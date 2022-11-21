Duo nabbed in connection to catalytic converter thefts

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Ballston Spa duo was arrested for their connection to catalytic converter thefts from October. Penny Richards, 47, and Trever Murphy, 42, now face multiple charges.

State Police received multiple complaints of catalytic converters being cut and stolen from parked vehicles at Clifton Park and Halfmoon businesses. In assistance with the Saratoga Springs Police Department, State Police say their investigation revealed Murphy removed and stole the parts with Richards as an aid. The damages caused are estimated to be north of $30,000.

Both Richards and Murphy were taken to Clifton Park State Police on Wednesday for processing. They were arraigned at the Halfmoon Town Court and returned to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility where they are being held on additional charges.

Richards Charges:

Fifth-degree conspiracy (three-counts)

Murphy Charges:

Third-degree grand larceny (five-counts)

First-degree auto stripping (two-counts)

Second-degree criminal mischief (six-counts)

Fourth-degree grand larceny (two-counts)

Fifth-degree conspiracy

Possession of burglar’s tool (two-counts)

