, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to prep for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in Virginia.
West Virginia Customers Pay the Price for State’s Reliance on Coal
The state of West Virginia is intimately associated with coal power, so much so that it got 91 percent of its electricity from coal in 2021, and politicians like the state’s Democratic Senator Joe Manchin have painted an attack on the highly polluting energy source as an attack on the state’s wellbeing.
Disability Commission considers accessibilty in Virginia State Parks
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Close to eight million people visited Virginia State Parks in 2021, and the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation says it is committed to making them accessible to persons with disabilities. DCR Deputy Director of Operations Frank Stovall briefed members of the Virginia Disability Commission during...
The Virginia Breeze continues to exceed expectations
As many people hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, Virginians are taking advantage of the state’s inner-city bus service in record numbers. In less than a year of service, a new line along I-81 from Bristol to D.C. is already exceeding expectations. Mallory Noe-Payne has details.
Woman wins $1 million from Virginia Lottery scratch ticket
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman recently won the $1 million top prize on a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket while waiting for a prescription to be filled in Alexandria. Alice Grant said she was waiting for her daughter’s prescription at the Giant Food at 3131 Duke Street when...
Most popular baby names for girls in Virginia
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls in Virginia using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Grand opening of first Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center in Virginia
Recently, Amazon opened the doors of its newest robotics fulfillment center. in Suffolk, Virginia, to policymakers and community leaders for a special. grand opening event. The 3.8 million-square-foot facility is Amazon’s ninth. fulfillment center in Virginia, and the Commonwealth’s first Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center. More than 1,500 employees...
As mental health problems in schools soar, provider pulls out of southwestern districts
Several southwestern school districts in Virginia have less than a month before losing a key mental health services provider, which is citing changes in how the state handles the provision of such services as a reason for pulling out. Family Preservation Services announced in a Oct. 27 letter that it would cease providing therapeutic day […] The post As mental health problems in schools soar, provider pulls out of southwestern districts appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
